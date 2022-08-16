The 42% return this week takes Everspin Technologies' (NASDAQ:MRAM) shareholders one-year gains to 70%

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) share price is 70% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 9.6% (not including dividends) in the same period. That's a solid performance by our standards! And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 50% in the last three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Everspin Technologies investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the last year Everspin Technologies grew its earnings per share, moving from a loss to a profit.

When a company is just on the edge of profitability it can be well worth considering other metrics in order to more precisely gauge growth (and therefore understand share price movements).

However the year on year revenue growth of 47% would help. Many businesses do go through a phase where they have to forgo some profits to drive business development, and sometimes its for the best.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGM:MRAM Earnings and Revenue Growth August 16th 2022

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Everspin Technologies will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Everspin Technologies shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 70% over one year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 6% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Everspin Technologies better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Everspin Technologies (including 1 which is significant) .

Of course Everspin Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

