The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

A family home is one of the key elements for many Americans, providing a long-term solution to their housing and a real estate investment for their portfolio. However, in many places in America, housing prices have started to rocket so high that homeownership has become the sort of dream that's only imaginable for the rich. When the median home value in your area is $1 million or more, a 20% down payment alone comes to $200,000.

That's why GOBankingRates has compiled a list of the best options for people who are ready to look beyond the beaten path for a place where houses are affordable and life is good. The study compiled the median home value from cities across the country, limiting itself to just those where prices are under a quarter-million dollars. It then added on factors like crime rates, unemployment and overall livability, scoring each and combining them to rank each city.

So, see if your hometown is one of the places where you can expect to be able to buy a home for a price that's not outrageous.

50. Bowling Green, Kentucky

2022 average home value: $237,894

$237,894 Livability score: 73

73 Median household income: $43,633

$43,633 Unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 25.0%

25.0% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.67

3.67 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.31

49. Kansas City, Missouri

2022 average home value: $212,643

$212,643 Livability score: 58

58 Median household income: $60,042

$60,042 Unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.0%

15.0% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 14.58

14.58 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 42.70

48. Wichita, Kansas

2022 average home value: $175,602

$175,602 Livability score: 60

60 Median household income: $56,374

$56,374 Unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

15.2% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.76

11.76 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 47.28

47. Montgomery, Alabama

2022 average home value: $128,088

$128,088 Livability score: 65

65 Median household income: $49,989

$49,989 Unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.2%

21.2% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.18

6.18 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.23

46. Winston-Salem, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $217,990

$217,990 Livability score: 64

64 Median household income: $50,204

$50,204 Unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.0%

19.0% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.49

11.49 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 40.36

45. Columbus, Georgia

2022 average home value: $138,836

$138,836 Livability score: 60

60 Median household income: $50,542

$50,542 Unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%

19.5% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.17

7.17 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.34

44. Evansville, Indiana

2022 average home value: $167,195

$167,195 Livability score: 58

58 Median household income: $45,649

$45,649 Unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.9%

19.9% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.44

7.44 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.71

43. Springfield, Illinois

2022 average home value: $135,537

$135,537 Livability score: 61

61 Median household income: $57,596

$57,596 Unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%

18.5% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.38

8.38 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.12

42. Elkhart, Indiana

2022 average home value: $185,429

$185,429 Livability score: 65

65 Median household income: $43,868

$43,868 Unemployment rate: 2.5%

2.5% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.6%

19.6% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.85

12.85 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.40

41. Lubbock, Texas

2022 average home value: $195,999

$195,999 Livability score: 68

68 Median household income: $54,060

$54,060 Unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.4%

19.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 10.85

10.85 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.53

40. Lafayette, Louisiana

2022 average home value: $202,790

$202,790 Livability score: 73

73 Median household income: $55,329

$55,329 Unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.5%

19.5% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.04

6.04 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 41.26

39. Topeka, Kansas

2022 average home value: $159,014

$159,014 Livability score: 61

61 Median household income: $50,870

$50,870 Unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

15.2% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.11

7.11 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 45.16

38. Corpus Christi, Texas

2022 average home value: $205,269

$205,269 Livability score: 69

69 Median household income: $59,993

$59,993 Unemployment rate: 4.5%

4.5% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.0%

17.0% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.79

8.79 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 32.65

37. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

2022 average home value: $211,339

$211,339 Livability score: 75

75 Median household income: $54,036

$54,036 Unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 19.7%

19.7% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.98

5.98 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 30.02

36. McAllen, Texas

2022 average home value: $195,966

$195,966 Livability score: 81

81 Median household income: $52,422

$52,422 Unemployment rate: 6.8%

6.8% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 21.0%

21.0% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 1.82

1.82 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 18.27

35. Greensboro, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $228,026

$228,026 Livability score: 66

66 Median household income: $51,667

$51,667 Unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.4%

17.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 8.86

8.86 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.0

34. Pasadena, Texas

2022 average home value: $206,139

