The 6 Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies of 2023

Motorcycle insurance covers damage to your motorcycle, other property and possible injuries. Most states require motorcycle insurance coverage and, depending on the rider, bike and location, annual premiums can range from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars.

If your motorcycle isn’t insured, or if you’re looking to switch providers, read on to learn more about the best motorcycle insurance companies on the market.

Best Motorcycle Insurance Company Reviews

Why we chose it: Progressive includes accident forgiveness benefits on your motorcycle insurance policy, so your rates won’t increase if you have a claim of less than $500.

Pros

Forgives claims of less than $500

Add-ons for original parts and accessories

Diminishing deductible with comprehensive and collision

Covers full replacement cost and carry-on items

Cons

Customer satisfaction rating is low compared to other top insurers

Only three discounts offered

Not every discount offered is available in all 50 states

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 861/1000 (Above average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A+ (Superior)

Progressive policies include accident forgiveness, choice of replacement parts, complimentary accessories coverage and deductibles that diminish the longer you remain a claim-free customer.

Progressive offers other add-ons that aren’t universal to the industry. For example, total loss coverage for new motorcycles provides up to $3,000 in coverage for items you carry along — which no other insurer on this list offers. On the other hand, enhanced injury protection provides coverage if you’re injured and can’t return to work ($250 per week for two years).

Why we chose it: Harley-Davidson is our best motorcycle insurance company for new riders. If you’re insuring your first bike, Harley-Davidson offers one-stop shopping for insurance, bike loans and extended service plans.

Pros

Financing and extended service plans

Extensive list of covered motorcycle types

Optional equipment replacement cost for total losses

Discounts for military members, law enforcement and experienced riders

Cons

Coverage is unavailable in AK, HI, or DC

More expensive than other insurance companies ($20-40 extra per month, on average)

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A+ (Superior)

Harley-Davidson specializes in motorcycle insurance and related products, including parts, bike loans and planned maintenance insurance. New riders may pair these products and services with the company’s motorcycle safety course discount for additional savings.

The company’s range of covered motorcycle types and discounts offered are among the best on our list — rivaled only by Progressive.

Besides the standard coverage options, Harley-Davidson has a broad selection of add-ons:

Full replacement cost coverage in the case of a total loss

Equipment replacement cost coverage for lesser accidents

Rental reimbursement coverage in case you need to rent another bike or car while your main vehicle is out of commission

Why we chose it: Foremost is our pick for the best motorcycle insurance company for track riders since it’s the only insurer on this list that will cover these particular customers. Track day coverage will pay for motorcycle repairs/replacement in case of an accident while on the racetrack.

Pros

Track day coverage and replacement cost with Plus and Elite packages

First-accident forgiveness and helmet and safety apparel covered

Long list of discounts, including lay-up, locked storage and preferred operator

Covers legal all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) and trailers

Cons

Limited customer service hours

Does not sell policies online

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A (Excellent)

A subsidiary of Farmers Insurance, Foremost offers many of the same coverages, but with an improved online experience and better terms on its insurance products. For example, Foremost offers up to $10,000 in coverage for your transport trailer, whereas Farmers only covers up to $7,500.

The company has three coverage packages — Saver, Plus and Elite — that can be customized to fit your needs. All three plans include first-accident forgiveness and coverage for helmets and safety apparel, in amounts that vary by plan.

The Plus and Elite packages provide track-day coverage, replacement cost coverage and roadside assistance with towing and trip interruption. The Elite plan includes a diminishing deductible and enhanced permissive use (allowing others to drive your bike) rental benefits. This plan also covers vintage, custom and low-speed vehicles.

Why we chose it: Markel is the best motorcycle insurance company for mechanical breakdowns, since it’s the only insurer on our list that covers repairs to components that fail, even if a crash doesn’t trigger the failure.

