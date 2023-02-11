The 5 Best Game Day Snacks You Can Buy at Sam's Club

This year, 192.2 million adults plan on watching the big game, with 103.5 million planning to throw or attend a party. Americans are expected to spend $16.5 billion this weekend, with food and drink making up 80% of that. Snacks are an essential part of any party. Whether you're hosting this weekend or just snuggling up on the couch, Sam's Club is one of the best places to pick up some popular game-day snacks without draining your checking account.

1. Tyson Fully Cooked Bone-In Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are one of the most popular snacks for the big game. In fact, Americans are expected to eat a record-breaking 1.45 billion chicken wings this weekend. To put this in perspective, if you ate three wings per minute for 24 hours, it would take you 920 years to eat all those wings!

For $19.98, you can get 64 ounces of Tyson Fully Cooked Bone-In Buffalo Style Hot Chicken Wings. Sam's also offers Tyson Rotisserie Oven Roasted Wings at $24.98. You can also choose Sam's Club's own private label Member's Mark Oven Roasted Wings at $7.08 a pound. There are plenty of options to choose from.

2. Fruit and vegetable tray

Want to offer healthier alternatives? You can purchase a Member's Mark Fresh Fruit Tray for $4.32 a pound, which serves 12 people and Member's Mark Fresh-Cut Vegetable Tray with Hummus for $4.33 a pound. They are washed and ready to serve immediately.

3. Mixed nuts

You can't go wrong with Member's Mark Deluxe Mixed Nuts with Sea Salt. The 34 ounce jar costs $12.49 and includes almonds, pecans, hazelnuts, cashews, and pistachios. They also have plenty of other nuts if you prefer one variety over the others.

4. Chips and pretzels

Sam's Club offers a wide variety of chips, such as Doritos Nacho Cheese Tortilla Chips at $3.98 per 19 ounce bag. You can also pick up a 35 ounce bag of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels Original Seasoned for $10.98 and RITZ Original Crackers (61.65 ounces) for $8.98.

4. Mac and Cheese

A classic comfort food, Member's Mark Mac 'n Cheese is $3.48 per pound and made fresh daily in your local club. This might be a good and easy choice if you're hosting a party that will include dinner.

5. Drinks

Sam's Club offers a large variety of drinks, including sodas, alcoholic beverages, and more. Right now you can get a 36 pack of 12 ounce cans of Diet Pepsi for $15.78 and a La Croix Sparkling Water Variety 24-Pack for $9.48.

These are just a few of the large game day selection Sam's Club offers. You'll also find a variety of dips, steaks, pizzas, wraps, and sandwiches. Not only is shopping there a great way to stay within your budget, but you can make sure the food you offer is the life of the party. Using the right cash back credit card can earn you even more rewards on your spending. Sam's Club is a fan favorite because of its great prices and wide variety of items, so check it out if you're preparing to throw a party!

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our experts love this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our experts even use it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.