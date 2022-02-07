The 4.0% return this week takes Laureate Education's (NASDAQ:LAUR) shareholders three-year gains to 49%

Many investors define successful investing as beating the market average over the long term. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. We regret to report that long term Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 16% in three years, versus a market return of about 72%.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$87m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the three-year loss for shareholders.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Laureate Education has made a profit in the past. On the other hand, it reported a trailing twelve months loss, suggesting it isn't reliably profitable. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably the revenue decline of 40% per year has people thinking Laureate Education is shrinking. And that's not surprising, since it seems unlikely that EPS growth can continue for long in the absence of revenue growth.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

NasdaqGS:LAUR Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2022

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Laureate Education's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Laureate Education's TSR, at 49% is higher than its share price return of -16%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Laureate Education has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 60% in the last twelve months. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 11%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Laureate Education better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Laureate Education is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

