The 40 Best Sam's Club Deals for Halloween

Halloween is back in full force this year, with 69% of consumers expected to participate according to a recent National Retail Federation survey. Together, they'll spend $10.6 billion on everything from costumes to candy to decor.

If you're worried about Halloween's impact on your personal finances, hit up your local warehouse store. Specifically, Sam's Club has tons of October deals -- including bargains on all things Halloween.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Costumes from $16.98

Sam's Club has a surprisingly large variety of costumes -- and at surprisingly great prices. Choose any number of popular characters or professions for less than $30 a kid. Here are some of the best deals:

Disguise kids' Cocomelon costume: $16.98 Rubies licensed character toddler costumes: $19.98 Rubies licensed character kids' costumes: $19.98 Disguise kids' Disney characters costumes: $19.98 Disguise kids' Disney characters deluxe costumes: $22.98 Member's Mark kids' costumes: $26.98 Disguise kids' PJ Masks deluxe costumes: $26.98

Halloween decor from $10.98

Want the spookiest house on the block? Sam's Club has you covered. They have a huge selection of indoor and outdoor Halloween decor, all competitively priced. Here are some of our favorite picks:

Member's Mark Harvest printed doormat: $10.98 Member's Mark Halloween 100 count LED Color-changing mini lights with spool: $15.98 Artstyle Not So Scary Skulls paper plates and lunch napkins kit: $18.48 Artstyle Not So Scary Skulls deluxe party supplies kit: $24.98 Member's Mark 15-piece premium pumpkin carving kit: $32.98 Lighted plush Halloween pumpkin gnome: $36.98 Member's Mark 12" pre-lit ceramic skeleton lantern: $39.98 Member's Mark 22" pre-lit neon flocked pumpkin: $49.98 Member's Mark 72" Halloween porch sign: $54.98 Member's Mark pre-lit 18" haunted skull: $59.98 Pre-lit smoking haunted stump: $59.98 Member's Mark 5' pre-lit color-changing spooky tree: $69.98 Member's Mark 28" pre-lit Halloween wreath: $69.98 Member's Mark 6' pre-lit neon flocked skeleton: $79.98 Burton + Burton set of two pre-lit hanging ghosts: $86.98 Member’s Mark 84" pre-lit Halloween lamp post: $99.98 Member's Mark two-piece animated skeleton decor: $114.98 Member's Mark pre-lit Halloween chandelier: $119.98 Member’s Mark 12' hanging reaper: $159.98 Member's Mark pre-lit 13.5' inflatable dragon: $199.98

Candy from $9.88

You can find all of your favorite brands in all sorts of sizes at Sam's Club. Whether you want bite-size treats you can give out by the handful or full-size bars that'll make you the most visited house on the block, score it at Sam's Club for a steal. We found some of the biggest bargains (note that some prices may vary by location):

KIT KAT milk chocolate wafer snack-size candy bars, 75 pieces: $9.88 Snickers fun-size bulk candy bars, 70 count: $9.98 Tootsie Playtime mixed bag: $10.78 OREO Fall Treats variety pack sandwich cookies: $12.78 KIT KAT miniatures assorted bars, 155 pieces: $12.98 Sour Patch Kids and Swedish Fish fun-size candy, 200 count: $14.98 Hershey assorted chocolate miniatures, 220 pieces: $16.18 M&M's, Twix, Snickers & More variety pack, 145 count: $16.88 Snickers, Twix & More variety pack, 240 pieces: $16.88 Starburst & Skittles Chewy Candy variety pack, 255 count: $17.98 Hershey Factory Favorites bag, 155 pieces: $18.36 Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, and Crunch assorted bag, 200 count: $19.98 Hershey Chocolate assorted Halloween bulk variety bag, 455 pieces: $23.48

Plus members get free curbside pickup and shipping

Pressed for time this Halloween? If you have a Sam's Club Plus membership you can get free curbside pickup (non-Plus members pay a $4 fee). You'll also get free shipping. You can get a Plus membership for 50% off through October 16.

Additionally, unlike Costco, Sam's Club doesn't have any weird credit card rules. This means you can use your favorite rewards card to maximize your rewards for extra savings. Just remember that warehouse clubs won't count for grocery rewards credit card categories.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.