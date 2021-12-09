The 42% return delivered to TD SYNNEX's (NYSE:SNX) shareholders actually lagged YoY earnings growth

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) share price is up 41% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 22% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. And shareholders have also done well over the long term, with an increase of 33% in the last three years.

Since the stock has added US$662m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

TD SYNNEX was able to grow EPS by 57% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 41% increase in the share price. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about TD SYNNEX as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NYSE:SNX Earnings Per Share Growth December 9th 2021

We know that TD SYNNEX has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? You could check out this free report showing analyst revenue forecasts.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that TD SYNNEX shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 42% over the last year. And that does include the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 13% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for TD SYNNEX (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Of course TD SYNNEX may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.