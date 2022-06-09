The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

What is one of the best reasons to invest in startups now? As startup funding website Republic put it, “Angel investing — hunting for a unicorn — was previously available to only the wealthiest 3% of the US population. With Republic, everyone can invest in private startups for a chance to earn a return.”

Now, the truth is that not all startups can become a Unicorn. The reason is simple. Unicorns are the startups that reach a valuation of over $1 billion. That’s a lot for a young company.

Yet you can still use the Republic website to invest in startups that can really change the world, be an early investor, take a ride in an exciting journey and fund innovation.

Here are seven of the best startups to invest in on Republic now.

Steeped Coffee Is Listed on Republic

Source: Evgeny Karandaev/ShutterStock.com

Steeped Coffee is setting a new standard in coffee. In the U.S. market, 80% of the adult population drinks coffee daily.

There are two main trends in the coffee market in the U.S. — the single-serve coffee market trend that demands convenience and the specialty-coffee market trend that demands quality. Steeped Coffee is exploring the intersection of these two coffee trends and seeks to make quality coffee accessible.

Steeped Coffee offers specialty coffee brewed in a single-serve bag. Like tea, all you must do is pour, dunk and steep to enjoy high-quality coffee — hot or cold.

Steeped Coffee is a combination of a brewing method, a licensed technology and a process to make delicious coffee and a coffee brand. The company already has a national distribution in multiple vertical markets.

The minimum investment on Steeped Coffee on Republic is $100.

Drink LMNT

Source: ORION PRODUCTION / Shutterstock.com

Being hydrated, healthy and full of energy is vital for our daily busy lives. Most drinks, especially energy boost drinks, are full of sugar. Sugar is bad for your health, as it can cause obesity and diabetes among other health problems.

Drink LMNT offers a drink mix that gives people energy and tastes good, and has zero sugar. The LMNT drink offers a dose of electrolytes, filled with important ingredients like sodium, magnesium and potassium.

The LMNT products are not only science-backed but have been tested by top professional athletes and teams for their performance and effectiveness. By getting the proper mix of electrolytes with LMNT drinks, you can potentially get rid of fatigue, poor sleep, headaches and poor stamina. There are several flavor groups to choose from, like fruit flavors, spicy fiesta flavors and chocolate — or get it unflavored.

Drink LMNT has been growing fast, with a 4.5x year-over-year revenue growth. The company has been profitable since its first year, and the targeted market is worth more than $9.2 billion.

The minimum investment in Drink LMNT on Republic is $250.

RedThread

Source: Rawpixel.com/ShutterStock.com

RedThread started with a simple mission — to help women feel great wearing clothes by ignoring standard sizes and inventing a smart and effective way to create custom-fit clothing and ship it quickly to their door. All it needs is two photos.

The company has been working on perfecting its patent-pending technology and building a scalable U.S. supply chain as it has a sample of more than one million measurements and has shipped 8,000 units. It wishes to become the most sustainable apparel brand not just in the U.S., but in the world.

RedThread offers an AI tech-powered shopping experience in just three steps. Women use their smartphones to choose their style, take the fit quiz, then scan their measurements from just two photos. Then the custom-fit clothing is shipped just in one week, from Nevada.

The company has a year-to-date CAGR revenue growth of more than 40%, and is already on track to hit $1 million in sales in the next 12 months, turn profitable in 2023, and aim to achieve the figure of $100 million in revenue by 2030.

The minimum investment in RedThread on Republic is $150.

Delee Is Listed on Republic

Source: Shutterstock

Cancer is a major health issue worldwide, and unfortunately in the U.S, one in two men and one in three women will develop cancer in their lives. What if there were better tests to diagnose this mortal disease early? Then mortality would be much lower.

Delee has developed a new generation of cancer blood tests to help detecting cancer at very early stages and also monitor the effectiveness of the treatment. This patent-pending technology is in clinical studies for prostate and breast cancer.

The business model will generate revenue by sales of the devices, the CytoCatch™ Isolation Platform and Imaging System. there will also be recurring revenue from the sales of reagents and consumables that are necessary to perform the tests.

It’s targeting the global circulating tumor cell market, which is expected to reach a $23.9 billion valuation by 2027, compared to $8.9 billion in 2019.

The minimum investment in Delee on Republic is $100.

Kapitalwise

Source: William Potter/Shutterstock.com

In every business having the best possible experience for the customer is of paramount importance. As a rule, poor customer service will probably result in customers switching to other companies.

Financial institutions are not immune from this rule.

Millennials and Generation Z members who are tech savvy demand a customized experience from their financial institutions. KapitalWise has built a platform that is built on data and AI to help the financial institutions’ relationship managers and marketing teams provide customers with not only better insights, but also the important solutions to reach their financial goals.

In other words, it helps build a better customer experience.

The platform uses data aggregation, pre-built templates to boost engagement, tools for marketing, and lead management tools to keep customers happier and more engaged.

The company has increased its number of customers from Q4 2021 to Q1 2022 by 266%, and the customer accounts managed on KapitalWise have increased 300% between Q4 2021 and Q1 2022.

The company estimates that there is a $130 billion market opportunity to explore.

The minimum investment in Kapitalwise on Republic is $100.

Nav.it

Source: Shutterstock

Nav.it is a behavioral finance app that helps you build your future based on financial health.

Users log in daily to the app and monitor how they feel, and why they feel so. There are insights to help keep track of expenses and identify trends about where you spend your money. This helps to achieve your financial goals.

You can save automatically with a savings account — just set a target and you get suggestions on how to reach it.

You can keep your budget all in one place and connect to the community to interact with content that will assist you in building a money mindset. You can also talk with a money coach about your long-term goals.

The target group of users is young earners and Zillennials.

The business model generates revenue from multiple sources, from banking products and employee benefits to one-on-one coaching and other premium options with creators and partners.

The minimum investment in Nav.it on Republic is $100.

Runner

Source: Shutterstock

Runner provides a solution to today’s demanding and fast-changing working environment, matching growing companies with top talent to hire. Runner says that more than 80% of folks “resigning from their jobs are leaving due to burnout or boredom.”

Runner helps companies match with talent that aligns with their causes and values, so that they spend more time working on their business and less on a hiring search. The firm also helps the people who are changing jobs or looking for a new source of income. A win-win situation.

Runner has no hidden fees, offering a vast operational talent at multiple levels, and W2 employee benefits. The company offers a simple pricing system — a 25% booking fee with no additional fees. It already has more than 120 customers and more than 350 on the waitlist since the launch in December. There is a $1 million GMV run rate.

The minimum investment in Runner on Republic is $100.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

The post The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.