The 5 Most Affordable Cities in Florida

Florida isn't just a popular tourist destination. Its beautiful beaches and excellent weather also draw plenty of year-round residents, especially retirees looking for a change of pace. But as any local Floridian can tell you, where you live in the state has a significant effect on the lifestyle you can afford.

The following five cities offer the lowest cost of living in Florida based on doxo's evaluation of its housing, utility, and insurance costs, among other things.

1. Homosassa

Homosassa, Florida, is located on the Gulf of Mexico, about an hour and a half's drive north of Tampa. It's a nature lover's paradise, with multiple state parks nearby. It's also one of the top sport fishing destinations in the state. Plus, residents can catch a glimpse of manatees off the coast and enjoy fresh seafood in the city's many restaurants.

Homosassa residents pay below the national average for most costs, including housing, cable, and phone bills. Interestingly, its homeowners do slightly better than its renters, paying $40 per month less on average.

2. Crystal River

Just a 20-minute drive north of Homosassa, you'll reach Crystal River. Also located on the Gulf Coast, it has many similar attractions as Homosassa. It bills itself as the Manatee Capital of the World and is known for its outdoor water activities, including fishing, kayaking, and of course, swimming. It also has a number of excellent restaurants and cafes in its downtown.

Rent is a bit cheaper here than it is in Homosassa, with the average resident paying $796 per month. The average mortgage payment is about $100 more per month. As with Homosassa, cable, satellite, and phone bills are below average in this area.

3. Inverness

Inverness is located in the same county as Homosassa and Crystal River. But it lies inland rather than on the coast. While there is still access to water for kayaking and swimming, other outdoor activities are also available. The city was designed to be walkable and bikeable and has the longest paved recreation trail in the state. Its downtown is also home to a number of top-notch restaurants and host to numerous city events throughout the year.

Homeowners in Inverness pay just over $750 per month for their mortgages, making it more affordable to own a home than rent here. But even renters pay pretty reasonable rates in Inverness, and they'll find plenty of other savings on insurance costs, utilities, and more.

4. Palatka

Palatka is located in northeastern Florida, about an hour east of Gainesville. This city offers attractions for art, history, and nature lovers, including a mural tour, historic homes and churches, and a variety of biking and hiking trails. It's also home to several annual festivals celebrating native plants and animals of the area.

Homeowners and renters pay similar prices in Palatka, with average rates for both under $800 per month. Auto insurance is also surprisingly affordable in this area, and utility costs fall slightly below the national average as well.

5. Zephyrhills

Zephyrhills, a suburb of Tampa, has a little something for everyone. There are plenty of parks here, as well as a world-renowned skydiving facility. The downtown area offers a number of boutiques and an award-winning microbrewery.

Housing costs are higher here than they are in the other cities on this list, but they're a steal compared to nearby Tampa, where residents pay around $1,420 per month to own a home. Next to that, Zephyrhills's $924 average doesn't seem that bad. Its utility costs are also pretty affordable for the area.

Ultimately, there's more than just cost and personal finances to think about when deciding where you'd like to live in Florida -- or if Florida's even the right place for you. But if you want to soak up the excellent weather and outdoor activities the state offers, the five cities above are definitely worth a closer look.

