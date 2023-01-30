The 7 Best Closed-End Funds (CEFs) for 2023

Closed-end funds (CEFs) might not have the same name recognition as mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, but they have been staples in income portfolios for decades. They can be held in virtually any brokerage account or IRA, often sport very attractive yields, and, if timed well, they can also generate solid trading returns. And if you can think of an asset class, chances are good there is a CEF trading it. Closed-end funds can hold stocks, corporate bonds, tax-free municipal bonds and virtually every other asset under the sun, including illiquid assets that are hard to own within a traditional mutual fund. But what exactly is a closed-end fund, and how do you know what constitutes a good one? Today, we’re going to break down this market niche, then we’ll present you with seven of the best CEFs for 2023. What Is a Closed-End Fund? A closed-end fund is a special type of fund that shares certain things in common with their cousins: traditional open-end mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But there are also critical differences that make CEFs very different from both. CEFs vs. mutual funds vs. ETFs CEFs are best understood by comparing them to the competition. You’re likely very familiar with open-end mutual funds, which are the investment vehicle of choice for 401(k)s and other retirement plans. But you may not actually understand how they work. Related: 20 Best Investing Research & Stock Analysis Websites When you invest in an open end mutual fund, you (or your broker) actually sends cash to the fund, which the manager then uses to buy stocks, bonds or other securities. And when you redeem, the mutual fund manager will send you or your broker the cash, even selling securities to free it up if need be. Exchange-traded funds are different. Investors can buy or sell ETFs exactly as they would any stock. They trade on major stock exchanges. Unlike mutual funds, you don’t actually send the manager money. New ETF shares can be created or destroyed by institutional investors based on market demand. (When shares are created, an institutional investor will essentially buy up the shares of stocks and bonds owned by the ETF, then trade them to the fund for shares of the ETF itself. When shares are destroyed, the institutional investor receives the underlying holdings.) This creation and destruction of new ETF shares ensures that the ETF’s market price never deviates too far from the net asset value (NAV), or the

