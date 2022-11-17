The 5 Best Black Friday Deals at Costco

Costco is a warehouse store that offers great deals year round to club members. But, like most big-box stores, it will offer even better bargains on one particular day of the year: Black Friday.

Black Friday is the day after Thanksgiving and is widely viewed as one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Many retailers offer deep discounts on Black Friday items and Costco is one of them.

While Costco has plenty of bargain items that may have you reaching for the credit cards, here are some of the absolute best deals this retailer has to offer this Black Friday.

1. A bargain-priced KitchenAid Professional Mixer

Home bakers will adore the KitchenAid Professional Series 6 Quart Bowl Lift Stand Mixer with Flex Edge that Costco has put on sale for the occasion. The mixer is $100 off and comes complete with a stainless steel bowl featuring a comfort handle, a dough hook, and both a beater and a wire whisk-like attachment.

KitchenAid mixers rarely go on deep discount, so the $100 savings on-offer could be your best chance to get one of the best baking tools ever at a rock-bottom price. If you like to bake, this is a life-changing purchase, so break out the credit cards while the deal lasts.

2. A food storage set at a price you can't beat

If you are tired of fishing around for lids that don't quite fit your old tupperware, you'll appreciate Costco's Black Friday deal on Rubbermaid containers.

For just $23.99, you can get a 20-piece food set that offers several containers that are the right size for all of your different leftovers. This is a bargain compared with the regular $36.99 this storage set normally commands.

3. A compact new Apple laptop

Costco is offering many computer deals on Black Friday, but one of the best is the $100-off deal for the Apple Macbook Pro 13 inch.

MacBooks tend to be more expensive than PCs and they can be harder to find at a good price. But with Costco's $100 deal, you can finally switch out that old workhorse for a new, sleek modern computer that may have far more capabilities than your old one did.

4. A Samsung soundbar

If you're really tired of straining to hear your TV or if your music and movie setup just isn't cutting it anymore, Costco has you covered. The Samsung 4.1ch soundbar is on-offer for the discount price of $199.99 on Black Friday. This is $100 off the regular $299.99 price.

5. A new toothbrush

This may not sound like the most exciting deal ever, but it is definitely one worth taking a look at. Electric toothbrushes can have a big positive impact on your dental health, but they often come at a high price.

The good news is, Costco is offering an impressive deal on the Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Rechargeable Toothbrush if you purchase it online. The discount actually becomes available on Nov. 24, though, so a bit ahead of Black Friday. The good news is, it's an online-only deal so there's no need to visit the store to take advantage of it.

Costco also has dozens of other deals, including a discounted air fryer, items for your car, personal care items such as a hair straightener, and much more. It's worth taking a close look at the company's Black Friday ads to see if you should put any of these sale items on your list.

