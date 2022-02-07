The 5.8% return this week takes Celldex Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:CLDX) shareholders three-year gains to 422%

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped 32% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 422%. So you might argue that the recent reduction in the share price is unremarkable in light of the longer term performance. The only way to form a view of whether the current price is justified is to consider the merits of the business itself.

Since it's been a strong week for Celldex Therapeutics shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

Celldex Therapeutics isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

In the last 3 years Celldex Therapeutics saw its revenue shrink by 7.1% per year. This is in stark contrast to the strong share price growth of 73%, compound, per year. There can be no doubt this kind of decoupling of revenue growth and share price growth is unusual to see in loss making companies. So there is a serious possibility that some holders are counting their chickens before they hatch.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqCM:CLDX Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

If you are thinking of buying or selling Celldex Therapeutics stock, you should check out this FREE detailed report on its balance sheet.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Celldex Therapeutics shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 29% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 7% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Celldex Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Celldex Therapeutics you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored.

We will like Celldex Therapeutics better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.