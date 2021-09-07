The 5.9% return this week takes Infinera's (NASDAQ:INFN) shareholders one-year gains to 41%

While Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 17% in the last quarter. But over the last year the share price action has been satisfactory. We say this because the stock (which is up 41%) actually surpassed the market return of (36%).

Since the stock has added US$102m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

Infinera isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

In the last year Infinera saw its revenue shrink by 0.6%. Despite the lack of revenue growth, the stock has returned a solid 41% the last twelve months. To us that means that there isn't a lot of correlation between the past revenue performance and the share price, but a closer look at analyst forecasts and the bottom line may well explain a lot.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:INFN Earnings and Revenue Growth September 7th 2021

Infinera is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Infinera will earn in the future (free analyst consensus estimates)

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Infinera has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 41% in the last twelve months. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 0.6% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Infinera better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Infinera you should know about.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

