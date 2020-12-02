The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

When it comes to startups to invest in, Republic is one of the top online equity crowdfunding platforms. Since 2016, the company has facilitated more than $150 million in fundings. There are also more than 800,000 investors on the platform.

The CEO and co-founder of Republic is Kendrick Nguyen. He is an immigrant from Vietnam who became a successful securities attorney in the U.S. But through this experience, he saw the challenges entrepreneurs had in getting financial backing. He thought an online platform would level the playing field.

The equity crowdfunding deals on Republic are structured as SAFE (Simple Agreement for Future Equity) instruments. This means that the allocation of equity is based on a trigger event, such as an acquisition, IPO (initial public offering) or subsequent funding. A typical deal has a minimum investment of $100.

So then, what are some of the interesting startups to invest in on Republic? Let’s take a look at seven:

Procertas

Hidrent

Tapa

Snailz

Glyph

Plant an App

Wayzn

Startups to Invest In: Procertas

Source: Shutterstock

Upskilling and reskilling are major challenges for employers. This is especially the case for common office technologies like Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Office, Salesforce.com’s (NYSE:CRM) customer relationship management platform and so on.

To solve this problem? Procertas believes that the best approach is to leverage e-learning. To this end, the company has created the Legal Technology Assessment (LTA). It evaluates and identifies the skill gaps with legal associates and law students.

But this is just the start. Procertas will soon launch its Basic Office Technology Assessment (BOTA), which has a broader appeal.

Since 2017, the company has onboarded more than 85 schools — like Yale Law School and Northwestern University — and 50 companies like Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP). More than 18,000 people have used the system. Total sales have exceeded $650,000. These impressive numbers make it an easy choice for my list of startups to invest in.

The company has raised over $34,000 from almost 90 investors, and the valuation is $10 million.

Hidrent

Source: Shutterstock / udomsup sukarnjana

Working with contractors can be stressful and risky for homeowners. One of the biggest problems, according to survey data from the Better Business Bureau (BBB), is fraud! And the likeliest to be harmed are those in the senior community.

So yes, when it comes to this market, the key is trust. But how can this be done? Well, for a new startup to invest in, Hidrent, the strategy is to actually connect off-duty firefighters with homeowners who need handyman work done. Keep in mind that firefighters are one of the most trusted groups. There are more than 1.2 million in the U.S., and they also have flexible hours.

Hidrent has developed two mobile apps. One is for the consumer, who will seek out help. Then there is a pro app for the firefighters to accept the jobs.

Since 2018, there have been more than 40,000 downloads, and more than $300,000 in revenues have been generated. The result is that there have been over 1,600 jobs completed. Hidrent gets 20% of the project revenues.

As for the crowdfunding campaign, the company has received commitments for over $47,000 from more than 170 investors, and the valuation is $3 million.

Tapa

Source: zhu difeng/ShutterStock.com

For commercial properties, it can be a big hassle to manage and monitor the energy, safety and communications systems. After all, there are usually a mix of different solutions. But the inefficiencies can definitely add up. Yet tenants also expect next-generation approaches.

The focus of Tapa is to develop a centralized management platform. It’s all part of the trend of Building Internet of Things (BIoT). With this, it is much easier to adjust temperatures, lighting, air quality, security and emergency response. Think of it like Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa or Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOGL, NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Home.

In terms of traction, Tapa has been able to close four agreements during the past five months with top building-automation providers, such as SmartBT, BrainBox AI, Alps Controls and Lynxspring. The company generates revenues through a subscription model.

The market opportunity is also quite large. Tapa estimates that it will reach $60 billion by 2025, and the compound annual growth rate will be nearly 32%.

The company has raised over $58,000 from 117 investors, and the valuation is at $8 million.

Snailz

Source: Shutterstock

When it comes to finding a good nail salon, things can get dicey. The quality of service often varies, and there are also the issues of cleanliness.

But the startup Snailz wants to make things better. The company has developed a mobile app that allows for browsing salons, booking appointments and making payments. There is also valuable data sent to the salon, which helps improve service.

