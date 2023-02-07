The 7 Best Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy for February 2023

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

There is no better time than now to invest in some of the best cybersecurity stocks. We’re all increasingly vulnerable to cyberattacks – from small businesses to large corporations, schools, hospitals, and even the U.S. government. Worse, personal data, including banking details and social security information, is potential bait for hackers. Statistics show that global cybercriminal costs have increased significantly since 2015 and are estimated to continue growing at an alarming rate of 15% a year through 2025, reaching a whopping $10.5 trillion.

A recent report from McKinsey & Company revealed a staggering total addressable market size of $1.5 trillion and $2 trillion for the cybersecurity industry. This opportunity is likely to lead to massive returns over the long term. Moreover, with the stock market sell-off last year, most of the top cybersecurity stocks are trading at a substantial discount.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is one of the best cybersecurity stocks, and one of the most undervalued. It boasts a robust reputation for providing reliable and secure solutions with its comprehensive portfolio of products and services. Its portfolio consists of everything from firewalls to endpoint security to network security solutions, has been widely embraced by businesses across a wide range of industries.

Thanks to its diversified business model and experienced management, the company boasts one of the top margin profiles in the sector, with double-digit sales and earnings expansion over the past several years. Hence, it is set to continue its impressive sales growth streak and is confidently projecting a 22% three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) by 2025.

Furthermore, the company reported that it had returned over $2 billion to its shareholders through share repurchases year-to-date. Moreover, recent trends have increased the firm’s clout and competitiveness within the industry, making now the perfect time for new investors to take advantage of this incredible investment opportunity.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

Next up as one of the best cybersecurity stocks to buy is CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). With its innovative cloud-based security platform and advanced AI-powered technology, the company can quickly detect and respond to threats, keeping data secure and preventing malicious actors from penetrating networks. Moreover, it is one of the most consistent businesses in its niche, growing its top line by over 90% over a 5-year period.

CrowdStrike had an outstanding third quarter of 2022. CEO George Kurtz commented on its staggering results, with annual recurring revenue (ARR) increasing by 54% year-over-year. Kurtz was impressed by the record number of customers providing at least $1 million to expand its ARR, further positioning the firm for incredible numbers ahead.

Palo Alto (PANW)

Palo Alto (NASDAQ:PANW) is positioning itself ahead of the competition, ensuring it remains an innovative leader in the sector. As a top tech stock with high profitability, Palo Alto’s dedication to R&D is paying off as it paves the way for data security to position itself at a leader in the space. Palo Alto has claimed its rightful spot as the top global cyber security vendor, according to analytics research firm Canalys. This was largely made possible by their extensive network of clients who purchase and utilize their products. Furthermore, Palo Alto experienced an impressive 24.9% growth year-over-year while increasing its market share to 8.4% during the third quarter. It is also worth noting that over 80% of their total billings are from its subscription base, signifying customers’ trust in Palo Alto’s cyber security offerings.

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is a cybersecurity company that provides innovative technologies to protect its customers from the ever-changing nature of cyber threats. Its Singularity platform is a game-changer, using artificial intelligence for enhanced security and faster response times. This platform has become indispensable for many companies in risk management and data protection in today’s digital world.

Investors responded positively to news of the company’s third-quarter earnings, which exceeded expectations. A 106% surge in revenue resulted in an adjusted EPS of 16 cents, bringing in a much-needed windfall of profits.

This was made possible by a successful adoption of its cloud offerings, with revenue continuing to grow into the fourth quarter, where it could exceed the $125 million mark, 4% higher than expectations. Expected full-year revenue for 2022 is projected to come in at between $420 and $421 million compared to anticipated figures of $416 million; looking further ahead, the company stands primed for ongoing growth as demand for its digital products continues to increase.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG)

Investing in the cybersecurity sector can be daunting for many. However, the Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) offers a great option for those wanting to dip their toes in this rapidly growing industry. The fund provides a convenient, efficient, and cost-effective way for individual investors to access the broad market of cybersecurity stocks. Undoubtedly, it will prove an invaluable tool as investors navigate an ever-evolving technology landscape.

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF provides investors with a reliable source of exposure to 27 cybersecurity stocks, making it a highly concentrated fund. Furthermore, software companies represent 57% of the fund’s top holdings, which tend to be more valuable than traditional hardware companies. Moreover, with an expense ratio of just 0.50%, investors gain maximum value from this powerful ETF.

Palantir (PLTR)

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) has carved out a unique position among the top cybersecurity stocks. For one, the company’s nearly limitless growth potential in the private sector speaks volumes. Moreover, Palantir also enjoys a secure and reliable revenue stream from government contracts, a boon for any enterprise invested in long-term growth. Also, it excelled in its solutions for private clients, generating triple-digit growth in the segment in its most recent quarter.

PLTR’s long-term partnership with the U.S. government and its ability to continuously produce stable revenue are reasons why many investors remain confident in the company’s future. Despite current short-term issues, several analysts still believe that Palantir will be able to generate strong gains in terms of revenue and earnings in the future. Additionally, the stock is down substantially and trading at a massive discount based on its tremendous outlook ahead.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is the clear front-runner in the cybersecurity realm, boasting impressive analytics and security services tailored specifically to business needs. Its products keep valuable data and resources safe by offering comprehensive protection. Thanks to its capabilities, organizations can monitor traffic in real-time while responding quickly to unexpected threats. The company also benefits from a surge in demand as organizations increasingly rely on remote work during the pandemic.

Zscaler has seen outstanding success in recent years, with its revenue growth nothing short of impressive. In 2022, annual revenue reached a staggering $1.09 billion, a 62% increase from the year before. Recent quarterly results have shown that its growth train is unlikely to stop anytime soon. As we advance, the company has put more effort into marketing its cybersecurity solutions specifically to smaller enterprises by expanding its sales team; this move allows them to secure better margins and demonstrate its dedication towards providing valuable services through service providers.