Pros

Covers mechanical breakdowns unrelated to crashes

Includes $1,000 in accessories coverage with comprehensive and collision

Accident forgiveness option for first at-fault loss after four years accident-free

Added coverage for funeral expenses and trailers

Rental reimbursement

Cons

Not available in all states

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A (Excellent)

Markel stands out for its accident forgiveness (which includes an option to cover your first at-fault loss after four years accident-free) and diminishing deductible (get 25% off each year and pay nothing after four years) programs.

The company also offers all the standard motorcycle coverage options of most larger insurers, such as collision, comprehensive and medical payments, and some unique extras.

Extra add-ons and benefits include an agreed-value settlement for custom bikes and coverage for mechanical failures, trailers and funeral expenses arising from a motorcycle accident. Both the agreed-value settlement and funeral expenses cover final costs up to a predetermined amount for any insured person riding an insured bike.

Why we chose it: High coverage maximums and the option to add as many as 12 specialized motorcycles onto a single policy make Nationwide our pick for the best insurer for motorcycle collections.

Pros

Up to $50,000 in coverage per bike for vintage or custom bikes/trikes (up to 12)

Vanishing deductible included with collision and comprehensive coverage

Coverage for original parts for many manufacturers

Motorcycle apparel coverage included with vintage motorcycle package

Cons

Original-manufacturer parts not available for all makes

Fewer discounts than other companies

Below-average customer satisfaction score

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 831/1000 (Below average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A+ (Superior)

Nationwide offers some of the highest coverage limits and a free annual policy review. Besides Progressive, it’s the only company offering $500,000 per person, per accident for bodily injury liability and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Nationwide includes a vanishing or diminishing deductible feature with its collision and comprehensive policies, so your deductible can go down by $100 every year you go without filing a claim for up to a maximum of $500.

While other insurers extend coverage for custom bikes and trikes (three-wheeled motorcycles), Nationwide is among the few that allow you to insure up to 12 vehicles under one policy for a maximum coverage amount of $30,000 for custom parts and $50,000 per bike, plus trailer coverage.

Why we chose it: Safeco is our best motorcycle insurance company for homemade and kit motorcycles because it’s the only insurer we found that provides coverage for select bikes.

Pros

Covers some homemade and kit bikes

Manufacturer parts included with comprehensive and collision

Offers a Harley Davidson replacement cost provision

Discount for experienced riders

Cons

Only offers four discounts

Quotes are only available through an agent

Does not cover race bikes

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 871/1000 (Below average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A (Excellent)

Safeco is a Liberty Mutual company offering all the standard insurance options for a broad range of motorcycle types, including coverage for homemade and kit bikes. It also includes roadside assistance with all its plans, and guaranteed manufacturer parts repair with comprehensive and collision coverage.

Beyond these perks, Safeco offers a limited number of discounts and additional coverage options. For example, the Safety Apparel Coverage reimburses the replacement cost of your protective gear, and the Harley Davidson Replacement Cost Provision pays the actual cash value of your Harley if it’s involved in a total loss accident.

Since the company is primarily agent-based, you must call in if you want to get a quote or more information.

Other companies we considered

USAA is recognized for its excellent customer service ratings and dedication to military service members. Insurance through USAA is limited to members of the U.S. Armed Forces or their relatives.

Why USAA didn’t make the cut: USAA sells motorcycle insurance from Progressive, so we encourage prospective customers to read our Progressive review for coverage details, but to seek a quote from USAA, since discounts may differ.

Pros

Great customer service

Issued by Progressive

Cons

Restricted to military service members and family

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 890/1000 (Above average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A++ (Superior)

Geico only extends motorcycle insurance coverage to cruisers, sports and touring bikes, custom motorcycles and mopeds. It offers all the standard protection plus roadside assistance and accessories coverage, just like the other companies on this list.

Why Geico didn’t make the cut: GEICO has great customer satisfaction and financial strength ratings but it has a limited selection of add-ons and only three discounts.

