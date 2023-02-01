The 5 Best Costco Buys for the Big Game

If you're a football fan, there's a pretty major sporting event coming up on Feb. 12 that you may be eager to watch. And even if you're not really into the game, you may be looking forward to the creative commercials that are always interspersed between plays.

Meanwhile, it may be your turn to host friends for the big game. Or maybe you're planning a smaller family party at home. Either way, you can pull off a terrific gathering without breaking the bank if you load up on these awesome Costco finds.

1. Rojo's Street Corn Dip

If you're gathering to watch the big game, you'll probably want to serve your fair share of chips and dips. And while you could go the classic salsa route, this corn dip might be a nice, refreshing change from your usual dip lineup. You can scoop up a two-pound container at Costco so there's plenty to go around.

2. Bistro Pretzel Bites Party Tray

Why stick to just chips and dip when you can take things up a notch with soft pretzels and dip? This tray comes in at over two pounds and features pretzel bites and an assortment of dips, including mustard and cheese sauce. Your guests might get so full, you don't even need to order a pizza.

3. Tuscan Kitchen Supreme Pizza

Who are we kidding? It wouldn't be a real party without pizza. And while you could order pizza from a local restaurant, you'll risk having your delivery delayed given what's apt to be an uptick in demand that night. Instead, you can score almost three pounds of pizza to heat up in your oven when the time is right with this Costco find. You'll not only have something filling to offer your guests, but you'll likely rack up a much lower credit card tab than if you have pizza delivered.

4. Tostitos Scoops

When you're throwing a party, regular chips won't cut it. You need specially curved chips to scoop up all of that delicious dip you'll be putting out. You can purchase a 1.38-pound bag of Tostitos Scoops at Costco -- or two, if you're having a larger number of people over. That should be enough to get you through multiple hours of TV viewing.

5. Daisy Pure & Natural Sour Cream

You could buy a variety of dips for your game day party. Or, you could get creative and make some of your own. Either way, sour cream makes a good base, and if you don't want to spend a lot of money, Costco has a three-pound tub of Daisy Pure & Natural for a competitive price. (Pro tip: Buy some onion soup mix, combine it with sour cream, and you're good to go.)

If you're a football fan, then you're probably counting down the days until Feb. 12 arrives. These Costco products could take your game day gathering to the next level.

And remember, while some of these items may be seasonal, others, like Tostitos Scoops and Daisy sour cream, can generally be found at Costco all year round. So if you end up wanting to throw a repeat party (say, to celebrate the start of baseball season), you can pretty much bank on being able to find some suitable eats at Costco.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Maurie Backman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.