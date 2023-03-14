The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco

Shopping for gifts is fun at first, especially if you have a small number of people to shop for.

But if you have a long list of people to give gifts to this year, that fun can quickly turn to tedium-and add up to quite an expensive list, to boot!

One solution is to consider buying bulk gifts at Costco that will make multiple people on your to-buy-for list happy. Not only is this a convenient way to shop, but it can also often save you money.

Chocolate

Get your sweet tooth ready! Costco has great deals on a variety of chocolates that make good last-minute gifts for anyone. You can purchase the Rocky Mountain chocolate assortment -- 1.5 pounds of divine cocoa goodness -- for $34.99. Or give the unique chocolate treat that originates in Japan with 10 packages of Pocky -- chocolate-covered biscuit sticks -- for just $9.99.

Gift Cards

There are always people to shop for who just don't know what they want, or can't give you an idea in time for you to shop for them. These are the perfect people to purchase gift cards for. Costco offers physical cards in their warehouse locations and digital ones on their website, usually at discounted prices.

For birthdays and other holidays, plan to buy a variety of gift cards at Costco, including 4 $25 Xbox cards, good for games, add-ons, devices and more for $89.99, 4 $50 Fanatics cards for $149.99, and 5 $20 Peet's Coffee cards for just $74.99.

Gift Baskets

If you've got a family or a couple to shop for and don't quite know what to get them, consider buying one of many gift baskets at Costco. You can buy gourmet foods, chocolates and candies, wine, champagne and spirits, and more. Consider The Fruit Company's Savory Charcuterie Box for just $99. It includes: Anjou pears, marinated artichokes, chili and garlic olives and more.

Or the Godvia Radiant Red Gift Basket selling for $74.99, containing Godiva Chocolatier truffles, Godiva dark chocolate pretzels, rich Godiva chocolate truffle coffee, a Godiva Masterpiece milk chocolate bar filled with smooth caramel, and more.

Cheese

You can't go wrong with fancy cheese as a great gift idea. Costco keeps plenty of fromage on hand this time of year, which you can buy individually to put into a yummy gift basket of your own making or take advantage of fun pre-packaged gift ideas like this Hickory Farms Savory & Sweet Snacker Gift Basket -- complete with gourmet cheese and crackers, dried fruit and summer sausage -- for just $59.99. Or for $139.99, you could go all out with the Boarderie Diletto Fully-Arranged Cheese Board that includes a tapestry of artisan cheeses, dried fruits and nuts as well as a jar of jam, a bamboo boat of chocolates, 6 servings of crackers and bamboo serving ware.

Toys and Building Blocks

Take care of all the kiddos' birthday gifts at once by buying toys in bulk at Costco. Try the variety pack of 5" mini Squishmallow plush toys for only $28.99 and take care of eight gifts with one purchase.

Costco always has great deals on the toys that kids can build themselves, sure to make kiddos happy and keep them busy. Consider the Pokémon Mega Construx Build and Show Bundle, which comes with 800 bricks and pieces, with four Characters -- Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle and Bulbasaur for $49.99.

Wines and Spirits

Stock up on wine and other beverages in bulk to bring along as hostess gifts to any holiday party on your agenda. Costco is known for its affordably priced wine, spirits and cocktail mixers, particularly those under their signature Kirkland brand. According to Eat This Not That, you can get Kirkland signature vodka, comparable to Grey Goose, for $24.99 for 1.75 liters, instead of $49.99 for the brand name stuff. If you're looking for gifts, check out this 6 Sparkling Nights sparkling wines set, 2 boxes of 6 bottles each, 375 ml for only $69.99.

Keep in mind, Costco is currently only shipping wine baskets to California addresses, so you'll have to go in store for this purchase.

Ashleigh Ray, Jake Arky and Gabrielle Olya contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 6 Best Gifts To Buy in Bulk at Costco