Of course, customers can rate the service and provide reviews. There is even a rewards system. That is, customers earn Snailz pointZ for bookings, which can be redeemed for discounts on future appointments.

So far, the company has coverage in more than 350 salons in New York and New Jersey. A new partnership with Universal Processing, which has thousands of nail salon accounts, will help the company go nationwide.

Snailz has generated $1.3 million in bookings this year. The company charges a 13.5% commission on the gross transactions. Snailz forecasts that — by 2024 — it will have more than 8,000 salons in its networks and more than $70 million in revenues.

For the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $161,000 from 256 investors, and the valuation is $10 million.

Glyph

Source: Shutterstock

The vision of Glyph is to reimagine footwear. To do this, the team spent hundreds of hours interviewing people about their shoes. And a key finding was that people had too many! It was also common that people would change them throughout the day (even keeping a pair under a desk) or put extra ones in a carry-on bag.

So how has Glyph set out to solve the problems? Well, the company has created a digitally knit loafer, which has benefits like:

Better stretch (the more you wear them, the better the fit)

Rain resistance (there is a permeable membrane in the knit)

Light weight (a shoe weighs less than a pound)

Insoles have an antimicrobial coating (so you can wear the shoe without socks)

Glyph has been able to build a loyal customer base. The result is there has been considerable word-of-mouth buzz that has boosted growth. Consider that sales have increased by 60% month-over-month. The Net Promoter Score (NPS) — which measures whether a customer will recommend a product — is at an impressive 62.

As a validation of the concept, Glyph has already raised $400,000 from investors like 500 Startups, Cornell University and various angels. Regarding the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $118,000 from 308 investors, and the valuation is at $9 million.

Plant an App

Source: Shutterstock

One of the hottest categories in tech is low-code. This involves using drag-and-drop and other interactive features to develop sophisticated applications.

The focus for low-code is generally for enterprise environments. The technology is often a good balance between off-the-shelf software and development. For the most part, a company will not only create applications faster — but at lower costs.

As should be no surprise, there are many players in the low-code market. But as for Plant an App, the company thinks it has differentiation. The company’s platform is geared for developers, not business people. This is important since developers want to spend much of their efforts on more difficult parts of IT.

Plant an App has a variety of helpful features, such as to model data, build workflows, develop APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) and create forms. There is also integration with GitHub, which allows for versioning of the application.

Launched about a year ago, the platform has seen lots of adoption. There are 36 customers, such as Vail Health, EVBH, the University of Idaho, and Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL). The ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) is $270,000, with $130,000 in services.

As for the crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $113,000 from 268 investors, and the valuation is $9 million.

Wayzn

Source: Shutterstock

While on a ski trip to Lake Tahoe, Mike Demele asked a question to his brother-in-law, Adam Smithline: “What if we could let our dogs out using our sliding patio doors when we weren’t home?”

So was the inspiration for starting Wayzn. Mike had the advantage of a computer science background, such as with enterprise software and mobile apps. He had worked at companies like PeopleSoft and Oracle. As for Adam, he had a business background and had worked at Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK), PointCast and Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI).

The Wayzn technology provides for the intelligent opening and closing of doors remotely. Its for both homes and commercial buildings. Note that Wayzn can be installed in minutes, and the system effortlessly folds up when not in use.

Since the launch of the product two years ago, there has been a nice growth ramp. The orders have exceeded 3,000 orders — with revenues over $445,000 — and the technology has received seven industry awards. The company estimates that revenues will hit $77 million by 2024.

So far, Wayzn has raised over $550,000 from angels and friends and family. As for the equity crowdfunding campaign, the company has raised more than $109,000 from 168 investors, and the valuation is $14 million.

On the date of publication, Tom Taulli did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

Tom Taulli (@ttaulli) is the author of various books on investing and technology, including Artificial Intelligence Basics, High-Profit IPO Strategies and All About Short Selling. He is also the founder of WebIPO, which was one of the first platforms for public offerings during the 1990s.

