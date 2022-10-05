The 5 Best Deals You Can Get at McDonald's

McDonald's is one of the most popular fast food restaurants in the world, and for good reason. Not only does it serve some of the most popular fast food items, but it also offers a variety of deals and discounts that can save you money on your next meal. Even with high inflation, you can still get some great food deals. Here are the five best deals at McDonalds.

1. Exclusive discounts through the app

McDonald's has a robust mobile app where you can order food, earn points, and get access to exclusive discounts. Currently you can get a free large order of fries when you download the McDonald's app and join MyMcDonald's Rewards. After your first purchase, you can earn 1,500 points as well as unlock more free and exclusive items.

Here are some of their other exclusive deals you can get through the app:

$1 Large Fries

$0.99 for Any Size Coffee

Free Fries Friday

Free Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Big Mac, or 10 piece Chicken McNuggets when you buy one

Buy one Happy Meal and get one for $1.

McDonald's continuously updates its rewards and deals through its app, and you can make these deals go farther with the right dining rewards credit card.

2. The $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu

McDonald's $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu has a variety of items to choose from. This is a great way to save money on your meal, especially if you are on a budget. The history of the dollar menu dates back to 2002, when McDonald's first introduced this menu feature. In 2008 and 2013, the dollar menu was updated to include more items and became known as the "Dollar Menu & More." Today, it is called the $1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu, and it includes a variety of items such as burgers, chicken sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

3. A Big Mac at half the price

I love Big Macs, and can easily eat three of them when hungry. But at $5.19 each where I live, it can get pricey. A friend who worked at McDonald's shared a neat idea with me. At the time, a McDouble was $0.99 and part of the dollar menu. He told me to order a McDouble with Mac sauce, add lettuce, and hold the ketchup and mustard. It is pretty much a Big Mac just without the middle bun, and at a fraction of the cost!

Unfortunately the price of the McDouble has gone up, with the cost ranging from $1.50 to $3 based on where you live. But if you don't mind not having the middle bun and sesame seed bun, you can still save by adding the Mac sauce to a McDouble!

4. MyMcDonald's Rewards

With the McDonald's app, you can earn points on every order to redeem for free McDonald's food. Plus, you get access to exclusive daily deals, you can easily reorder your favorites, and select convenient pickup options with Mobile Order & Pay. The only way to earn points is to open the app and present your 4-digit code before ordering, or get points automatically when you order in the app.

For every dollar you spend on eligible products, you will receive 100 points. You can start redeeming your MyMcDonald's Rewards when you have 1,500 points. You can currently earn double points on any breakfast purchase from 5 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. McDonald's frequently offers deals like these, and if you can take advantage of them, then you can earn free food much faster.

5. Happy Meal

The best deal at McDonald's is the Happy Meal, which includes a drink, a side, and a toy for $4 to $5 dollars, depending on where you live and what you order. It is a perfect order for a child but it is actually a great snack or a smaller meal for adults at a reasonable cost! With the deal it currently has in its app, you can add a second one for just $1. A Happy Meal can be just right based on your cravings and you get to enjoy a toy as well!

By taking advantage of these deals, you can save a lot of money at McDonald's. As one of the largest fast food chains in the world, it is constantly looking for ways to remain competitive. It's easy to see what deals McDonald's has by checking out its app.

