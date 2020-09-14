The 4 Truths About Leadership

Each and every one of us have been exposed to products, books, programs, and gimmicks revolving around leadership. It’s a hot topic that is quite trendy. Any industry that requires influence, management and efficiency has its own seasoning and nuanced approach to it.

Like any hot topic, deciphering what is actually accurate and useful information can become a challenge as sales/marketing tactics often overshadow the meat and potatoes of the actual approach. In the fields of human behavior and neuroscience, there has been a lot of research and data that have formed four simple conclusions about effective and meaningful leadership:

Leadership is a skill. Leadership is difficult. There is never a pinnacle in leadership. You will never lead others until you lead yourself.

These four components make up the essence and ethos of what leadership is all about. The challenge is identifying how you can cultivate, apply, and grow each one of these domains into your daily practice and outlook as an influencer. Lets take a dive into some specific ways you can use them on a regular basis:

1. Leadership is a skill : Skills have to be acquired. They have to be grown and practiced on a consistent basis. Leadership is not about telling people what to do and how to do it; it’s about identifying the strengths and weaknesses of your team members, encouraging them and showing them how to be the best version of themselves, and utilizing that growth to work towards a common goal. All of these components require the sub-skills of strategic listening, emotional regulation, conversation management, body language, and intonation. Be honest with yourself about your competence and confidence with each one of these skills; once you have a strong foundation with them they should combine together to formulate your own brand of leadership.

2. Leadership is difficult : Managing, guiding, and influencing others is a daunting task. It requires constant awareness of what you are saying/doing, how you are saying/doing it, and who you are saying/doing it to. Leadership is as much about your investment in others as it is their investment in you so maintaining their trust is paramount. As you well know, trust takes time to earn and less than a second to lose; it is vital folks looking to you can wholeheartedly trust you. Sometimes, it can be difficult to maintain trust as it requires constant checks and balances to ensure expectations are being met and transparency is always present. With every interaction, conversation, and touchpoint there should be a review of what was done, how could it be better next time, and what impact it will have.

3. There is never a pinnacle in leadership: This is a hard one for many to grasp. The idea of there never being an end in sight can make it tough to establish goals and understandings of what optimal performance looks like. The ugly truth is that good leadership is not a destination, it is a journey that builds on each step you take. The depth of understanding you have of yourself never ends, your ability to better relate to others never ends, and the process of influencing others to work towards an objective will always present new opportunities for growth and understanding. This is why leadership is difficult. Constant introspection, critical/difficult discussions, and habitually finding ways in which you could do things better requires an immense amount of humility and patience. Two traits we often do not see enough of within corporate America.

4. You will never lead others until you lead yourself: This is massive. None of the above means anything unless you can successfully lead yourself. So, what does it mean to lead yourself? A question that has been in existence well before Greek philosophers Socrates, Plato, and Artistotle pondered it. There are critical elements that define the quality of interaction we have with ourselves. A handful of these elements include our level of adaptability to varying circumstances, environments, and social situations; our ability to recognize personal “blind spots” (characteristics we do not see in ourselves but perhaps others do) and make an impactful effort to improve them; our ability to apply empathy and understanding while managing influence from our emotions and ways of thinking, as well as making the right choices and setting the proper self-expectations to live a fulfilled and happy life. Leading yourself means to know yourself; the only way to truly know yourself is to know who you are not as much as who you are (and why). That’s the starting point. From there, you can identify areas to tackle so you can achieve the vision you have for yourself and the impact you want to have on others.

As you continue to excel and grow as a professional, and more importantly as a human being, keep these four components in mind. Regardless of the niche or nuanced approach you take in cultivating your own flavor of leadership the goal and role of self-understanding, perseverance, vision, consistency, and trust should always be at the tip of your spear.

