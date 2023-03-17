The 7 Best Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks for Income Investors

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Finding the best dividend-paying tech stocks is a great idea for investors. Tech was one of the best-performing sectors in recent years – before the 2022 downturn.While tech is still recovering, the market correction only means that tech has plenty of room to rebound to its former highs, and then some.

What could be better than tech stocks with a long runway? How about best dividend-paying tech stocks that pay you to hold them?

When you mix the growth potential of tech stocks with the massive wealth potential afforded by dividend stocks, you get some pretty magical opportunities for your portfolio. The best dividend-paying tech stocks can supercharge your portfolio.

You can enjoy the profits from your rising stock and take dividend payouts and use that money to buy even more stock.

My Dividend Grader tool provides a grade of “A” through “F” for every stock based on its dividend payout, earnings history, recent performance and other factors. Use the Dividend Grader to identify some of the best dividend-paying tech stocks for income investors now.

Here’s a few to get you started.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Source: Sasima / Shutterstock.com

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) is acknowledged as one of the best dividend-paying tech stocks out there. The designer, manufacturer and supplier of semiconductors and software products used in data centers, and in broadband and wireless communications. It’s in this space that Broadcom is intimately involved in the rapidly growing 5G space.

5G is a game-changing innovation that is changing the world as we know it. Widespread machine learning, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and on-demand streaming video is all possible because of 5G. If you want to invest in 5G, then Broadcom is a key stock for your portfolio.

Broadcom’s fourth-quarter earnings showed continued strength–revenue of $8.92 billion was 15% greater than a year ago. The company soundly beat analysts’ estimates for both revenue and earnings.

Broadcom also pays a 3% dividend yield, and has increased its dividend for the last 13 years. AVGO currently has an “A” dividend rating, and a “B” grade overall in my Portfolio Grader.

Amkor Technology (AMKR)

Source: Shutterstock

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) is another semiconductor company that’s offering dividends for income investors.

While based in the U.S., the company has manufacturing facilities in South Korea, China, Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Portugal.

Amkor doesn’t make the semiconductor chips themselves. But it packages and tests integrated circuits for chip manufacturers, with the completed chips, then going to equipment manufacturers like smartphone and tablet makers, producers of electric vehicles, and consumer electronics.

As of the end of 2022, 44% of Amkor’s customers were in the communications industry.

Revenue in 2022 was $7.1 billion, including $1.91 billion in Q4 alone. The company trades at a very attractive trailing 12-month price-earnings ratio of 7.7, and a price-sales ratio of less than 1.

Amkor currently offers a dividend yield of 1.2% to complement a stock that’s held its own far in 2023. AMKR has an “A” Dividend Grader rating.

Avnet (AVT)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) is a global distributor of electronic components and services. Its products include amplifiers, capacitors, connectors, antennas, batteries, cables, motors, power supplies, displays and more.

The company says it ships more than 283 billion units of its various products a year, making it a key link in the technology supply chain. While headquartered in Phoenix, Avnet has a global footprint with operations in over 140 countries and more than 300 locations.

Revenue for the company’s fiscal Q2 2023 was $6.7 billion, which was an increase of 21% from the previous year. Nearly all of that ($6.3 billion)was revenue from electronic components.

AVT stock is down about 2% in the last three months, but carries a consensus price target of $47. That shows potential stock growth of 12% in the near term. When you combine that with the company’s 2.8% dividend yield, it’s an interesting case.

AVT stock has an “A” Dividend Grader rating.

BK Technologies Corp. (BKTI)

Source: Matt Gush / Shutterstock.com

BK Technologies Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) isn’t nearly as big or as well-known as some other names on this list. In fact, it doesn’t even trade on what some would consider a major exchange. It trades on the NYSE American, which is for small-cap stocks.

Based in Florida, the company manufactures two-way communications equipment that one would commonly see used by law enforcement, firefighters, emergency medical personnel and the military.

Fourth-quarter revenue announced on March 16 included $20.3 million in revenue, and full-year revenue of $51 million, with much of that fueled by sales of the company’s BKR 5000 radio.

BK Technologies said it carried a total backlog of $27 million in sales into 2023, which is substantial for a company with a market capitalization of only $50 million.

BKTI stock is on sale right now, down 10% so far this year, so there’s ample opportunity for a turnaround as tech stocks recover. It also has a 4% dividend yield. The company has an “A” Dividend Grader rating.

CompX International (CIX)

Source: Pavel Kapysh / Shutterstock

Dallas-based CompX International (NYSEAMERICAN:CIX) is another company trading on the NYSE American exchange, although it’s a little bigger than BK Technologies. This tech stock has a market capitalization of just more than $200 million.

CompX provides the technology and components used in cabinet locks, ignition switches, office furniture, postal boxes, vending machines and gas stations. It also has a marine division that manufacturers high-end components for recreational boating, military and marine industrial markets.

Earnings for the fourth quarter included revenue of $40 million, versus $34.1 million in the same quarter a year ago. Net income of $4.8 million was better than the $3.2 million the company recorded in Q4 2021.

For the full year, CompX had $166.6 million in sales, an increase from $140.8 million in 2021. Income of $20.9 million beat $16.6 million in income from 2021.

CompX has a strong balance sheet with no current debt and pays a dividend yield of nearly 6%. The stock has an “A” Dividend Grader rating.

Cognizant Technology (CTSH)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Cognizant Technology (NASDAQ:CTSH) is a professional services company that helps companies leverage the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, digital engineering and cloud solutions into their companies.

It has customers in a variety of industries, including communications, consumer goods, automotive, financial, health care, retail and more.

The New Jersey-based company’s going through some transition—the board of directors dismissed CEO Brian Humphries in January. It also has a new chairman of the board, Stephen Rohleder, and CEO, S. Ravi Kumar.

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman says that Kumar will probably take the company “back to basics” as it grows again. “This is a crawl, walk, run-process, and investors should be patient during the rebuild as the company readies for future success,” Friedman wrote.

Good advice. CTSH has a dividend yield of 2% and currently has a “A” rating in the Dividend Grader.

Global Industrial (GIC)

Source: mundissima / Shutterstock.com

Also headquartered on the East Coast, Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) provides industrial and maintenance, repair and operating supply products through a system of branded e-commerce websites.

The company has five locations in the U.S. with over 2.5 million in warehousing space, which allows it to stock supplies for rapid distribution to its customers.

The stock is currently up 6% so far this year—revenues in the fourth quarter of $260.5 million beat analysts’ expectations for $257.27 million. The company also recorded earnings of 35 cents per share, which met expectations.

GIC stock seems primed to move—it has a consensus price target of $48, which shows a massive 91% gain is possible. The stock also has a dividend yield of 3.2%, which helps it earn an “A” rating in the Dividend Grader.

