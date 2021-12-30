The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

This is my last article in 2021 about where to find the best startups to invest in. What a journey it has been, mentioning a plethora of startups have started their equity crowdfunding campaign in various industries. I highlighter companies in many different stages, ranging from recently funded to closing soon.

As always, the starting point for finding the best startups to invest in is to have due diligence, a complete understanding of the risks involved, and a certainty that these promising investment opportunities are 100% suitable to your risk tolerance and investment philosophy. I dare to say that, unlike most crypto coins that are highly speculative with little to no fundamentals at all to support their prices, the startups presented during various articles have great potential to become disruptors in their industries. This is another key factor when considering them as alternative investments.

For this article, seven companies that just recently launched their equity crowdfunding campaigns are presented. The journey into 2022 with new insights on private investing is set to continue.

Let’s look at seven of the best startups to consider now:

Geoship

Excursion Van Rentals

Phyt Health

TalkSocket by TalkGo

WOWCube® Entertainment System by Cubios

Signature Athletics, Inc

Bond Containers

Best Startups: Geoship

Source: Shutterstock

Topics such as healthy and sustainable green energy have become very important as we try to address climate change. Geoship is manufacturing bioceramic domes to disrupt the homebuilding industry with healthy, sustainable and affordable housing solutions.

Built with zero-carbon ceramics and precision-engineered components, these bioceramic domes are more than just earth-friendly houses. They are 100% non-toxic, disaster-resistant such as fireproof, and have a 500-year life — enough for you, your children, and many generations to come. There are infinite possibilities to use these domes, and they are redefining the meaning of living in complete harmony with the environment.

Other than fire, these bioceramic domes are also resistant to extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes, floods and earthquakes.

The affordability of these housing solutions is also a feature not to be ignored, especially as prices for traditional houses in the U.S. market have increased substantially due to the resilient housing market and its rebound amid the pandemic.

The business model supports vertically integrated homebuilding, limiting the numerous material supply chains used in more traditional houses. These ceramic domes cover multi-dimensional needs from affordable housing to wellness housing.

You can invest in Geoship on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $381.

Excursion Van Rentals

Source: Shutterstock

What if mobile hospitality and booking a hotel room on wheels were easy, fun, and adventurous? Excursion Van Rentals designs custom camper vans with full amenities, built and optimized for renting.

The company estimates that “glamping” could be worth $4.8 billion by 2025 and is positioning itself in this business opportunity in the adventure travel space. The pandemic has caused new trends to appear in the travel industry, and camping is gaining popularity in the U.S.

The customized excursion campers are a hotel room on the move. They have ” solar panels, deep-cycle lithium battery packs, heating, refrigeration, a fully equipped kitchen, a bed, ample storage, and an outdoor shower.” They also have one element that is priceless to traveling — a unique view that can change daily if you move to different locations and ultimate freedom to explore new sceneries.

These excursion vans are built in-house by Excursion Van Rentals, controlling their costs. The average nightly rate is about $200.

Millennials have embraced and become the fastest-growing new camper demographic and are expected to support the experience economy, an economy where there is a preference to spend money on a desirable experience or an event over buying something physical. Live event excursions are parts of this experience economy, which is expected to reach $12 billion by 2023.

Excursion Van Rentals plan to expand to other adventures soon, letting people try kayaking, horseback riding, and wine tasting.

You can invest in Excursion Van Rentals on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $250.

Best Startups: Phyt Health

Source: Shutterstock

In a world with the pandemic still present after two years, Phyt Health is a remote care physiotherapy platform that helps patients stay in contact with their orthopedics and physiotherapists. By using computer vision and AI-based technology, patients can expedite their recovery process as this mobile app tracks the exercises done at home in real time. There is corrective feedback if the speed of exercises is higher than the one suggested, and the exercise data is monitored by the Phyt Health team, which provides information to patients during the week.

The various applications of Phyt Health in medical practices, clinics and hospitals can generate additional revenue for medical health practitioners.

It is notable that Phyt Health developed its platform in South Asia first and is now entering the U.S. market. Physiotherapy’s total addressable market (TAM) in the U.S. is experiencing a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 7%. Furthermore, it is already valued at more than $100 billion.

The business model is to focus on partnerships with hospitals using this technology platform that is digitizing physiotherapy. For patients, lower medical expenses, the convenience of doing these exercises at home and getting digital AI assistance to achieve better and faster recovery results either post-injury or surgery are prime advantages.

You can invest in Phyt Health on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $250.