$206,139 Livability score: 71

71 Median household income: $61,182

$61,182 Unemployment rate: 3.9%

3.9% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.9%

17.9% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.35

6.35 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.24

33. Kansas City, Kansas

2022 average home value: $161,492

$161,492 Livability score: 59

59 Median household income: $50,707

$50,707 Unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

18.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.72

4.72 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 21.54

32. Louisville, Kentucky

2022 average home value: $224,899

$224,899 Livability score: 64

64 Median household income: $58,357

$58,357 Unemployment rate: 2.7%

2.7% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.2%

15.2% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.79

9.79 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.0

31. Wichita Falls, Texas

2022 average home value: $147,753

$147,753 Livability score: 75

75 Median household income: $50,856

$50,856 Unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.5%

18.5% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.82

5.82 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.59

30. Grand Rapids, Michigan

2022 average home value: $238,003

$238,003 Livability score: 67

67 Median household income: $55,385

$55,385 Unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%

18.6% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 9.82

9.82 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.81

29. Lake Charles, Louisiana

2022 average home value: $181,000

$181,000 Livability score: 70

70 Median household income: $49,913

$49,913 Unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 20.8%

20.8% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.69

4.69 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.24

28. Jacksonville, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $205,393

$205,393 Livability score: 71

71 Median household income: $47,483

$47,483 Unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.3%

16.3% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.76

3.76 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.09

27. Killeen, Texas

2022 average home value: $213,014

$213,014 Livability score: 67

67 Median household income: $52,072

$52,072 Unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.7%

15.7% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.19

6.19 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 17.18

26. Davenport, Iowa

2022 average home value: $160,993

$160,993 Livability score: 69

69 Median household income: $56,315

$56,315 Unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%

15.8% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.63

6.63 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 36.16

25. Warren, Michigan

2022 average home value: $184,946

$184,946 Livability score: 70

70 Median household income: $55,153

$55,153 Unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

15.3% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.24

5.24 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.61

24. Roanoke, Virginia

2022 average home value: $224,331

$224,331 Livability score: 75

75 Median household income: $48,476

$48,476 Unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

18.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.90

4.90 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 38.77

23. Indianapolis, Indiana

2022 average home value: $212,980

$212,980 Livability score: 65

65 Median household income: $54,321

$54,321 Unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%

16.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.32

7.32 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.20

22. Laredo, Texas

2022 average home value: $196,466

$196,466 Livability score: 72

72 Median household income: $55,603

$55,603 Unemployment rate: 3.7%

3.7% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 22.2%

22.2% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.15

3.15 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.37

21. High Point, North Carolina

2022 average home value: $206,176

$206,176 Livability score: 62

62 Median household income: $54,331

$54,331 Unemployment rate: 3.6%

3.6% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.6%

14.6% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.22

5.22 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.82

20. Odessa, Texas

2022 average home value: $198,665

$198,665 Livability score: 63

63 Median household income: $66,769

$66,769 Unemployment rate: 3.8%

3.8% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 13.4%

13.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.92

5.92 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.98

19. Bryan, Texas

2022 average home value: $239,999

$239,999 Livability score: 73

73 Median household income: $49,181

$49,181 Unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 23.5%

23.5% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.79

5.79 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 19.60

18. Columbus, Ohio

2022 average home value: $235,400

$235,400 Livability score: 73

73 Median household income: $58,575

$58,575 Unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.4%

18.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.96

5.96 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.16

17. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

2022 average home value: $182,569

$182,569 Livability score: 69

69 Median household income: $59,679

$59,679 Unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%

14.9% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.29

6.29 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 37.37

16. Independence, Missouri

2022 average home value: $177,135

$177,135 Livability score: 71

71 Median household income: $53,996

$53,996 Unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.3%

14.3% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.52

5.52 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 35.88

15. El Paso, Texas

2022 average home value: $190,159

$190,159 Livability score: 74

74 Median household income: $51,325

$51,325 Unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.3%

18.3% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.54

