The 6 Hottest Streaming Services Launching Soon
The streaming landscape is already a crowded field dominated by giants like Netflix NFLX, Amazon’s AMZN Prime Video, Hulu, HBO Now and Sling TV. But cord-cutters will soon have even more content options to choose from. Let’s break down the most anticipated launches.
Apple TV+: Launching November 1 and costs $5 a month. Apple’s AAPL streaming service will focus mainly on original series and films right now. The Morning Show with Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon is its first release.
Disney+: Launching November 12 and costs $7 per month or $13 bundled with Hulu and ESPN+. Highlighted content from Disney’s DIS venture includes original Star Wars TV series and movies from the Disney vault.
Peacock: Launching April 2020. The long-awaited service from NBCUniversal CMCSA will feature hit movies and shows like The Office and 30 Rock. Notably, 15,000 hours of content will be available at kickoff.
HBO Max: Launching Spring 2020 and analysts expect it to costs $15 per month. WarnerMedia’s, now owned by AT&T T, upcoming service will feature popular series like Game of Thrones and Friends and many movies from Warner’s back catalogue.
Discovery/BBC: Launching 2020. BBC and Discovery’s service will focus on “factual programming.” It will feature popular series like Planet Earth and Shark Week.
Quibi: Launching April 6, 2020 and costs $5 per month with ads/$8 without ads. Quibi’s main focus is short-form content for mobile devices, and big names like Steven Spielberg are already attached.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
The Walt Disney Company (DIS): Free Stock Analysis Report
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX): Free Stock Analysis Report
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN): Free Stock Analysis Report
AT&T Inc. (T): Free Stock Analysis Report
Comcast Corporation (CMCSA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Apple Inc. (AAPL): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.