The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

Among the myriad equity crowdfunding platforms — which allow anyone to invest in startups — StartEngine is one of the leaders. A critical factor has been the company’s early-mover advantage in the industry. But StartEngine has also been innovating. For example, the company recently rolled out a secondary trading platform. This allows for trading in the shares of startups, which should help to encourage even more trading activity.

Howard Marks is the CEO and co-founder of StartEngine. Before launching the company, he started several other successful ventures, most notably Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which has a market capitalization of $71 billion. He also co-founded Acclaim games, which was later sold to Disney (NYSE:DIS).

“Overall, I consider StartEngine to be one of the three ‘must-have’ accounts for online startup investors,” said Brian Belley, founder of Crowdwise.org and VentureWallet. “Investing on any other equity crowdfunding platform is much more of an optional preference for investors who either want to invest in certain niches or want to spend additional time screening every equity crowdfunding deal.”

Keep in mind that StartEngine currently has over 100 deals on its platforms. So then, what are some that look good? Let’s take a look at seven:

Vital Card

Up Sonder

Kemper Snowboards

MentalHappy

Veriglif

Zenus

SAM Email by Airto

Equity Crowdfunding: Vital Card

Source: Teerasak Ladnongkhun/Shutterstock.com

The online payments industry has been one of the hottest areas of investment. Just look at the performance of companies like Square (NYSE:SQ) and PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL).

But on StartEngine, there are some interesting startups to choose from as well. One is Vital Card. This company is developing a social credit card, which is targeted at the millennial and Gen Z generations. Some of the features include:

No annual fees

Cash back up to 5% based on activity points with the card, which include referrals

1% community revenue share

Suggestions for improving credit scores

In the prelaunch campaign, Vital was able to amass a wait list of over 150,000 users and more than one million views across Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG, NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), WhatsApp and Telegram. A key has been a partnership with Evolve Bank and Trust. Note that the Vital card will be launched in early 2021.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised nearly $360,000 from 316 investors, and the valuation is $10 million. The minimum investment is $499.55.

Up Sonder

Source: Shutterstock

While the drone market is large and growing, the technology is still complicated. There are issues with regulations, insurance and energy. There also difficulties in finding qualified drone pilots.

But for Up Sonder, the company sees an opportunity to make drones much more mainstream. To this end, the company is building a network that handles the infrastructure requirements. Up Sonder calls this Marketplace 1.0, and it helps to find and manage a drone project, including finding the right pilot (there are more than 2,400 members across 900 cities in the U.S.) But there is also a self-service option.

Then what about Marketplace 2.0? This will be a provider of services for autonomous drones and will include a rooftop charging network. The plan will be to charge subscription fees, such as for data collection and power charging, as well as transaction fees for one-time and incident services.

Regarding the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $96,000 from 177 investors, and the valuation is $5.5 million. The minimum investment amount is $249.

Kemper Snowboards

Source: Shutterstock

Kemper Snowboards got its start back in 1987. The founder, David Kemper, built boards from his garage. But the business would quickly gain traction, becoming one of the top brands in the snowboard industry. One of the hallmarks of the brand was the vibrant neon colors.

But by the mid-1990s, the company would suffer and eventually go bust. It simply did not have the scale to compete against the dominant player in the industry, Burton.

Yet for entrepreneur Jib Hunt — a former pro snowboarder — the Kemper brand was still valuable. So he bought the rights to it in 2018.

The strategy is to maintain the flashy graphics and shapes for the boards. It’s basically a retro play.

Kemper’s go-to market-approach is to leverage the direct-to-consumer model. There are also partnerships with 10 Utah resorts for a try-before-you-buy program.

Sales have been growing nicely. They are currently at $135,000 for the 2020 to 2021 season. The company has also been aggressive with co-branding arrangements with brands like Yuki Threads Outerwear.

For the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised nearly $165,000 from 169 investors, and the valuation is $5 million. The minimum investment is $200.

