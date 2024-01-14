The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

A family home is one of the key elements for many Americans, providing a long-term solution to their housing and a real estate investment for their portfolio.
However, in many places in America, housing prices have started to rocket so high that homeownership has become the sort of dream that’s only imaginable for the rich. When the median home value in your area is $1 million or more, a 20% down payment alone comes to $200,000.
That’s why GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the best options for people who are ready to look beyond the beaten path for a place where buying a home is affordable and life is good. The study compiled the median home value from cities across the country, limiting itself to just those where prices are under a quarter-million dollars. It then added on factors like crime rates, unemployment and overall livability, scoring each and combining them to rank each city.
So, see if your hometown is one of the places where you can expect to be able to buy a home for a price that’s not outrageous.
50. Bowling Green, Kentucky
- 2022 average home value: $237,894
- Livability score: 73
- Median household income: $43,633
- Unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 25.0%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.67
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.31
49. Kansas City, Missouri
- 2022 average home value: $212,643
- Livability score: 58
- Median household income: $60,042
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.0%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.58
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 42.70
48. Wichita, Kansas
- 2022 average home value: $175,602
- Livability score: 60
- Median household income: $56,374
- Unemployment rate: 2.9%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.76
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 47.28
47. Montgomery, Alabama
- 2022 average home value: $128,088
- Livability score: 65
- Median household income: $49,989
- Unemployment rate: 2.5%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.2%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.18
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.23
46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina
- 2022 average home value: $217,990
- Livability score: 64
- Median household income: $50,204
- Unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.0%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.49
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.36
45. Columbus, Georgia
- 2022 average home value: $138,836
- Livability score: 60
- Median household income: $50,542
- Unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.17
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.34
44. Evansville, Indiana
- 2022 average home value: $167,195
- Livability score: 58
- Median household income: $45,649
- Unemployment rate: 2.3%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.9%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.44
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.71
43. Springfield, Illinois
- 2022 average home value: $135,537
- Livability score: 61
- Median household income: $57,596
- Unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.38
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.12
42. Elkhart, Indiana
- 2022 average home value: $185,429
- Livability score: 65
- Median household income: $43,868
- Unemployment rate: 2.5%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.6%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.85
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.40
41. Lubbock, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $195,999
- Livability score: 68
- Median household income: $54,060
- Unemployment rate: 2.9%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.85
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.53
40. Lafayette, Louisiana
- 2022 average home value: $202,790
- Livability score: 73
- Median household income: $55,329
- Unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.04
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 41.26
39. Topeka, Kansas
- 2022 average home value: $159,014
- Livability score: 61
- Median household income: $50,870
- Unemployment rate: 2.7%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.11
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 45.16
38. Corpus Christi, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $205,269
- Livability score: 69
- Median household income: $59,993
- Unemployment rate: 4.5%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.0%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.79
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 32.65
37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- 2022 average home value: $211,339
- Livability score: 75
- Median household income: $54,036
- Unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.7%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.98
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.02
36. McAllen, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $195,966
- Livability score: 81
- Median household income: $52,422
- Unemployment rate: 6.8%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.0%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.82
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.27
35. Greensboro, North Carolina
- 2022 average home value: $228,026
- Livability score: 66
- Median household income: $51,667
- Unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.86
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.0
34. Pasadena, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $206,139
- Livability score: 71
- Median household income: $61,182
- Unemployment rate: 3.9%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.9%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.35
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.24
33. Kansas City, Kansas
- 2022 average home value: $161,492
- Livability score: 59
- Median household income: $50,707
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.72
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 21.54
32. Louisville, Kentucky
- 2022 average home value: $224,899
- Livability score: 64
- Median household income: $58,357
- Unemployment rate: 2.7%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.79
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.0
31. Wichita Falls, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $147,753
- Livability score: 75
- Median household income: $50,856
- Unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.82
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.59
30. Grand Rapids, Michigan
- 2022 average home value: $238,003
- Livability score: 67
- Median household income: $55,385
- Unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.82
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.81
29. Lake Charles, Louisiana
- 2022 average home value: $181,000
- Livability score: 70
- Median household income: $49,913
- Unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.8%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.69
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.24
28. Jacksonville, North Carolina
- 2022 average home value: $205,393
- Livability score: 71
- Median household income: $47,483
- Unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.3%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.76
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.09
27. Killeen, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $213,014
- Livability score: 67
- Median household income: $52,072
- Unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.7%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.19
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 17.18
26. Davenport, Iowa
- 2022 average home value: $160,993
- Livability score: 69
- Median household income: $56,315
- Unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.63
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.16
25. Warren, Michigan
- 2022 average home value: $184,946
- Livability score: 70
- Median household income: $55,153
- Unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.24
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.61
24. Roanoke, Virginia
- 2022 average home value: $224,331
- Livability score: 75
- Median household income: $48,476
- Unemployment rate: 2.6%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.90
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.77
23. Indianapolis, Indiana
- 2022 average home value: $212,980
- Livability score: 65
- Median household income: $54,321
- Unemployment rate: 2.2%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.32
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.20
22. Laredo, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $196,466
- Livability score: 72
- Median household income: $55,603
- Unemployment rate: 3.7%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 22.2%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.15
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.37
21. High Point, North Carolina
- 2022 average home value: $206,176
- Livability score: 62
- Median household income: $54,331
- Unemployment rate: 3.6%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.6%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.22
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.82
20. Odessa, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $198,665
- Livability score: 63
- Median household income: $66,769
- Unemployment rate: 3.8%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.92
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.98
19. Bryan, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $239,999
- Livability score: 73
- Median household income: $49,181
- Unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 23.5%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.79
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.60
18. Columbus, Ohio
- 2022 average home value: $235,400
- Livability score: 73
- Median household income: $58,575
- Unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.96
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.16
17. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- 2022 average home value: $182,569
- Livability score: 69
- Median household income: $59,679
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.29
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 37.37
16. Independence, Missouri
- 2022 average home value: $177,135
- Livability score: 71
- Median household income: $53,996
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.3%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.52
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.88
15. El Paso, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $190,159
- Livability score: 74
- Median household income: $51,325
- Unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.3%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.54
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.73
14. Hamilton, Iowa
- 2022 average home value: $241,626
- Livability score: 74
- Median household income: $50,034
- Unemployment rate: 3.1%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.92
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.95
13. Pensacola, Florida
- 2022 average home value: $234,795
- Livability score: 69
- Median household income: $59,119
- Unemployment rate: 2.3%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.22
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.74
12. Longview, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $200,386
- Livability score: 78
- Median household income: $53,854
- Unemployment rate: 4.0%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.50
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.23
11. Abilene, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $174,950
- Livability score: 75
- Median household income: $54,493
- Unemployment rate: 3.2%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.78
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.68
10. Amarillo, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $181,193
- Livability score: 73
- Median household income: $55,174
- Unemployment rate: 2.6%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.46
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.71
9. Tyler, Texas
- 2022 average home value: $222,562
- Livability score: 70
- Median household income: $58,385
- Unemployment rate: 3.3%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.50
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.44
8. Norman, Oklahoma
- 2022 average home value: $227,192
- Livability score: 76
- Median household income: $59,866
- Unemployment rate: 2.4%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.7%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.17
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.23
7. Hampton, Virginia
- 2022 average home value: $233,401
- Livability score: 72
- Median household income: $59,380
- Unemployment rate: 3.0%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.87
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.99
6. Des Moines, Iowa
- 2022 average home value: $179,879
- Livability score: 75
- Median household income: $58,444
- Unemployment rate: 2.8%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.32
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.89
5. Lynchburg, Virgina
- 2022 average home value: $216,265
- Livability score: 82
- Median household income: $54,015
- Unemployment rate: 2.9%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.6%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.20
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.90
4. Greenbay, Wisconsin
- 2022 average home value: $206,384
- Livability score: 70
- Median household income: $55,221
- Unemployment rate: 2.1%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.54
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.22
3. Joliet, Illinois
- 2022 average home value: $205,688
- Livability score: 70
- Median household income: $77,373
- Unemployment rate: 4.2%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.7%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.05
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.51
2. Fort Wayne, Indiana
- 2022 average home value: $195,509
- Livability score: 75
- Median household income: $53,978
- Unemployment rate: 2.2%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.5%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.64
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 23.13
1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa
- 2022 average home value: $187,941
- Livability score: 76
- Median household income: $63,170
- Unemployment rate: 3.5%
- Percentage of people below the poverty line: 11.2%
- Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.41
- Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.78
Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: In order to find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values from Jan. 2022 to Jan. 2023 did not go above $250,000 and had an average during that same period below $250,000 according to Zillow’s Jan. 2023 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary data for December 2022; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau’s 2021 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling’s Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 9, 2023.