TalkSocket by TalkGo

Source: zhu difeng/ShutterStock.com

In the digital era, voice assistants are more than just a useful gadget helping us in daily tasks either at work or when we relax and want to have fun. And TalkSocket is a mobile accessory that helps you have a hands-free Alexa voice assistant on any mobile phone.

Alexa is Amazon’s cloud-based voice service and is one of the best available now. TalkSocket takes this experience to a higher level with features such as wireless charging, a high-quality microphone, and a battery that lasts for several days for delivering what matters most, the best user experience possible.

If you are concerned about exposure to weather conditions, especially if you have an active lifestyle, then you can stay relaxed knowing that TalkSocket is water, dust and impact resistant.

You can play music, ask questions, or perform other tasks such as asking it to turn lights on or off hands-free. The targeted markets are the smart home global market and smart speaker global market, estimated to have a value of $135 billion and $39 billion by the year 2025 respectively. The audience is primarily millennials and generation X, but also any other technology enthusiast.

The company has big plans to grow fast and be among the largest voice assistant accessories companies within a few years.

You can invest in TalkSocket by TalkGo on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $249.26.

Best Startups: WOWCube Entertainment System by Cubios

Source: Andrush via Shutterstock

WOWCube Entertainment System is a smart and educational gadget that takes playing into a new dimension, both in physical and virtual realities in a fun way by combining the charm of classic educational games and the novelty of video games.

This complete new gaming experience is based on integrating a computer interface in the popular Rubik’s cube toy. The variety of games played is vast, ranging from educational games to puzzles in three dimensions. Best of all, when you do not play games, you can use WOWCube Entertainment System as a gadget that can provide unique interior design in your room in the form of night lamps or even an aquarium.

The WOWCube system can be connected to a computer and mobile phones, allowing the upload of content, acting as a stress relief system. It can also develop brain skills and enhance cognitive function and three-dimensional thinking.

The company has global patents and is targeting the global educational toys market, which is growing fast and is expected to reach $29.3 billion in 2027 compared to $21.5 billion in 2020.

The business model has three sources of revenue: device sales, device licensing and other software sales. It is notable to mention that the WOWCube Entertainment System has received a STEM organization authentication Trustmark.

You can invest in WOWCube® Entertainment System by Cubios on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $496.22.

Signature Athletics, Inc

Source: Shutterstock

Signature Athletics is a company with the vision to solve a major problem in youth sports — uniforms and equipment. Running a local sports program can be very time-consuming and stressful, trying to meet all the apparel needs of the players, getting sizes right, checking that all the text is correct, etc. Signature Athletics wants people to be able to concentrate on playing sports.

Signature Athletics offers an online store that runs 24/7/365 that making running any sports program very easy and stress-free. There are more than 40 custom items for all participants in sports, from key players to their coaches and even fans, covering every possible need all year long. Is it summer and they need cooler apparel to play games? No problem. Is winter approaching and warmer uniforms are suitable to address cold and rain? Signature Athletics provides fast, on-demand home delivery.

The traction is present, with more than 50,000 clients, 12,000 athletes, and 100 programs under management. There are expansion plans to gain a market share in the multi-billion sports equipment and apparel markets.

Some of the sports the company is planning to expand in soon include field hockey, soccer, basketball and ice hockey.

You can invest in Signature Athletics, Inc on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $496.76.

Best Startups: Bond Containers

Source: ARMMY PICCA/ShutterStock.com

The second sustainable housing company in this list of the best startups is Bond Containers. The company raises an interesting question “why build or purchase a home without backup safety precautions?” What it means is that unfortunately, traditional homes are subject to troubles from extreme weather conditions such as hurricanes and natural disasters.

Bond Containers manufactures homes that look good and are not only affordable, but safe. These homes can stand up to strong winds and are eco-friendly, supporting sustainability. In the event of either losing power or clean water due to extreme weather, these homes provide solar panels for electricity and a water system.

Bond Container houses are a cost-efficient way to enter the surging real estate market in the U.S. They have a variety of sizes and prices start from $30,000. There are financing solutions and more than 700 pre-orders. The mission to make container homes into the new standard of off-grid traditional housing is a bold one, but interesting and challenging.

The current plans are to build 30-40 homes per month with scalability to cover the increased demand. These houses can be built in as fast as 3-4 weeks. Luxury is also a key feature.

The targeted global modular construction market size is expected to grow to $175.2 billion by 2025, compared to $125.6 billion in 2019, a 40% increase.

You can invest in Bond Containers on StartEngine with a minimum amount of $249.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

