The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on SeedInvest Right Now

SeedInvest is one of the top platforms for equity crowdfunding to invest in startups. Founded in 2012, the company has been able to help provide more than $200 million in funding for its startups. The platform also has over 300,000 investors.

For the most part, the deals on SeedInvest are larger, such as at the Series A level. This means the startups may raise more than $1 million.

No doubt, this focus can be an advantage. Often there is already market traction as well as backing from experienced venture investors. In other words, the risks are somewhat lower among crowdfunding deals.

But the minimum investment levels are still reasonable at about $1,000.

Looking to invest in startups? Here are seven interesting deals on SeedInvest right now:

Booxby

Jassby

Elly

Cytonics

Caliber

SeeMe

Miso Robotics

Invest in Startups: Booxby

Content creation continues at a rapid clip. Last year, there were 1.5 million new books, 18 million podcasts and 116,000 streaming video programs.

But for content creators, this has also meant it has become extremely difficult to rise above the noise and get attention. Booxby believes that AI (Artificial Intelligence) will be the solution.

By using sophisticated techniques like Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning, the company has built a system that helps with understanding how much users will like content, why this is the case and the size of the market. Interestingly enough, Booxby developed this system with the support of a grant from the National Science Foundation.

Currently, the company is focused on text material. But there are plans to eventually move into categories like video and podcasts.

For now, the company has minimal revenues as it is in the early stages of commercializing its technology. However, the estimate is for the top-line to reach $953.4 million next year.

Since 2015, Booxby has raised $1.1 million and one of the investors is Ingram Content Group, which is among the world’s largest wholesale distributors of books. As for the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised $53,000 and the valuation has been set at $4 million.

Jassby

If you want to invest in startups for your kids, Jassby is worth looking into. This company has built a fintech app for kids and teens. And yes, this is a big market. The annual spending is about $200 billion per year.

Here’s how the Jassby app works. First, parents will setup an account and sign up their children, who will each receive a debit card (there are no monthly fees). The app allows for setting up recurring payments, such as for allowances and chores. Grandparents and other family members also have the option to send payments.

Some of the other features of the app include:

Parental controls

Shopping online or in-person wherever an Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL ) card is accepted

(NASDAQ: ) card is accepted Financial planning tools and tutorials

How does the company make money? There are two main revenue streams: commissions for in-app purchases and a 1.5% fee from merchants for any purchases on the cards.

Launched last year, the app has seen 450,000 installs and 175,000 registrations. As of April, the revenues hit about $37,000. But the company projects that the full-year results could be $2.9 million – but this may be a stretch.

Jassby has already raised $5.4 million from investors like Bloomberg Capital, Moneta Venture Capital, and Correlation Ventures. As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the amount funded so far is $2.1 million at a $25.8 million valuation.

Elly

This startup has built a mobile app for Apple’s iPhone that provides emotional support for cancer patients. The company launched this in May 2020 and the early results are encouraging. Elly has also struck partnerships with health systems like Ochsner, Duke and the Cleveland Clinic.

Elly is personalized to each patient, such in with the underling conditions, preferences and limitations. The app then send the right content to the person. Note that the content creation process is backed up with the support of a prestigious medical advisory board.

The app is currently in a Phase 1 trial and the results have been positive. For ecample, there was a 15% improvement in the quality of life for patients during a 30-day period. The app has since moved into a Phase 2 trial.

To build the app, Elly raised $500,000 from an investor group that was led by Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG). Regarding the crowdfunding campaign, the company raised over $361,000 at a valuation of $5 million.

Cytonics

Cytonics is a biotech company that is developing diagnostics and therapeutics for osteoarthritis. The founder and chairman is Gaetano Scuderi, who is a medical doctor and has written over 45 scientific papers.

He came up with the idea for Cytonics when he saw that joint pain was generally due to some compound that is formed when cartilage degrades because of arthritis. He also saw that alpha-2-macroglobulin (A2M) — a naturally occurring molecule in the body – could be useful in dealing with this. The problem is that the joints usually have low amounts.

With this insight, he set out to develop a treatment called APIC. It essentially improves the overall levels of A2M (it is injected once or twice a year). There are currently more than 7,000 patients that have used APIC.

Cytonics is now developing a next-generation version of this treatment: CYT-108. It focuses on the creation of a new region within the A2M protein to get even better results. It is in preclinical trials.

The market for Cytonics is definitely large. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, there are about 10 million people in the U.S. who have osteoporosis and about eight million are women. Then there are 44 million that have low bone mass, which is a risk factor for the disease.

Cytonics has raised $15 million. There was also $4 million from Synthes, which is a division of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). As for the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $806,000 at a valuation of $46.7 million.

Caliber

During the financial crisis of 2008, Chris Loeffler and Jennifer Schrader saw an opportunity to leverage the Internet for real estate investing. It was a gutsy decision but it has definitely paid off.

The startup was Caliber and it has become a strong player in its category. The platform allows individual investors to get exposure to long-term real estate investments, such as commercial properties, multi-family units, hospitality, warehouses and tax-advantaged opportunity zones.

A key part of the business is the focus on due diligence. This has certainly helped reduce the risk levels. But Caliber also has a strong team that manages the portfolio, which has a value of over $440 million. The returns have also been particularly strong, averaging 39%.

Note that the company has multiple revenue streams. They include management fees, brokerage commissions and carried interest (which is the profit generated from the portfolio).

Regarding the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $3 million from those who invest in startups. The valuation is at $130 million.

SeeMe

Over the years, art has become a lucrative asset class, but it has mostly been out of reach for smaller investors.

SeeMe has set out to change this. The company has built an online marketplace that connects artists with collectors. The focus is primarily on contemporary artwork, which accounts for $35 billion on a global basis.

The SeeMe marketplace has a sophisticated AI system, which has improved the matching and efficiency. Another important factor is that the company has agreements with Sotheby’s Institute and Meural. This has brought more trust for the marketplace and better distribution. The base of artists is over 3,000.

For this year, the revenues are expected to reach $197,00 and then go to $661,000 next year. The company generates revenues from artist subscriptions, platform sponsorships and commissions on artwork sales.

The art space is an interesting opportunity to invest in startups. For the crowdfunding campaign, SeeMe has raised over $23,000 and the valuation is at $5 million.

Miso Robotics

Miso Robotics has had one of the year’s most successful equity crowdfunding campaigns. The company has raised $10.2 million from over 4,400 people who invest in startups.

Founded in 2016, Miso Robotics is a developer of Flippy, which is an AI-powered robot that cooks in restaurant kitchens. It’s “brain” is in the cloud and uses deep learning algorithms to crunch large amounts of data. The result is that Flippy is highly accurate and consistent. For example, the robot has been shown to reduce labor costs by up to 67% and boost profit margins by 300%.

Flippy is also quite versatile. It can work with a grill or fryer and there is self-cleaning technology that is OSHA-compliant.

Yet one of the issues with Miso Robotics has been its growth. To address this, the company has hired Mike Bell as CEO. He has an impressive career as an executive at companies like Ordermark, Bridg and Infrascale.

And yes, he has wasted little time in getting customers. For example, the latest win was the deployment of Flippy in ten new restaurants for White Castle.

The market opportunity is also large. Keep in mind that the Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) sector has over 280,000 locations.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is an advisor/board member for startups and author of various books and online courses about technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, The Robotic Process Automation Handbook and Learn Python Super Fast. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.