Pros

Helmet and bike accessories are covered under Comprehensive and Collision

Free emergency roadside service and towing

Discount for Motorcycle Safety Foundation instructors

Free quote

Cons

Accessories coverage only up to $20,000, less than other insurers

Fewer add-ons and discounts than other companies

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 874/1000 (Above average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A++ (Superior)

Farmers offers three pre-packaged yet customizable plans — the Saver, the Plus and the Elite. Each plan comes with a different level of coverage, and options are available for custom, vintage and slow-speed vehicles such as golf carts.

Why Farmers didn’t make the cut: When it comes to motorcycle insurance, we prefer Farmer’s subsidiary, Foremost. You can purchase any of Farmer’s plans through Foremost, which does a better job presenting coverage details on its site.

Pros

Track-day insurance for non-competitive riding

Includes helmet and safety apparel coverage

Offers first-accident forgiveness

Covers legal ATVs and trailers

Cons

Lists fewer discounts than its subsidiary, Foremost

Limited customer service hours

Does not sell policies online

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 882/1000 (Above average)

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A (Excellent)

Why Allstate didn’t make the cut: Allstate offers coverage benefits that are comparable to our top picks but the insurer only covers four types of motorcycles and excludes antique bikes.

Allstate offers insurance for bikes, trikes and scooters but doesn’t state whether it covers other motorcycle types. Besides all the discounts and coverage options you can expect from a motorcycle insurer, Allstate provides loan/lease gap coverage, coverage for damaged motorcycles and off-road transport trailers, extended protection for new motorcycles and first accident forgiveness for eligible policyholders.

Pros

Includes $1,000 in accessories coverage

Offers new motorcycle extended protection and gap coverage

First-accident waiver available for eligible customers

Offers motorcycle and off-road vehicle transport trailer damage

Multi-policy discount

Cons

Doesn't cover antique motorcycles

Only covers after-market parts

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score 889/1000

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A+

Why Dairyland didn’t make the cut: Dairyland’s coverage benefits, while comprehensive, don’t stand out enough compared to other insurers. The insurer’s discount offers are limited and members can only file a claim by phone.

Dairyland’s Physical Damage Plus coverage pays to repair your damaged bike with original equipment manufacturer (OEM) replacement parts, a great coverage option but one that several other insurers on this list also offer or include with their comprehensive and collision policies.

Besides standard coverage and its Physical Damage plus add-on, Dairyland sells bike replacement cost coverage and provides a Harley Owners Group member discount.

Pros

Original manufacturer replacement parts add-on

Discounts for Harley Owners Group (H.O.G.) riders

Offers full replacement cost coverage

Cons

Few discounts compared to other companies

Motorcycle coverage is limited to 45 states

No online claims processing

HIGHLIGHTS

J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Score N/A

A.M. Best Financial Strength Rating A+ (Superior)

Motorcycle Insurance Guide

Motorcycle insurance covers damage to your vehicle, your passengers and other property in the event of an accident. Most states — except Florida, Montana and Washington — require riders to hold some type of liability coverage.

However, even if motorcycle insurance is not legally mandated where you live, it’s a good idea to have some coverage, especially considering you would be liable for damages if you’re responsible for an accident.

How does motorcycle insurance work?

Motorcycle insurance works similarly to car insurance — it serves as a form of financial protection against liability lawsuits in case of an at-fault accident. Depending on the type of policy, it may cover damages or losses due to theft, vandalism, falling objects or hazards such as fires, floods and hail.

For comprehensive or collision coverage, you will need to pay a deductible before the insurance kicks in. For example, if your deductible is set to $500 and motorcycle repairs due to a collision amount to $2,000, you’d have to pay $500 out of pocket for the insurer to cover the remaining cost, up to your policy’s limit.

Types of motorcycle insurance

To find the best motorcycle insurance policy for your budget and your bike, it pays to understand the different motorcycle insurance options available.

Motorcycle insurance typically includes the following types of coverage:

Bodily injury liability and property damage liability

These policies protect you financially against bodily injury and property damage liability lawsuits in the event of an accident involving another person. Some insurers, such as Farmers and Allstate, also include guest passenger liability coverage or sell it as a separate add-on.

