The 51% return delivered to Belden's (NYSE:BDC) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) share price is 51% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 14% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Having said that, the longer term returns aren't so impressive, with stock gaining just 21% in three years.

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Belden grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 212%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 51% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Belden as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:BDC Earnings Per Share Growth January 15th 2022

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Belden has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 51% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 3% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Belden (1 is concerning) that you should be aware of.

