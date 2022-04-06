The 7 Best Startups You Can Buy on Republic Right Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Republic is among the top equity crowdfunding platforms offering investment opportunities to the best startups, real estate, cryptocurrency, and even games. So, why invest in startups?

One reason is that you get to invest in the future of businesses that offer great solutions to real problems and need capital to grow. Other reasons are to invest early, take part in an interesting journey and support the innovation of businesses you believe in.

Below is a list of seven startups that have recently launched their crowdfunding campaigns. Further due diligence is always suggested.

Here are 7 of the Best Startups to Invest in on Republic now:

Cabinet Health

Xiggit

ToneStone

HEVO

CopperSmith

Epoch Financial Group

Official App

Best Startups: Cabinet Health

Cabinet Health is a healthcare company with the mission of making healthcare more sustainable. It all starts with an idea based on the world’s first sustainable refillable medicine system. The business addresses the plastic problem as the healthcare and medicine industry uses more than 190 billion medicine bottles per year with only 3% to 7% of it being recycled.

The second reason Cabinet Health started its business was to cover the need for providing better quality medicines. The third reason is to support better medical care, especially during the challenges set by the pandemic, as it can be hard to get personalized care.

Cabinet Health solves the above problems by selling supplements and medicines in specially designed sustainable packaging. Customers receive a smart refillable medicine system with high-quality independent medicines that are certified by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The medicines contain active ingredients and are free of toxins and allergens. This also allows customers to get 24/7 access to personalized care through a network of pharmacists and nurses.

Cabinet Health had more than $10 million in revenue in the past 12 months and the projected revenue for 2022 is $22 million.

The minimum investment in Cabinet Health on Republic is $150.

Xiggit

In America, hourly workers and freelancers are stressed about their financial security. 82 million hourly workers do not get benefits. Business owners have to deal with problems like high costs, administration, and compliance issues related to offering benefits to their employees.

Xiggit offers a suite of benefits to hourly workers that follow them when they switch jobs. The list of benefits are both personal and portable. Xiggit benefits are funded by users, employers, family, and friends using an automated technology. This reduces the cost for employers as Xiggit takes care of all the administrative costs and gives employees better control of their finances.

Employees choose their desired benefits that are suitable to cover their personal needs, increase their job satisfaction and reduce financial stress.

Among the top benefits are savings accounts, retirement accounts, and financial wellness. More benefits are coming soon. The company targets the more than $200 billion U.S. benefits administration market.

The minimum investment in Xiggit on Republic is $100.

Best Startups: ToneStone

ToneStone is a musical platform and a toolset to help people who consume music to become music creators. There are many music creation tools out there, but most of them are very complicated to use. Learning their full potential and abilities takes a lot of time.

ToneStone encourages people to be creative and make music in a fun and interactive way. There are simple tools and free sounds, turning music creation into a highly interactive experience. It allows users to choose from a list of genres such as hyperpop, electronic dance music, or gaming music.

No special skills are needed to make music, just your creativity and imagination. There is a proprietary file format that allows for easy sharing and publishing without worrying about any licensing and rights problems.

The business model has three sources of revenue: subscriptions, direct App sales, and a Content Marketplace where users will be able to buy new music or the latest updates and other improvements in the platform.

The minimum investment in ToneStone on Republic is $150.

HEVO

HEVO is a wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging network. It offers a complete hardware and software solution for the present and future of global EV adoption. Why a wireless charging network rather than a plug-in charging one?

The plug-in charging for EVs have severe problems that limit its full potential. There is a lack of universal protocol that requires more than just one connector type. Additionally, the charging cost with pay-as-you-go chargers is not cheap. Different networks require one to use their apps and accounts. Moreover, scalability of plug-in charging is not an easy task.

HEVO has wireless EV charging technology that is very convenient. The wireless chargers have the benefit of being universally acceptable, are highly practical as users do not have to get away from their cars during charging, and are very scalable and affordable.

The company has made important agreements with global automakers and some Tier I auto industry suppliers. It is aiming to build a wireless charging standard for EVs and is optimistic, estimating its revenue to be more than $500 million by the year 2026.

The minimum investment in HEVO on Republic is $250.

Best Startups: CopperSmith

CopperSmith is a custom metalwork platform allowing consumers to create products like sinks, fire pits, tubs, and tables, all according to their tastes and with home delivery within a few weeks. CopperSmith has solved the problem of finding metal fabricators that are located across the U.S. market and communicating with them by placing a custom metalwork order.

This custom metalwork platform brings together manufacturers and customers, allowing endless metalwork combinations of premium products that are made of sustainable and recyclable materials.

The traction is present with total revenue expected to reach $60 million by 2025. It has had more than 10,000 retail transactions, an average order value of $1,600 for the period of 2018 – 2021, more than 2,000 trading partners in 2021, and an impressive annual average growth rate of 90% for the period of 2018 – 2021.

The business model is a direct-to-consumer model that generates revenue from customers, trade partners, and showrooms. It offers high margins and high scalability by using CAD automation solutions.

The minimum investment in CopperSmith on Republic is $250.

Epoch Financial Group

Epoch Financial Group transforms the mortgage application process. There is a wide educational gap in the mortgage industry as consumers do not have a plethora of content that will guide them.

Epoch Financial Group developed a mobile app that helps users to prepare and apply for a mortgage. It has features like credit monitoring, tips to improve your credit score and helps you plan budgeting goals. It also puts you in contact with loan advisors to guide you during the mortgage application process. Additionally, the resources are delivered with a gamified educational content concept to boost engagement of the users by offering rewards.

Epoch Financial Group has subsidiaries related to the real estate market, such as services related to lending, insurance, and property transfer. The business model is a “one-stop-shop” for consumers wanting to buy their homes with a focus on delivering a smoother customer experience compared to competitors.

The minimum investment in Epoch Financial Group on Republic is $100.

Best Startups: Official App

Official App is all about taking dating apps to the next level. It focuses on finding and keeping love.

It is no surprise that relationships are in trouble with a booming percentage of divorces. Additionally, approximately 70% of couples break up within the first year of dating.

There has to be a better way to keep love. Official App is the solution to this by providing gamified healthy activities and fresh ideas, creating long-lasting memories and mutual lovable experiences based on interactivity. Couples get to track the timeline of their relationship, share memories with the online community, and find new ways to provide tips for the perfect date to other users.

Official App has a business model that generates revenue from multiple sources, like commissions from reservations and affiliate linked products. It will soon have revenues from ads and sponsorships and subscriptions.

The market targeted is estimated to be $11 billion and the focus is primarily on Generation Z.

The minimum investment in the Official App on Republic is $250.

On the date of publication, Stavros Georgiadis, CFA did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Stavros Georgiadis is a CFA charter holder, an Equity Research Analyst, and an Economist. He focuses on U.S. stocks and has his own stock market blog at thestockmarketontheinternet.com. He has written in the past various articles for other publications and can be reached on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

