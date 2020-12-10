The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Among the myriad of equity crowdfunding platforms — which allow anyone to invest in startups — StartEngine is one of the leaders. A critical factor for this is that the company is an early mover in the industry. But StartEngine has also been focused on innovating the platform. For example, the company recently rolled out a secondary trading platform. This allows for trading in the shares of startups, which should help to encourage even more activity on the platform.

Howard Marks is the CEO and co-founder of StartEngine. Before launching the company, he had started several other successful ventures. The most notable was Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), which has a market value of $63 billion. He also co-founded Acclaim games, which was later sold to Disney (NYSE:DIS).

“Overall, I consider StartEngine to be one of the three ‘must-have’ accounts for online startup investors,” said Brian Belley, who is the founder of Crowdwise.org and VentureWallet. “Investing on any other equity crowdfunding platform is much more of an optional preference for investors who either want to invest in certain niches or want to spend additional time screening every equity crowdfunding deal.”

Keep in mind that StartEngine currently has over 100 deals on its platforms. So then, what are some that look good? Let’s take a look at seven:

Equity Crowdfunding Startups: MentalHappy

Source: Agenturfotografin/ShutterStock.com

Tamar Lucien Blue is an alum of the famed Y Combinator accelerator and a serial entrepreneur. She started her first venture in 2015, which was focused on developing curated wellness kits for corporations.

This provided a good foundation for her current startup: MentalHappy. This is an online community that provides tools for mental health. The environment is built to be secure and comforting. There is also a self-serve version and access to counseling from professionals.

To help build the company, Blue brought Amy Leo on board as the chief positive psychologist. She has been a therapist for more than 15 years and earned a degree in psychology from Johns Hopkins University. Leo is also a noted author and speaker.

To ramp up growth, the company has been pursuing partnerships, such as with Devoted Health. It also has relationships with more than 30 employers like SAP (NYSE:SAP), eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) and Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX). The company charges $7 per person each month for the service.

Regarding the equity crowdfunding campaign, MentalHappy has raised over $146,000 from more than 490 investors, and the valuation is $6 million. The minimum investment is $100.13.

Alelo

Source: Shutterstock

Among the offerings on StartEngine, Alelo is much more mature, as it was founded in 2006. The company has built a thriving business with learning systems that use AI-based avatars. This approach is generally more engaging then traditional technologies and much more personalized.

For the most part, Alelo’s customers have been government agencies — like the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army, U.S. Marine Corp. and so on — as well as academic institutions. There are about 500,000 users, and the company has generated over $55 million in revenues since inception.

But now Alelo is leveraging its platform to enter the corporate market, which is likely to boost growth. To this end, the company is building systems for human resources. The AI avatars will help with assessments and improving skills for communication, leadership, negotiation, sales and customer service. There will also be customized training products for different specialties and soft skills.

In terms of the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $320,000 from nearly 500 investors, and the valuation is at $10.5 million. The minimum investment is $276.

SAM Email by Airto

Source: Shutterstock

While email is one of history’s ultimate killer apps, there are certainly drawbacks. It can be difficult to keep track of threads, and the user experience in the text of an email is often lacking.

But for SAM Email by Airto, the company believes it has a way to improve things. The company’s technology — which is patented — essentially makes emails much more immersive and interactive.

For example, you can do things like add a product to a cart, book an appointment or complete a survey. As a result, there is usually higher engagement and conversions for marketing campaigns.

Airto has already seen this with its own customers. Just look at LATAM Airlines (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ), which is the largest airline in Latin America. After using Airto, the company saw a 200% increase in engagement, a 500% jump in the click-through rate and a 40% increase in the sales rate.

Note that JetBlue Technology Ventures and EL AL Israel Airlines (OTCMKTS:ELALF) have invested in the startup. There has also been $650,000 raised from the prior crowdfunding campaigns. And as for the current one, the company has received commitments for more than $165,000 from 226 investors, and the valuation is $19.8 million. The minimum investment is $349.77.

Care Angel

Source: fizkes/ShutterStock.com

Care Angel has developed an AI-powered voice-enabled assistant to provide personalized care management and monitoring. The focus is primarily on high-risk populations who have chronic conditions. However, by using the app, it is possible to live at home.

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, digital medical technologies have become mainstream. They are also a key for managed-care insurance companies to provide cost-effective care.

In 2017, the Angel app was launched, and the company was able to get over 60,000 patients. Since then, the growth has remained strong. The company now works with various large health plans across the world that represent about 600,000 members. Care Angel estimates that its solution has seen 83% engagement and $41 clinical cost reductions per member, per month.

For the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised more than $56,600 from 54 investors, and the valuation is $45.7 million.

Learnt

Source: Shutterstock

In 2013, Eliza and Andrew Nimmich started a service — called Tutor the People — to help students raise their test scores. While it was successful, there was still a problem — that is, when a student needed a tutor the night before an exam, there was usually not one available.

Yet Eliza and Andrew saw this as an opportunity to build a scalable edtech platform. The result was the co-founding of Learnt. Based on AI, the system matches vetted tutors with students instantly. As a result, it can find the best fit for different categories like SAT prep, language training, GRE prep and so on. The service is available for students from kindergarten to college.

While the AI system is in private beta (the launch is expected by the end of this year), Tutor the People, which is a subsidiary of Learnt, has seen strong growth. The revenues jumped by 169% in 2019 to over $1 million. This was done without taking outside capital.

For the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $57,600 from 70 investors, and the valuation is $9 million.

MedVector

Source: Shutterstock

Recruiting for clinical trials is usually expensive and time-consuming. This not only means a longer process for getting drugs to market, but pharma companies also have less time for patent protection.

Some of the challenges with clinical trials include HIPAA privacy laws and the difficulties of putting together a diverse patient population. For example, in 2017, there was demand for about four million patients, but only 1.8 million were enrolled.

But for MedVector, this an opportunity. The company is building a sophisticated telemedicine platform for clinical trials. It is a plug-and-play system that is fully compliant but has the necessary tools for finding and recruiting patients. And by leveraging telemedicine, MedVector is able to bring more efficiency. There are also functions to allow for collecting data and performing analysis for a broad array of categories like pills, sprays, inhalers, creams, drops and self-injectable medications.

In terms of traction, MedVector has signed agreements with seven hospitals that have hundreds of thousands of patients. Moreover, a case study with Novartis (NYSE:NVS) has shown that the recruiting for a clinical trial took only seven weeks.

As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, MedVector has raised over $492,000 from 227 investors, and the valuation is $10 million. The minimum investment amount is $495.90.

PhorMed

Source: Shutterstock

PhorMed is a biotech startup that is focused on gene therapy. The company has developed several drugs, such as for Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (HL) and Parkinson’s Disease (PD).

No doubt, these provide big market opportunities for PhorMed. The company estimates that the total potential market is about $8 billion.

But the diseases that PhorMed are targeting have been extremely difficult to treat. And even the successful treatments, like chemotherapy and radiation, often have major side effects.

Currently, the company is in a Phase 1 clinical trial. In other words, it will take some time to get a sense of the effectiveness of the treatments.

The CEO and founder of PhorMed, McCoy Moretz, is a medical doctor and serial entrepreneur in the biotech industry. As for Richard L. Chang, the chief scientific officer, he has written 122 peer-reviewed academic research papers and has filed patents for treatments in areas like cancer, hematology and neurological disorders.

For the equity crowdfunding campaign, PhorMed has raised more than $1 million from 1,975 investors, and the valuation is $39 million.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.

