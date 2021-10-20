The 67% return delivered to Integra LifeSciences Holdings' (NASDAQ:IART) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. But Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has fallen short of that second goal, with a share price rise of 67% over five years, which is below the market return. On a brighter note, more newer shareholders are probably rather content with the 44% share price gain over twelve months.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last half decade, Integra LifeSciences Holdings became profitable. That would generally be considered a positive, so we'd expect the share price to be up.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:IART Earnings Per Share Growth October 20th 2021

We know that Integra LifeSciences Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? This free interactive report on Integra LifeSciences Holdings' balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Integra LifeSciences Holdings has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 44% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 11% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Integra LifeSciences Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Integra LifeSciences Holdings you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

