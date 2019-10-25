The 6 Hottest Streaming Services Launching Soon

The streaming landscape is already a crowded field dominated by giants like Netflix NFLX, Amazon’s AMZN Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Now and Sling TV. But cord-cutters will soon have even more content options to choose from. Let’s break down the most anticipated launches.

Apple TV+: Launching November 1 and costs $5 a month. Apple’s AAPL streaming service will focus mainly on original series and films right now. The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon is its first release.

Disney+: Launching November 12 and costs $7 per month or $13 bundled with Hulu and ESPN+. Highlighted content from Disney’s DIS venture includes original Star Wars TV series and movies from the Disney vault.

Peacock: Launching April 2020. The long-awaited service from NBCUniversal CMCSA will feature hit movies and shows like The Office and 30 Rock. Notably, 15,000 hours of content will be available at kickoff.

HBO Max: Launching Spring 2020 and analysts expect it to costs $15 per month. WarnerMedia’s, now owned by AT&T T, upcoming service will feature popular series like Game of Thrones and Friends and many movies from Warner’s back catalogue.

Discovery/BBC: Launching 2020. BBC and Discovery’s service will focus on “factual programming.” It will feature popular series like Planet Earth and Shark Week.

Quibi: Launching April 6, 2020 and costs $5 per month with ads/$8 without ads. Quibi’s main focus is short-form content for mobile devices, and big names like Steven Spielberg are already attached.

