The 5 Most Affordable Cities in Texas

Texas is one of the largest, most diverse states in the nation, and where you live within it affects everything from the climate to the amount you spend on bills each month. While the cost of living in Texas is a little below the national average, residents of some cities pay far more than others.

The following five cities have some of the lowest monthly bills in Texas, on average, based on doxo's evaluation of rent, mortgage, and utility bills as well as other common monthly payments.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

1. Mercedes

Mercedes, Texas is located just north of the Mexican border. It's a small town, but it's been growing quickly over the last several decades. It prides itself on its family-friendly atmosphere, and it's a great place for outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico. It's also an excellent birding destination.

Rent payments are surprisingly affordable in Mercedes, with the average renter paying just $581 per month. But the majority of Mercedes residents own their own homes, and have an average mortgage payment of $832 per month. Utilities and insurance costs are also pretty affordable in this area.

2. San Benito

San Benito is just a short drive east from Mercedes. It's a bit larger than Mercedes, with a population of around 24,000, but the two cities have a lot in common. Both offer beautiful weather and close proximity to nature, but San Benito also offers a number of attractions for those interested in history and the arts.

Mortgage costs are actually lower in San Benito than in Mercedes. However, those who choose to rent in San Benito pay closer to $700 per month. Overall, though, costs are still pretty reasonable here, and renters and homeowners can both score additional savings on insurance, cable, phone bills, and more.

3. Alamo

Don't confuse Alamo, Texas, with the historic mission. This city is located far away in the southern part of the Rio Grande Valley. It's known for its excellent weather and it’s located near a wildlife refuge and some great restaurants.

Its low cost of living undoubtedly adds to its popularity. Average monthly mortgage payments are under $900 while renters pay just over $600 per month to keep a roof over their heads. Utilities and auto insurance also stand out as being surprisingly affordable in this area.

4. Quinlan

Less than an hour's drive northeast of Dallas, you'll reach Quinlan, Texas. But despite its proximity to a big city, it manages to preserve its small town feel. It helps that it's located near the Lake Tawakoni State Park, which provides plenty of opportunities for hiking, camping, and swimming. The town also features a number of excellent restaurants.

Housing costs are more expensive than the other cities on this list, but they still fall far below the national average. Utilities, cable, insurance, and phone bills are also much cheaper than you see in surrounding communities, especially others closer to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

5. Paris

Paris is located in the northeastern part of Texas, and while it may not have much in common with the famous French city of the same name, it does have its own version of the Eiffel Tower, complete with a giant cowboy hat. It also has a number of historical sites along with museums and cultural centers to visit.

And of course, it has affordable living costs all around. The average rent and mortgage payments are both under $1,000 per month. Phone and cable services are much cheaper than average in this area, and insurance rates are also pretty reasonable for most residents.

There are plenty of other Texas cities that also offer an affordable cost of living, and they may be closer to you than you think. If you're struggling to keep up with your bills where you live now and you're not that attached to your current home, consider looking at nearby communities to see how they stack up to your current city.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.