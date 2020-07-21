Earnings season continues to heat up. This week about 500 companies, including some of the hottest growth companies, are reporting.

These five companies have the best charts for the week.

Not only are all five of them breaking out to new all-time highs, but they have solid earnings surprise track records. One of them has only missed once during the last 5 years which isn’t easy to do.

But valuation is now a concern with these hot stocks. None of them are “cheap” on a P/E basis.

How much are you willing to pay for the earnings?

The 5 Hottest Earnings Charts This Week

1. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG has only missed twice since Zacks data began in 2017. Shares recently broke out to 5-year highs after treading water for nearly 2 years. They’re up 12.9% year-to-date. But it now trades with a forward P/E of 80.

2. Microsoft MSFT has only missed once in the last 5 years. That’s an impressive record. Shares have busted out to new highs again, as they’ve gained 34% year-to-date. It’s the cheapest of these 5, with a forward P/E of 32. Some worry about its valuation but is 32x actually cheap for one of the tech titans?

3. Tesla TSLA has beat big 3 quarters in a row as the nature of the business has changed. It’s actually generating earnings and now has a forward P/E, which is a sky-high 306x. Shares are up 292% year-to-date. Does it still have more room to run?

4. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG has left its PR problems from a few years ago in the rearview mirror. It’s beat 10 quarters in a row and shares are busting out to new highs. Shares have gained 35% year-to-date as its shifted to pick-up and online delivery during the pandemic. It’s not cheap, with a forward P/E of 122. Is it worth it for one of the top restaurant companies?

5. Pool Corp. POOL has put together 4 beats in a row. But look at that chart. What a beauty as the shares have gained 41% year-to-date on the “stay at home” trade. Yes, consumers want to buy a pool right now. But shares are now trading with a forward P/E of 49. Are they too hot to handle?

[The author of this article owns shares of MSFT in her personal portfolio.]

