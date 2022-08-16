The 6.5% return this week takes CrowdStrike Holdings' (NASDAQ:CRWD) shareholders three-year gains to 103%

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For instance the CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) share price is 103% higher than it was three years ago. Most would be happy with that. It's also good to see the share price up 37% over the last quarter.

Since it's been a strong week for CrowdStrike Holdings shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Given that CrowdStrike Holdings didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years CrowdStrike Holdings has grown its revenue at 53% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 27% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CRWD Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

CrowdStrike Holdings is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. If you are thinking of buying or selling CrowdStrike Holdings stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

CrowdStrike Holdings shareholders are down 14% for the year, falling short of the market return. Meanwhile, the broader market slid about 8.3%, likely weighing on the stock. Fortunately the longer term story is brighter, with total returns averaging about 27% per year over three years. The recent sell-off could be an opportunity if the business remains sound, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long-term growth trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with CrowdStrike Holdings .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

