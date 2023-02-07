The 6 Best Game Day Snacks You Can Buy at Costco

The big game is right around the corner. This year, 192.2 million adults plan on watching the game with 103.5 million planning to throw or attend a party. Total spending related to the game this year is expected to reach $16.5 billion, with food and drink making up 80% of that.

Whether you're hosting a party this weekend or just snuggling up on the couch, snacks are an essential part of any football game. If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, warehouse club Costco is one of the best places to pick up some popular game day snacks. Here are some of our favorites.

1. Buffalo wings

The National Chicken Council (NCC) projects that Americans will eat a record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings this weekend. This is enough to give every person in the world four wings and assuming you can eat three wings per minute, it would take you 900 years to eat all those wings!

Costco offers a variety of different chicken wings for the big game. It offers 10 lbs. of Kirkland Signature Chicken Wings for $31.99 or you can purchase a 4 lb. bag of Foster Farms' Take Out Crispy Chicken Wings for $23.49 in either classic buffalo or sweet chipotle BBQ. Your local Costco store may also have other options for you to choose from.

2. Chips and pretzels

Chips are one of the most popular snack choices. Costco offers over a dozen different varieties of chips, pretzels, dips, and more. Some of the popular offerings are the Frito Lay Classic Mix Variety 54-Pack for $23.99, PopCorners Gourmet Popcorn Variety 30-Pack for $15.99, Snyder's of Hanover Pretzel Snaps for $8.59, a 40 oz bag Chex Mix for $8.99, and Costco's Kirkland Signature tortilla chips. You can make nachos, guacamole dip, or settle for regular salsa to go with them. Prices and availability for tortilla chips will vary based on where you live.

3. Mixed nuts

You can't go wrong with Kirkland Signature's Extra Fancy Mixed Nuts. The 2.5 lb. jar costs $18.99 and includes almonds, Brazil nuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, and pecans. If you prefer one nut over the other, you can also find individual containers of your favorite type.

4. Meat and cheese tray

Costco offers plenty of cheeses (including cheddar, Swiss, and pepper jack), meats (salami, ham, and turkey), breadsticks, and crackers that you can make a meat and cheese platter for your party guests. Want to add shrimp? Right now you can also get $40 off Coastal Seafood Cooked Premium Seafood Collection.

5. Party platters and snack packs

Costco's deli and produce section offers a wide selection of healthier options as well. You can get deli platters with carrots, celery, bell peppers, and other fresh vegetables. Costco is also known for its organic produce, and depending on where you live, you may be able to find Kirkland Signature Chicken Salad, Kirkland Signature Roasted Chicken, and more. The prices and availability for these products vary based on where you live.

6. Rotisserie chicken

You can't go wrong with Costco's rotisserie chickens. These chickens are sold at a heavy discount, as the price has stayed at $4.99 since 2009! With the prices of groceries continuing to go up, buying rotisserie chickens at Costco is a great way to stay within your budget.

There are plenty of other options for your gathering, such as pizza, steaks to grill, pre-packaged salads, candy, and more. Costco is one of our favorite places to shop for game day snacks because their selection is always so vast yet affordable. And if you don't have time to shop in-store before your party starts, don't worry -- you can order online from Costco's website or use its Instacart service for same day grocery delivery service.

