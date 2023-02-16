The 7 Best ChatGPT Stocks to Buy Now

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Stock markets are obsessed with finding the best ChatGPT stocks. The mere mention of artificial intelligence in a press release sent many speculative stocks up in the double-digit percentage. C3.ai (NYSE:AI) and BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) are two such firms soaring when they mentioned implementing ChatGPT.

Investors need to carefully pick out the hyped ChatGPT stocks from the real deal. Companies that spent years, if not at least a decade, developing AI are the stocks that investors should buy now.

Those firms will carve out a niche in the AI sector. They are ready to pivot from today’s basic internet search engine toward OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Fortunately, the technology sector has the computing power and infrastructure to support the demands of AI. In addition, people are curious enough about it to try out the novel AI technology.

Investors should avoid companies that announced a vague implementation of ChatGPT. When the company does not have a long history with AI, chances are low that the technology will help. Investors will earn a sizable return when they scrutinize the value of ChatGPT in a company’s business model.

AMD Advanced Micro Devices $84.81 GOOG Alphabet $97.06 AMZN Amazon.com $100.92 META Meta Platforms $177.25 MSFT Microsoft $268.62 NVDA NVIDIA $227.23 CRM Salesforce $171.08

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) showcased MI300, the industry’s first data center chip that combines the computer processor, graphics processor, and memory in an integrated design.

This chip will give eight times more performance at five times better efficiency on high-performance PCs and AI workloads.

In the notebook market, AMD launched Ryzen 7040 CPU, which is the first processor to feature Ryzen AI. The x86 processor has a dedicated on-chip AI inference engine.

In practice, the AI engine will accelerate tasks. For example, the AI will have live video processing such as portrait blur and auto framing. Splitting tasks between AI and GPU will enhance the product’s performance.

AMD expects AI adoption will accelerate over the next few years. Investors who want exposure to the AI sector should consider a starter position in AMD stock.

Alphabet (GOOG)

Source: Koshiro K / Shutterstock.com

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) fell sharply in the last week. First, Clay Bavor, the vice president of Google’s Lab, announced that he will leave the company. Markets do not like it when a leader of the research unit resigns.

Second, investors were not impressed with Google’s next step in its AI journey. The company introduced Bard, an AI service powered by LaMDA (Language Model for Dialogue Applications). The LaMDA platform has incredible potential. Last year, a Google researcher claimed LaMDA was sentient. Google ended up firing the engineer.

Bard will draw on information from the web quickly, giving users high-quality responses. Investors should spend time trying the lightweight version of Bard AI. The better shareholders appreciate its use of deep learning algorithms, the more value they will recognize in the Bard AI chatbot.

GOOG stock is not directly one of the ChatGPT stocks but as the latter develops, it will push Google to advance the Bard AI.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) offers machine learning services with Amazon Textract.

This automatically extracts text from the scanned document. It does more than just optical character recognition because it can identify and understand forms and tables.

Textract has many uses in several industries. In the financial services sector, customers may extract business data. In healthcare and life sciences, the tool can extract patient data from health forms or insurance claims. In the public sector, Textract easily extracts data from government-related forms.

Amazon knows how to apply AI in practice. It used machine learning on its cloud service, AWS, to reduce downtime by 70% in its fulfillment centers. Amazon Monitron detects abnormal conditions to enable predictive maintenance.

Earlier this month, AMZN stock fell after the company posted mediocre fourth-quarter results. Investors need to bet on margins expanding in its retail segment first.

Amazon is currently cutting down its cost structure. E-commerce demand rose substantially during the pandemic. Today, consumers are spending less.

Meta Platforms (META)

Source: Aleem Zahid Khan / Shutterstock.com

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) is known for its heavy investments in the metaverse. Cicero is Meta’s implementation of AI.

As the market’s euphoria for ChatGPT stock continues, investors should not overlook Meta’s AI. Cicero won an online diplomacy tournament last year. The game required coordinating plans with other players.

Cicero uses a 2.7 billion parameter language model. Its moves assess what other players are likely to do. Through those predictions, Cicero will outputs intent.

Growth investors will realize that Cicero complements ChatGPT stock investing. AI is a broad term in the tech sector. Companies that spent their time to pre-train their language model will have viable AI offerings that earn revenue.

On the conference call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that generative AI will empower creators. They will work more productively as the AI generates images and videos, or interacts on chat. Since Meta is in the early phases of generative AI, investors should set a multi-year holding period for META stock.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Source: Peteri / Shutterstock.com

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is among the must-buy ChatGPT stocks. It first invested in OpenAI in 2019 and again in 2021.

Earlier in Jan. 2023, it invested another $10 billion. CEO Satya Nadella wanted the company to own the responsibility of advanced cutting-edge AI research. Its mission is to democratize AI as a new technology platform.

On Feb. 7, Microsoft surprised the industry with a special press event at its Redmond headquarters. It announced the launch of the AI-powered Bing search engine and Edge browser.

Curious readers may preview the offering now on Bing. CEO Nadella said that AI copilot and chat will power the two products. The company said that people send 10 billion search queries a day. With an estimated half of them going unanswered, AI-powered Bing looks promising.

Microsoft may create a source of advertising revenue for Bing. The search engine failed since its inception to take any of Google’s ad-supported search revenue.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

Source: Michael Vi / Shutterstock.com

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) graphics cards are literal gold with ChatGPT since AI requires intense processing power.

Nvidia’s H100 Tensor Core GPU, which is based on the Hopper architecture, accelerates exascale workloads. It has a dedicated engine that can solve trillion-parameter language models. Nvidia said the new GPU is 30 times faster than the previous generation.

The company is the top choice for hardware that powers AI solutions. A UBS analyst estimated that ChatGPT used 10,000 Nvidia GPUs to train the model. System outages suggested that the AI ran out of capacity. Investors should expect that the AI will need more Nvidia chips as ChatGPT scales.

At a price-to-earnings ratio of around 90 times, markets anticipate that ChatGPT is in the early phases of a major shift in computing intelligence. As AI advances, it will need more parameters, more computing and more storage. As a result, Nvidia’s H100 GPU sales will rise in 2023 and beyond.

Salesforce (CRM)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) announced EinsteinGPT.

It analyzes customer relationship management data and scores it with Einstein Lead Scoring. The AI prioritizes the leads that are most likely to convert to a sale and close.

AI is a natural progression for Salesforce. Its core software product manages customers. EinsteinGPT will analyze the customer’s sentiment, assess competitor involvement, and then output its insights. Corporations that are looking for ways to cut costs and increase efficiency will consider this AI.

Salesforce is also developing generative AI technology. ProGen is an AI model that is designed to create synthetic proteins. The company trained the system with hundreds of millions of protein sequences. This makes the company one of the ChatGPT stocks that investors should buy now.

In its test results, Salesforce found that 73% of the artificial proteins that ProGen generated were functional. This will empower scientists to have better success in designing proteins to eventually treat diseases.

On the date of publication, Chris Lau did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris Lau is a contributing author for InvestorPlace.com and numerous other financial sites. Chris has over 20 years of investing experience in the stock market and runs the Do-It-Yourself Value Investing Marketplace on Seeking Alpha. He shares his stock picks so readers get actionable insight to achieve strong investment returns.

The post The 7 Best ChatGPT Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.