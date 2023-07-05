The 7 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

While most everyone appreciates the conveniences that digitalization and its underlying connectivity foster, investors should nevertheless consider the best cybersecurity stocks to buy. Although people should think the best of each other, that’s just not reality. Crimes happen and increasingly, they occur in the digital space. Therefore, investing in cybersecurity makes much logical sense.

Further, the backdrop of nefarious activity on the internet makes a cynically excellent case for July cybersecurity stock picks. According to Cybercrime Magazine, criminality in the digital ecosystem may cost the world up to $10.5 trillion annually. And that horrible forecast is for 2025. Indeed, just in 2015, cybercrimes cost the global economy $3 trillion.

As well, because digital trends have basically encompassed many if not all facets of everyday life, that only opens the door for more nefarious activity. Therefore, buy cybersecurity stocks not only for their relevance but also because it’s just common sense.

IBM (IBM)

Although a relatively boring legacy technology enterprise, IBM (NYSE:IBM) makes a great case for the best cybersecurity stocks. Sure, it’s the old dog in the young person’s tech space. However, IBM in recent years has aggressively invested in relevant endeavors such as cloud computing, the blockchain, and of course cybersecurity.

Featuring a multi-tiered security network for enterprise-level clients, IBM offers various threat intelligence and cloud security solutions. Especially, the latter service will be critical as more enterprises migrate their data to the cloud. However, IBM also offers ransomware solutions, which represents a major problem in the digital ecosystem.

So far this year, IBM hasn’t exactly charmed investors, let’s just be real. Since the January opener, IBM stock slipped almost 6%. At the same time, the company carries a forward yield of 4.97%, far above the tech sector’s average yield of 1.37%. Therefore, IBM makes a great case for July cybersecurity stock picks.

Iron Mountain (IRM)

An information management enterprise, Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) is historically associated with physical data storage. Such an analog business might seem incongruent with the best cybersecurity stocks. However, I would respectfully disagree with such a notion. After all, given enough time and resources, an expert hacker can probably break into any system. However, you can’t hack your way into physical documents.

However, Iron Mountain isn’t just about the analog world. In fact, it provides myriad digital resources centered on the management of data centers, cloud network security, and financial reporting services, among other contemporary relevancies. Like IBM above, Iron Mountain may seem like a boring enterprise. However, investing in cybersecurity doesn’t have to be exciting. It might even be better if the practice wasn’t raising your blood pressure.

Adding to Iron Mountain’s cred is its forward yield of 4.32%. To be fair, the high payout ratio of 182.7% is distracting. Nevertheless, the underlying business remains relevant, making IRM one of the top cyber stocks.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Yet another staid enterprise among the best cybersecurity stocks to buy, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) probably won’t join the class of meme trades anytime soon. However, as a top-tier cybersecurity play, Cisco makes plenty of sense. A digital communications technology conglomerate, the brand enjoys an excellent reputation and acumen. So far, the market agrees, with shares up over 8% since the Jan. opener.

According to its website, Cisco’s information technology services for industrial networks empower security, simplicity, and scale. Again, with more companies migrating their data to the cloud, securing the underlying networks against threats becomes vital. With Cisco’s brand power and market footprint, it carries a significant advantage over the competition. If you’re looking to buy cybersecurity stocks, also carries the advantage of passive income. With a forward yield of 3.01%, it’s not the most generous payout. However, with a payout ratio of 38.54%, investors don’t have to worry too much about yield sustainability.

Broadcom (AVGO)

While Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) often generates headlines for its on-again, off-again relationship with consumer tech giant Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), the former enterprise makes a strong case for the best cybersecurity stocks to buy. Known for its wide range of semiconductor products, it also offers relevancies for cybersecurity because of its infrastructural software offerings. Since the start of the year, AVGO gained a remarkable 58%.

While AVGO certainly runs hot, so too do cybercrimes, which may cynically help augment Broadcom’s rally. According to its website, the company “…offers a broad portfolio of embedded security solutions, industry-leading mainframe security and payment authentication software, and a best-in-class suite of integrated Symantec cyber security software.”

Though not nearly as generous as other top cyber stocks that pay dividends, Broadcom relatively holds its own with a forward yield of 2.1%. You also have to figure out that it’s one of the more exciting propositions so AVGO enjoys more chart mobility. As well, Broadcom commands 13 years of consecutive dividend increases, a status it won’t want to give up too easily.

Check Point Software (CHKP)

An American-Israeli multinational provider of software and combined hardware and software products, Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) ranks as one of the most relevant names among the best cybersecurity stocks. Per its public profile, Check Point’s services include solutions for network, endpoint, cloud, mobile, and data security. Since the start of the year, CHKP just dipped a bit below parity.

Still, on a relative basis, the red ink could signal an undervalued opportunity among July cybersecurity stock picks. While the underlying space isn’t bulletproof – no sector is – cybercriminals aren’t exactly letting up on their dubious activities. As the world becomes more connected, it’s almost inevitable that digital threats will increase. Check Point stays on top of the threat profile, making it a worthwhile contender.

Another benefit to consider with CHKP is the underlying financial stability. According to investment resource Gurufocus, the company incurs zero debt, affording it flexibility. Also, it’s an operationally efficient enterprise, featuring a Piotroski F-Score of 7 out of 9.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) develops and sells security solutions like firewalls, endpoint security, and intrusion detection systems. As nefarious activity online only increases in scope and scale, FTNT easily makes a case for the best cybersecurity stocks. Since the beginning of this year, FTNT skyrocketed to nearly 54%. Over the trailing year, shares gained almost 27%.

For the time being, Fortinet lost much of its vigor, especially when borrowing costs spiked throughout 2022. However, the market may have been irrational during this period. It’s not as if cybercriminals stopped their activities. In fact, Forbes pointed out that the victim count of data breaches increased to over 422 million in 2022, up 128 million from the prior year.

Financially, a major drawback to FTNT is its value proposition (or lack thereof). Right now, shares trade at a forward multiple of 51.76. While that’s quite elevated compared to the median 28.26 times in the software industry, the specific relevance tied to Fortinet makes it one of the best ideas for investing in cybersecurity.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

One of the top names among the best cybersecurity stocks, Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) offers myriad services in digital security. In particular, its core product involves a platform that includes advanced firewalls and cloud-based offerings that extend said firewalls to cover other avenues related to security. Thanks to its extraordinarily relevant profile, PANW gained nearly 84% of its equity value.

Fundamentally, Palo Alto cynically benefits due to the costs associated with cyberattacks. For example, a 2019 CNBC article mentioned that digital breaches cost companies $200,000 on average. Sadly, such a heavy toll often puts many of these smaller enterprises out of business. Worryingly, the impact could be even greater now because of the “forced” digitalization following Covid-19 (i.e. remote work).

Now, the blistering performance of PANW comes at a cost. Per Gurufocus, PANW trades at a trailing multiple of 404.19. Against forward earnings, it trades at 52.08 times. Either way, we’re talking about incredibly rich premiums. Still, the rising demand profile means that PANW is worth consideration for July cybersecurity stock picks.

