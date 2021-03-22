The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to finding startups to invest in, Republic is one of the top online equity crowdfunding platforms. Since 2016, the company has facilitated more than $200 million in fundings. There are also more than a million investors on the platform.

The CEO and co-founder of Republic is Kendrick Nguyen, who immigrated from Vietnam to become a successful securities attorney in the U.S. Through this experience, he saw the challenges entrepreneurs faced in getting financial backing. He thought an online platform would help level the playing field.

The equity crowdfunding deals on Republic are structured as SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) instruments. This means that the allocation of equity is based on a trigger event, such as an acquisition, IPO (initial public offering) or subsequent funding. A typical deal has a minimum investment of $100.

So then, what are some of the interesting startups to invest in on Republic? Let’s take a look at these seven:

Equity Crowdfunding: Linen

Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a crypto system that allows for providing trust with third parties for financial transactions — say, for exchanging an asset or earning interest. Then there are social tokens, which allows creators like artists and video game streamers to better engage with communities.

While such mechanisms are valuable and helpful, they can also be complicated to use. But Linen is focused on making things much easier. It helps identify crypto opportunities but also has a wallet for making seamless transactions. It handles private keys, backups and recovery systems.

The Linen App is in beta for Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS, and there have been over 15,000 downloads so far. There are also plans to develop an Android version.

Note that the company has already raised $1.07 million from investors like Coinbase, Polychain, HashKey, Youbi and Wyre. As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, Linen has received commitments of more than $1 million from 1,189 investors, and the valuation is $22 million.

Clocr

Digital assets — like PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) accounts, cryptocurrencies and even passwords — are a growing part of the estates of millions of people. But traditional wills are usually not sufficient to effectively make transfers to heirs. For example, there is a set of laws, called RUFADAA (Revised Uniform Fiduciary Access to Digital Assets Act), which have been adopted by 46 states, that effectively outline what can be done and who can control the accounts when a person passes away.

What to do? An option is to use a service like Clocr. It’s built from the ground up to handle a myriad of digital assets for estate-planning purposes. The system makes it easy to track accounts and manage relationships with the beneficiaries. The technology also has three pending patents.

In terms of the business model, there are various plans that have subscriptions that range from $9.99 (per month) to $600 (for a lifetime version). There are also business-to-business options for partners like financial planners, employers, estate lawyers, insurance agents and so on.

As for the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $82,000 from 251 investors, and the valuation is $8 million.

CountertopSmart

Next on our list of startups to invest in is a company called CountertopSmart. The countertop industry is massive, estimated at $30 billion. But there are inefficiencies. For example, countertop fabricators have to purchase oversized slabs. In the end, this means that the costs of waste are passed on to consumers.

To help with this, CountertopSmart has built an app that allows a person to make a purchase for a partial slab from local fabricators. There is also a wide selection of offerings.

The CountertopSmart marketplace has thousands of fabricators. The system also makes it easy to search by dimension, color and so on. Users can even get an instant quote and set an appointment with an installer. As a result, the savings can be anywhere from 60% to 80% versus the traditional approach. But fabricators are also able to realize improvements in their bottom lines (the sale of slabs is not core to their business).

The company has seen momentum, with the run rate at $750,000 (on an annual basis). CountertopSmart takes a 50% cut of the sales.

As for the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $72,000 from 124 investors, and the valuation is at $8.5 million.

DigiBuild

The construction industry is highly complex, involving many processes and parties. This is why projects can easily be delayed and have cost overruns.

But DigiBuild is focused on trying to solve these problems. The company has built a sophisticated platform that helps with areas such as risk mitigation, supply chain management and inefficient payment processing. At the heart of this is the use of blockchain technology, which allows for transparency, verification and cost-efficient tracking and monitoring.

According to DigiBuild, this approach can result in major improvements. Some of the metrics include 50% less expensive discovery time, 4x improvement in speed for payments and lien waiver contracts, and greater cash flows. Note that 30 of the largest companies in construction are either customers or beta users.

To build the platform, the company has already raised $340,000 in pre-seed capital from blockchain investors. Regarding the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $350,000 from 848 investors, and the valuation is at $7.5 million.

Trusst

About one in five Americans live with some type of mental illness. But unfortunately, many do not receive help from qualified professionals. Some of the reasons include the high costs and lack of access to convenient locations.

But for Trusst, this startup is leveraging technologies to solve the problem with a specialized messaging app. It is based on the feedback of experts in psychology. The app is also built with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) privacy and confidentially systems.

The service has two tiers. First, a user can get access to a bot that is based on interactive scripts. Next, there is a system to get matched to licensed health professionals.

Launched in 2019, Trusst is now available in 35 states and is generating more than $125,000 in annual recurring revenue (ARR). Over 100 therapists on the platform have exchanged more 13,000 messages with patients.

Trusst has raised over $1 million from angels and venture capitalists (VCs). As for the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised more than $80,000 from 242 investors, and the valuation is $6 million.

Oracle Health

The sixth company on our list of startups to invest in is called Oracle Health. Heart failure results in the deaths of six million Americans each year — and things are only getting worse. Remote monitoring, such as with wearables, can help. But the systems can have low accuracy rates and limited data.

Or, a person can get a device surgically implanted. But this is expensive and not necessarily the best approach either.

So what to do? Oracle Health believes its own heart monitor is the best option. It is a small, insertable cardiac device with multiple sensors: an electrocardiogram (ECG), a three-axis accelerometer and AI (artificial intelligence) systems for the analysis. The procedure only takes about two minutes at an office.

The system is currently in a pre-clinical testing phase, which includes advisors from top universities. Oracle Health was also selected by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for its startup group.

For the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised over $837,000 from 1,157 investors, and the valuation is $20 million.

Relay On Demand

For trucking companies, one of the biggest challenges is finding qualified drivers. The recruiting process can be expensive and time-consuming. Something else to keep in mind: The turnover rate for truckers is close to 100%.

To help out with the problems in the industry, Relay On Demand has developed a digital marketplace. The network includes more than 1,000 pre-certified drivers who are looking for contract opportunities.

The Relay On Demand’s platform includes a web portal as well as an iOS and Android app. Yes, it is similar to Uber (NYSE:UBER). The app is also easy to use, only requiring three clicks.

The user base has been growing at about 20% month-over-month, and the ARR is at roughly $2 million. The business is also profitable, making it a great pick for people looking for startups to invest in.

Regarding the equity crowdfunding round, the company has raised more than $279,000 from 759 investors, and the valuation is $8 million.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.

Investing through equity and real estate crowdfunding or asset tokenization requires a high degree of risk tolerance. Despite what individual companies may promise, there’s always the chance of losing a portion, or the entirety, of your investment. These risks include:

1) Greater chance of failure

2) Risk of fraudulent activity

3) Lack of liquidity

4) Economic downturns

5) Dearth of investor education

Read more: Private Investing Risks