Collision coverage

Collision coverage will pay to repair or replace your bike if you’re in an accident with another vehicle. This policy does not cover damages you cause to other vehicles or medical payments (whether yours or another driver’s).

The cost of premiums for collision coverage will partly depend on the deductible you choose, which is the portion you must pay out of pocket toward a covered claim. Like with any other type of insurance, the higher your deductible, the lower your premium.

Comprehensive coverage

Also known as “other than collision” coverage, this policy covers your vehicle against damages caused by theft, vandalism or fire. This type of coverage also requires paying a deductible before coverage kicks in.

Coverage for custom parts

Most comprehensive and collision policies only cover original factory parts. Coverage for custom motorcycle parts considers permanent additions to your bike, including sidecars, chrome parts and custom paint jobs.

Coverage for accessories

Damage to accessories like saddlebags, trunk boxes, CB radios or other optional equipment that is added to the motorcycle is not always covered by standard motorcycle insurance. To protect these items, look for accessories or equipment coverage. This also applies to safety apparel like helmets and goggles.

Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Protects you and your property if you’re in a collision with someone who has insufficient insurance coverage or doesn’t have insurance at all. UM/UIM insurance can cover lost wages, medical bills, and, in some cases, property damage. Some states might legally require you to add uninsured motorist coverage.

Total loss coverage

If your bike is totaled, the insurance company will help you purchase a new one or pay off the loan on the bike if it is still due. This is optional coverage with almost all insurers.

Other forms of insurance, such as homeowners insurance, umbrella insurance and renters insurance, can help cover you, your motorcycle, or your belongings.

You may also consider Money’s list of the best life insurance companies.

Motorcycle insurance requirements by state

As with car insurance, almost every state has motorcycle insurance liability requirements including property damage and bodily injury liability if you’re in an at-fault accident.

Below, we’ve organized insurance requirements by state.

Florida, Montana and Washington don’t require motorcycle insurance. They also don’t enforce legal or financial consequences if you don’t have one.

In Arizona, all motor vehicles operated on a roadway must have a minimum level of liability insurance : $25,000 bodily injury liability for one person/$50,000 for two or more people and $15,000 property damage liability.

In Virginia, drivers are charged an annual fee if they don’t have insurance.

In all other states, you are legally required to carry property damage and bodily injury liability policies.

If you live in a state requiring motorcycle insurance, getting your new bike insured is essential before you drive on the open road.

In states where motorcycle insurance is not required by law, you can opt to buy coverage later, but you risk being liable for any accident in which you are involved.

What states require dirt bike insurance?

As a general rule, standalone dirt bike insurance isn’t required if you’re only riding it on private property or a racetrack. If you’re using your dirtbike to ride on public roads, you may be required to insure your bike if the state you live in requires insurance for all road vehicles (such as Arizona.)

You should also keep in mind that not all states allow dirt bikes to ride on public roads. You can check your state’s DMV or DoT website to check if dirt bikes are considered street legal and what is required to make your model compliant if it currently isn’t.

Other important information about motorcycle insurance

The following information can aid you in choosing the right policy and amount of coverage. It also sheds light on state laws regarding helmet use.

Deciding how much motorcycle coverage to get

The coverage you should get for your motorcycle depends on your state’s legal requirements and personal needs. Most states require you to get two types of liability insurance: property damage and personal injury protection coverage.

You can also add other forms of protection that aren’t required by law, including comprehensive coverage, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and coverage for custom parts.

Finding the right motorcycle insurance policy

Know what affects your premiums – Like auto insurance, motorcycle insurance rates will depend on factors such as your age, driving history, zip code, the make and year of your motorcycle and the number of miles you drive annually. Look for ways to lower your premiums – Taking a motorcycle safety course can help reduce your premium if you are under 25 or have had an accident in the past. Most motorcycle insurers offer plenty of discounts for driving safely, installing anti-lock brakes and anti-theft devices, being part of a rider organization and many more. Be careful with bundling – While bundling your motorcycle insurance with your car or home insurance could help you save, buying policies individually may be less expensive in some cases. Consider lay-up policies – If you live in a state where it's harder to ride during winter, a lay-up policy allows you to pause liability and collision coverage during the winter months while keeping your comprehensive coverage active. Shop around – Compare motorcycle insurance quotes from different providers to help you find the best deal. Also keep in mind that not all insurers cover every type of bike. While most will cover cruisers, touring bikes, dirt bikes, trikes, sports bikes and mopeds/scooters, some will not cover race bikes or vintage bikes (of over 25 years).