2.54 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 12.73

14. Hamilton, Iowa

2022 average home value: $241,626

$241,626 Livability score: 74

74 Median household income: $50,034

$50,034 Unemployment rate: 3.1%

3.1% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.4%

16.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.92

4.92 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.95

13. Pensacola, Florida

2022 average home value: $234,795

$234,795 Livability score: 69

69 Median household income: $59,119

$59,119 Unemployment rate: 2.3%

2.3% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

15.3% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.22

6.22 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 27.74

12. Longview, Texas

2022 average home value: $200,386

$200,386 Livability score: 78

78 Median household income: $53,854

$53,854 Unemployment rate: 4.0%

4.0% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 18.6%

18.6% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.50

3.50 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 25.23

11. Abilene, Texas

2022 average home value: $174,950

$174,950 Livability score: 75

75 Median household income: $54,493

$54,493 Unemployment rate: 3.2%

3.2% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%

15.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.78

4.78 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.68

10. Amarillo, Texas

2022 average home value: $181,193

$181,193 Livability score: 73

73 Median household income: $55,174

$55,174 Unemployment rate: 2.6%

2.6% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.8%

15.8% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 7.46

7.46 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 33.71

9. Tyler, Texas

2022 average home value: $222,562

$222,562 Livability score: 70

70 Median household income: $58,385

$58,385 Unemployment rate: 3.3%

3.3% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.9%

14.9% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.50

4.50 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.44

8. Norman, Oklahoma

2022 average home value: $227,192

$227,192 Livability score: 76

76 Median household income: $59,866

$59,866 Unemployment rate: 2.4%

2.4% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 16.7%

16.7% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.17

3.17 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.23

7. Hampton, Virginia

2022 average home value: $233,401

$233,401 Livability score: 72

72 Median household income: $59,380

$59,380 Unemployment rate: 3.0%

3.0% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 14.4%

14.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.87

2.87 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 24.99

6. Des Moines, Iowa

2022 average home value: $179,879

$179,879 Livability score: 75

75 Median household income: $58,444

$58,444 Unemployment rate: 2.8%

2.8% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.3%

15.3% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 6.32

6.32 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 31.89

5. Lynchburg, Virgina

2022 average home value: $216,265

$216,265 Livability score: 82

82 Median household income: $54,015

$54,015 Unemployment rate: 2.9%

2.9% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 17.6%

17.6% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.20

4.20 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 20.90

4. Greenbay, Wisconsin

2022 average home value: $206,384

$206,384 Livability score: 70

70 Median household income: $55,221

$55,221 Unemployment rate: 2.1%

2.1% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.4%

15.4% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 4.54

4.54 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 15.22

3. Joliet, Illinois

2022 average home value: $205,688

$205,688 Livability score: 70

70 Median household income: $77,373

$77,373 Unemployment rate: 4.2%

4.2% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 10.7%

10.7% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 5.05

5.05 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 11.51

2. Fort Wayne, Indiana

2022 average home value: $195,509

$195,509 Livability score: 75

75 Median household income: $53,978

$53,978 Unemployment rate: 2.2%

2.2% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 15.5%

15.5% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 2.64

2.64 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 23.13

1. Cedar Rapids, Iowa

2022 average home value: $187,941

$187,941 Livability score: 76

76 Median household income: $63,170

$63,170 Unemployment rate: 3.5%

3.5% Percentage of people below the poverty line: 11.2%

11.2% Violent crime rate per 1,000 residents: 3.41

3.41 Property crime rate per 1,000 residents: 26.78

Joel Anderson contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: In order to find the 50 best places to buy a home for under $250,000, GOBankingRates looked at the 100 most populous cities where home values from Jan. 2022 to Jan. 2023 did not go above $250,000 and had an average during that same period below $250,000 according to Zillow's Jan. 2023 data. Once these 100 cities were identified, GOBankingRates looked at the following factors: (1) median household income as sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; (2) an overall livability score out of 100 sourced from AreaVibes; (3) violent crime rate per 1,000 residents and (4) property crime rate per 1,000residents, both sourced from Neighborhood Scout; (5) Metropolitan Statistical Area unemployment rate from the Bureau of Labor Statistics' preliminary data for December 2022; (6) percent of population living below the poverty line sourced from the United States Census Bureau's 2021 American Community Survey; and (7) an annual cost of living expenditures estimate (groceries, healthcare, utilities and transportation), based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' 2021 Consumer Expenditure Survey and local cost of living indices sourced from Sperling's Best Places. All factors were then scored and combined, with the lower score being best, and then ranked to give the final placements. All data was collected on and up to date as of March 9, 2023.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The 50 Best Places To Buy a Home for Under $250,000

