The 5 Best Deals at Home Depot Right Now

Ah, Home Depot. The smell of freshly cut lumber, the bustle of activity around the paint section. There's something about home projects and all the materials you need for them that is just exciting. As we head into a new year full of possibilities, you might be making a list of all the projects you plan to take on over the course of the year. To that end, right now Home Depot has some excellent deals on tools to help you maintain your home and make it more comfortable for you and your family. Check out these items to keep your credit card tab low and make 2023 a great year at home. These deals run Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023, so don't miss out!

1. A closet organization system

Is your bedroom closet hiding a deep, dark secret? From the outside, no one would ever guess that your clothes and shoes are scattered within, in complete disarray. If it takes you many minutes every morning to find an outfit, you need the Closet Evolution Dual Tower Closet System. It fits closets from six to 10 feet, and comes with 30 feet of shelf space and nine feet of hanging space. The system hangs on your closet wall, so while you will have to assemble it (all required hardware comes with it), you won't have to cut or remove your baseboards. This kit normally retails for $949, but it's on sale for 15% off -- you can get it for $806.65.

2. A freestanding garage cabinet

Garages are great to have, both to keep your car safe and out of the weather (especially this time of year) as well as for storage. And just like your closet, a disorganized garage can definitely make life harder. Consider picking up a Husky Freestanding Garage Cabinet to help with this problem. It assembles quickly and easily, and even comes with the tools required. When you're finished, you'll have a storage space six feet high by four feet wide, with adjustable shelves to fit all your garage gear. And the feet are adjustable too, so if your garage floor is a bit uneven, this cabinet can compensate. It usually retails for $499.99, but this week you can score it for 30% off -- $349.99.

3. An adjustable height workbench

While you're adding storage to your garage, you might want to look at your work space too. If you enjoy doing home projects and need space to spread out, consider the Gladiator Adjustable Height Birch Top Workbench. This gorgeous piece of functional furniture is eight feet wide and the height adjusts in 1.5 inch increments from 27.5 inches to 40.8 inches. It'll hold up to 3,000 pounds! You can get it for $479.99 this week, a savings of 20% off its list price of $599.99.

4. A sleek space heater

I'd consider a good space heater to be a must-have purchase for surviving winter, and if you live in a cold part of the country and want to save money on your heating costs, I recommend you check them out. Space heaters let you heat one room at a time to a comfortable temperature, while keeping your whole-house heating system set lower, saving you money on those winter utility bills. Consider the Comfort Zone Radiant Quartz Tower Heater. This sleek black space heater comes with two heat settings and it will shut off automatically if it's tipped over -- a very important safety feature. In my area, it's going for $64.98, but prices may vary at your store.

5. A compact pressure washer

Maybe you're already tired of winter (I sympathize) and are making plans to do some major outdoor cleaning once spring is here. Or you're planning to sell your home in 2023, and know how important curb appeal can be. Either way, you're in luck, as you can score a RYOBI Electric Pressure Washer for $239 this week. This compact pressure washer is great for home use and has a 13 amp electric motor. It'll help you clean your driveway, vinyl siding, windows, and more.

These deals are good until Jan. 5, 2023, so hit up your local Home Depot (or the Home Depot website) to scoop them up while you can.

