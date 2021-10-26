The 4.7% return this week takes Upwork's (NASDAQ:UPWK) shareholders three-year gains to 234%

It might seem bad, but the worst that can happen when you buy a stock (without leverage) is that its share price goes to zero. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) share price has soared 234% in the last three years. That sort of return is as solid as granite. It's also up 19% in about a month.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Given that Upwork didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Over the last three years Upwork has grown its revenue at 21% annually. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Along the way, the share price gained 49% per year, a solid pop by our standards. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. That's not to say we think the share price is too high. In fact, it might be worth keeping an eye on this one.

It's nice to see that Upwork shareholders have gained 216% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 49% over the last three years. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for Upwork you should be aware of.