Helmet laws for motorcyclists

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that helmets reduce motorcycle rider fatalities by 22% to 42% and brain injuries by 41% to 69%. However, helmet laws in the United States vary widely by state.

In 21 states and the District of Columbia, universal helmet laws require both drivers and passengers to wear this protection.

Wearing a helmet is required in 27 other states if you’re under the age of 18 or 21.

Three states — New Hampshire, Illinois and Iowa — don’t mandate helmet use for any riders.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, states where helmet laws only apply to some riders have higher injury and mortality rates than those where helmet regulations apply to all riders.

Also, make sure to wear US DOT-approved helmets. In the event of an accident, insurers will inquire about the type of helmet you were wearing. Your insurance provider could deny your claim if you were not wearing a helmet or if the helmet was not approved by the US Department of Transportation (USDOT).

Latest News on Motorcycle Insurance

With the recent and constant increases in gas prices, buying a motorcycle can be a good way to save money on your commute. However, it’s not the only tactic that can help relieve pressure on your wallet. Read our article on how people are combating high gas prices to find out more.

If you’re already a motorcycle owner and are still struggling with your gas expenses, you can also read our article on how to save money on gas for even more tips on how to navigate the current situation.

Best Motorcycle Insurance FAQ

How much is motorcycle insurance?

Some online sources claim the average motorcycle insurance premium in the United States is under $300 per year, while others cite figures upward of $700 and well over the $1,000 mark for full coverage (comprehensive and collision).

However, the truth is that motorcycle insurance costs vary widely depending on factors such as the coverage level you choose, your driving record, habits, personal details (location plays a big part), and the age and make of your motorcycle.

Is motorcycle insurance cheaper than car insurance?

Motorcycle insurance is generally cheaper than car insurance. Actual premiums will depend on the type of bike and the level of coverage, among other factors. Costs for motorcycle parts, vehicle replacement and SR22 insurance for drivers who have had a DUI or other major violation, can also vary by provider.

Who has the best motorcycle insurance?

The best motorcycle insurance company for you will depend on your budget, the coverage level, the bike you ride, and even where and when you ride. For example, not all insurers cover vintage motorcycles or race bikes, and coverage options and levels vary by company.

If you have a custom bike or one with many accessories, look for a company offering higher coverage limits for these features. If you hit the track every so often or want year-round coverage with no lay-up period, look for insurers providing these options.

How to get motorcycle insurance?

You can get a motorcycle policy from your company of choice either online or over the phone.

Alternatively, you can reach out to an independent insurance agent who sells insurance from several carriers. This could be an option if you don't know where to start or don't want to go through the process of gathering and comparing quotes yourself.

Can you get insurance on a motorcycle without a license?

It is possible to get motorcycle insurance in all 50 U.S. states without a motorcycle license. Keep in mind that many insurers will ask for a valid license number before giving you a quote. If you choose to get insurance without a valid motorcycle license or an endorsement -- class M, to be specific -- on your "standard" driver's license, you'll have to pay higher rates for your insurance.

How We Found the Best Motorcycle Insurance Companies

To find the best motorcycle insurance companies, we looked at:

Types of coverage – We cataloged motorcycle insurance products from the top insurance companies looking for features that made them stand out from the rest.

Discounts – We compared discounts and covered motorcycle types.

Customer service – We favored lenders that offer 24/7 claims processing and customer service.

Customer satisfaction and financial stability – We considered J.D. Power’s latest U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study as a measure of customer satisfaction with each company, as well as A.M. Best financial strength ratings as evidence of financial stability and ability to pay out claims.