MentalHappy

Source: fizkes/ShutterStock.com

With the Covid-19 pandemic, the telemedicine market has hit an inflection point. This technology has quickly become mainstream. It has also led to standout returns for various companies like Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC), which has a market capitalization of almost $29 billion.

Note that estimates are that telemedicine will reach about $148.32 billion by 2025. So yes, there will be lots of room for startups, especially those that are targeting different niches.

This is how MentalHappy wants to benefit from the megatrend. The company has an online community that is focused on providing tools and support for mental health.

The system, which is highly secure, offers digital tool kits for self-coping strategies. There is also access to licensed professionals for online coaching. As much as possible, the virtual environment is upbeat and positive.

Mental illness is a major problem and impacts millions of people. The traditional options — such as seeing a local therapist — can be expensive. But with a streamlined online approach, there should be more effective support for large numbers of people.

MentalHappy has been able to sign partnerships with organizations like Devoted Health. Then there have been corporate arrangements with companies such as SAP (NYSE:SAP) and eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY).

In terms of financial backing, MentalHappy has the support of YCombinator. And as for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $150,000 from 524 investors, and the valuation is at $6 million. The minimum investment amount is $100.13.

Veriglif

Source: Shutterstock

Founded in 2018, Veriglif has been developing a platform that helps people manage and monetize their personal digital information. For now, it has been mostly tech companies that have benefited from the explosion of data, such as Facebook, Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) and Snap (NYSE:SNAP). But Veriglif wants to level the playing field.

With the company’s technology, a person can monitor and reclaim his or her personal data, which will be placed in a portal. Then there will by various third parties that can pay for this. But of course, the environment will be in strict compliance with privacy laws.

In the investor materials for Veriglif, the company has indicated that the core functions are complete and that there will soon be a soft launch. The goal will be to onboard more than 30,000 users per month.

The target market will be for consumer insights, such as surveys and polls. The spending on this category is at $47 billion in the U.S. and $80 billion across the globe.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised nearly $80,000 from 97 investors, and the valuation is at $7 million. The minimum investment is $299.72.

Zenus

Source: jayk67 / Shutterstock.com

With the breakthroughs in AI (artificial intelligence) approaches like deep learning, there has been lots of progress with facial recognition software. But of course, there are emerging ethical and privacy issues. Because of this, major companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), IBM (NYSE:IBM) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) have been limiting the use of their own offerings.

There is still considerable opportunity in this market — but there needs to be strong guardrails. And this is the focus of Zenus. It calls its system “ethical facial analysis.” To this end, there is the use of data on an anonymized basis as well as strict opt-in requirements. The cameras also do not pick up personally identifiable information.

The target for Zenus is the in-store retail market. The company’s system allows for the processing of video to detect consumer behavior and foot-traffic information. For example, one camera can track 12 metrics, cover an area of up to 15,000 square feet and reduce data transmissions by 64,000 times.

In terms of the traction, the technology has been rolled out in over 20 countries. Some of the customers include Accenture (NYSE:ACN), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $255,000 from 378 investors, and the valuation is $9.99 million. The minimum investment is $199.98.

SAM Email by Airto

Source: Shutterstock

While email is one of history’s ultimate killer apps, there are certainly drawbacks. It can be difficult to keep track of the threads, and the user experience in the text of the email can be lacking.

But for SAM Email by Airto, the company believes it has a way to improve things. The company’s technology — which is patented — essentially makes emails much more immersive and interactive. For example, you can do things like add a product to a cart, book an appointment or complete a survey. As a result, there is usually higher engagement and conversions for marketing campaigns.

Airto has already seen this with its own customers. Just look at LATAM Airlines, which is the largest airline in Latin America. After using Airto, the company saw a 200% increase in engagement, a 500% jump in the click-through rate and a 40% increase in the sales rate.

Note that JetBlue Technology Ventures and EL AL Israel Airlines have invested in the startup. There has also been $650,000 raised from the prior crowdfunding campaigns. And as for the current one, the company has received commitments for more than $169,000 from over 233 investors, and the valuation is $19.8 million. The minimum investment is $349.77.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.

