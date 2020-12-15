The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to startups to invest in, Republic is one of the top online equity crowdfunding platforms. Since 2016, the company has facilitated more than $150 million in fundings. There are also more than 800,000 investors on the platform.

The CEO and co-founder of Republic is Kendrick Nguyen, who immigrated from Vietnam to become a successful securities attorney in the U.S. But through this experience, he saw the challenges entrepreneurs had in getting financial backing. He thought an online platform would help to level the playing field.

So then, what are some of the interesting startups to invest in on Republic? Let’s take a look at seven:

COI Energy

Juked

Flexable

Procertas

Tapa

Plant an App

Wayzn

The equity crowdfunding deals on Republic are structured as SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) instruments. This means that the allocation of equity is based on a trigger event, such as an acquisition, IPO (initial public offering) or subsequent funding. A typical deal has a minimum investment of $100.

Startups to Invest In: COI Energy

Energy waste in the U.S. is enormous, estimated around $55 billion per year. And that doesn’t even include the climate costs of carbon emissions.

Part of energy waste is due to the understandable convenience needs of consumers. Hey, when you switch on a light, it should turn on. But this also poses major issues when it comes to “peak demand.”

Utilities have developed energy efficiency incentives, but these are often unknown to consumers and businesses. But COI Energy sees this as an opportunity. The company is developing a platform that uses sophisticated technologies like machine learning to take advantage of these benefits and provide for better management of energy. All done in real-time.

COI Energy has forged partnerships with utilities like Tampa Electric Company and New York Power Authority for a white-label solution. There is also an integration with SAP (NYSE:SAP), which is has an ERP system used by many energy companies.

The business model for COI Energy is based on a subscription model. The company also projects that its revenues will hit $25 million by 2022.

Regarding the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $303,000 from over 947 investors and the valuation is $18 million.

Juked

The e-sports segment has been growing at a rapid pace, with 495 million viewers expected for this year. The Covid-19 pandemic has only accelerated the ramp-up.

But the industry has its issues. For example, it is difficult for fans to follow their favorite games, players and teams. Often the best way is to just track social media channels like Twitter (NYSE:TWTR), Snap (NYSE:SNAP) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB).

Juked is a startup developing a central area for e-sports. Think of it as an ESPN for digital gaming.

No doubt, Juked could be quite valuable if it attains critical mass. After all, its customer demographic generally has higher income and is targeted, such as for digital products and services.

Since the launch a year ago, Juked has grown to 50,000 MAUs (Monthly Active Users), without much spending on marketing. The average user spends 90 minutes per visit.

Already, the company has raised $1 million from gaming and technology executives and angels, as well as from 500 Startups. As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the commitments have come to over $919,000 from over 2,100 investors and the valuation has been set at $8.5 million.

Flexable

Finding quality childcare has never been easy. And our ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has only made things worse.

So what can be done? Flexable believes the answer is an on-demand platform targeted to employers. Since its launch four years ago, the company has developed a system to provide on-site childcare at more than 1,000 office locations and events across the U.S. This has also involved partnerships with over 150 organizations.

Here’s how it works: You can schedule single- or multi-day child care through the website. Flexable will arrive onsite with the supplies for the kids and there will be vetted caregivers.

Interestingly, the company has also developed Virtual MiniCamps for the Covid-19 era. This involves 30 to 60 minute online activities for kids.

The market opportunity is certainly large. On an annual basis, about $42 billion is spent on childcare.

For the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised over $35,000 from more than 120 investors and the valuation is $4 million.

Procertas

Upskilling and reskilling are major challenges for employers. This is especially the case for common office technologies like Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office, Salesforce’s (NYSE:CRM) customer relationship management platform and so on.

To solve this problem? Procertas believes that the best approach is to leverage e-learning. To this end, the company has created the Legal Technology Assessment (LTA). It evaluates and identifies the skill gaps for legal associates and law students.

But this is just the start. Procertas will soon launch its Basic Office Technology Assessment (BOTA), which has a broader appeal.

Since 2017, the company has onboarded more than 85 schools — such as Yale Law School and Northwestern University — and 50 companies like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP). More than 18,000 people have used the system and total sales have exceeded $650,000. These impressive numbers make it an easy choice for my list of startups to invest in.

The company has raised over $34,000 from almost 90 investors, and the valuation is $10 million.

Tapa

For commercial properties, it can be a big hassle to manage and monitor energy, safety and communications systems. After all, there are usually a mix of different solutions. But inefficiencies certainly add up. Yet tenants also expect next-generation approaches.

The focus of Tapa is to develop a centralized management platform. It’s all part of the trend of Building Internet of Things (BIoT). With this, it is much easier to adjust temperatures, lighting, air quality, security and emergency response. Think of it like Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa or Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Home.

In terms of traction, Tapa has been able to close four agreements during the past five months with top building-automation providers, such as SmartBT, BrainBox AI, Alps Controls and Lynxspring. The company generates revenues through a subscription model.

The market opportunity is also quite large. Tapa estimates that it will reach $60 billion by 2025, and that the compound annual growth rate will be nearly 32%.

The company has raised over $58,000 from 117 investors, and the valuation is at $8 million.

Plant an App

One of the hottest categories in tech is “low-code.” This involves using drag-and-drop and other interactive features to develop sophisticated applications.

The focus for low-code is generally for enterprise environments. The technology is often a good balance between off-the-shelf software and custom development. For the most part, a company will not only create applications faster, but at lower costs.

As should be no surprise, there are many players in the low-code market. But Plant an App thinks it has a meaningful differentiation. The company’s platform is geared for developers, not business people. This is important since developers want to spend less of their time on the simple parts of IT.

Plant an App has a variety of helpful features to model data, build workflows, develop APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and create forms, to name just a few. There is also integration with GitHub, which allows for versioning of the application.

Launched about a year ago, the platform has seen lots of adoption. The company already has 36 customers such as Vail Health, EVBH, the University of Idaho and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). The ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) is $270,000, with $130,000 in services.

As for the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $113,000 from 268 investors, and the valuation is $9 million.

Wayzn

While on a ski trip to Lake Tahoe, Mike Demele asked his brother-in-law Adam Smithline a question: “What if we could let our dogs out using our sliding patio doors when we weren’t home?”

Such was the inspiration for starting Wayzn. Mike had the advantage of a computer science background working with enterprise software and mobile apps. He had worked at companies like PeopleSoft and Oracle. As for Adam, he had a business background and had worked at Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), PointCast and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI).

Wayzn’s technology provides for opening and closing doors remotely, for both homes and commercial buildings. Note that Wayzn can be installed in minutes, and the system effortlessly folds up when not in use.

Since the launch of the product two years ago, there has been a nice growth ramp. The orders have exceeded 3,000 orders — with revenues over $445,000 — and the technology has received seven industry awards. The company estimates that revenues will hit $77 million by 2024.

So far, Wayzn has raised over $550,000 from angels and friends and family. As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $109,000 from 168 investors, and the valuation is $14 million.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the author of courses on topics like the Python language and COBOL.

The post The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

