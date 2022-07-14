The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on StartEngine Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

StartEngine is an equity crowdfunding platform that allows investors to buy shares of their favorite early-stage startups to support their growth and vision to disrupt their business sector and the world. One of the main investment criteria to use as a filter to narrow your selection of startups is momentum. More specifically, this entails looking for companies that have raised the most money in the last few days.

Momentum in investing is always good if you trade in the direction of the trend and not against it. This creates a higher probability of success. The momentum that these startups have signals that many investors like their pitch idea and have given them a vote of confidence. This is very positive. Nevertheless, more due diligence is always suggested.

Let’s have a closer look at what these startups have to offer.

Best Startups: Asserta Health

Source: THICHA SATAPITANON / Shutterstock

Asserta Health is a smart and effective approach to healthcare payment. Currently, inefficient payment processes create a problem in the healthcare system by adding inflation. It is estimated that the administrative costs consume 25% of every dollar that is spent on healthcare.

What if administrative simplification occurred in the healthcare system? This could make estimated savings of $265 billion of the annual spending on the healthcare industry. This is a huge number.

Asserta Health has developed a healthcare payment utility that helps people with insurance to take advantage of cash prices with large savings of an average of 25% to 50% for each service. The healthcare payments are direct, transparent, and immediate. This provides a real, smart, and effective solution to the administrative cost issue.

The healthcare platform has generated $2.1 million of revenue in 2021 and has many benefits, as patients know the cost of services in advance and providers are paid in real-time.

The minimum investment in Asserta Health on StartEngine is $246.45.

Doroni Aerospace

Source: Shutterstock

Is the future of mobility in electric vehicles? Doroni Aerospace thinks otherwise, developing an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) that is safe, cost-effective, and sustainable. The Doroni H1 is your own flying car that you will be able to fly without becoming a pilot. You can qualify with your driver’s license and by completing a training course.

You can own this eVTOL and fly it to your destination. It is full of high-tech safety features. There are multiple redundancy batteries, an emergency airbag, ten independent propulsion systems, and energy-dissipating landing gear, among other systems to ensure maximum safety.

The time to charge the Doroni H1 is super-fast, requiring only 15 to 20 minutes. The cruising speed reaches 100 mph, with a max speed of 140 mph and a current range of 60 miles that is expected to increase to 100 miles. The market targeted is Urban Air Mobility, which is expected to reach $1 trillion by 2040.

The minimum investment in Doroni Aerospace on StartEngine is $349.68.

Best Startups: Trade Algo

Source: M M Vieira / Shutterstock

Investing is tougher for retail investors compared to institutional investors due to a factor of paramount importance: asymmetrical information. The access to real-time data and valuable insights is there for hedge funds and other institutional investors. This information is priceless, as the trading results were skewed against retail investors. This is not an equal investment game to play.

Trade Algo is a market research platform that is aiming enhance your trading by providing valuable insights with the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence. Paying for public information to help you make better investment decisions can be very costly, as access to use Bloomberg Terminal costs $24,000 per year. Trade Algo offers premium data that is much cheaper at a monthly cost of $99 to $416. The data includes global coverage, an options scanner, market indicators and an alert service.

Making trading simple and fairer for all participants by having equal information with other users can benefit your personal wealth.

The minimum investment in Trade Algo on StartEngine is $600.

Clear Water Distilling

Source: DavideAngelini / Shutterstock

Clear Water Distilling is making premium craft spirits in the super-premium spirits market. Several of their spirits have won awards. Online shopping is booming and the firm is using its direct-to-consumer approach to drive sales, an approach that is working well.

What makes Clear Water Distilling unique is the fact it is a celebrity-endorsed distillery. That differs from other distilleries by offering a new category of expressive spirits to the market. These spirits target various flavors and do not fit in just one category.

The marketing strategy is based on influencer marketing and celebrity endorsements instead of other traditional marketing strategies. The goal to make premium spirits that do not fit into just one category like rum, gin, whiskey, or vodka, and is shaping the craft of distilling as we know it.

The market of alcoholic beverage e-commerce is expected to reach more than $42 billion across key markets by 2025. Clear Water Distilling aims to grab a portion of these sales with its expressive spirits.

The minimum investment in Clear Water Distilling on StartEngine is $247.66.

Best Startups: Imperia Caviar

Source: Vladimir Vasiltvich / Shutterstock

Imperia Caviar wants to make us change the perception we have about caviar being an expensive product that is only offered for special occasions, rather than being a daily delight. The company makes high-quality, sustainably farmed caviar that is available to a large audience, both in the U.S. and abroad using a supply chain and a direct-to-consumer model.

By offering high-quality and low-cost caviar, the opportunity to boost sales seem to be high. Since the launch of the direct-to-consumer sales channel in 2018, the firm has generated more than $12 million in revenue and the year-over-year growth has been consistent.

The expectation is that the caviar market will continue to grow at a CAGR of over 9%,with the potential to reach $1.64 billion by 2025, indicates that there is a robust demand for caviar.

Imperia Caviar uses innovation to drive the price of caviar lower from production and transportation to digital advertising. It uses a subscription model that helps people to consume caviar as part of their daily diet.

The minimum investment in Imperia Caviar on StartEngine is $499.80.

Orbis Brakes

Source: Nor Gal / Shutterstock

Orbis Brakes has developed a technology that stops the safety of brakes from being compromised when they get hot. By making hot brakes get cooler faster, drivers that use Orbis Brakes not only have improved performance, but also experience a reduced fade. This lowers the maintenance costs of running a vehicle.

There are many more benefits to using Orbis Brakes. First, there is 50% less usage of raw materials and a reduction in CO2 emissions. Second, the market for vehicle brakes is higher than $20.9 billion. The latest market disruption was back in 2001 when carbon-ceramic brakes were introduced. Third, the brown carbon emissions will become a globally regulated form of emissions soon and the firm is expected to grab a market share of this industry.

These lightweight and high-performance brakes are the driver’s best friend as they have features like improved performance, efficiency, better safety, and lower costs.

The minimum investment in Orbis Brakes on StartEngine is $240.

Best Startups: HYLETE

Source: ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock.com

HYLETE is a premium fitness apparel and lifestyle brand. It is building a strong community that puts a fitness lifestyle as the top priority.

The traction is present as the firm has generated net revenues of more than $73 million since 2012, with a revenue of $9.8 million in 2021. There are more than 356,000 customers, including more than 23,300 certified fitness experts. The main market targeted is the market of sports and fitness clothing in the U.S., which was estimated at $63 Billion in 2021. There is also the market for premium athletic apparel in the U.S. that was estimated at $12.6 Billion in 2021.

The products include men’s and women’s lines for optimum performance during training sessions. These products include shorts, pants, joggers, jackets, sports bras, and hoodies.

The minimum investment in HYLETE on StartEngine is $499.96.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

