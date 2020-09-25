The 4 Reasons the Market Has Been Dropping

I get asked a lot of questions by those who know that I write about markets. Normally, they ask about the direction of the market, or prospects for an individual stock. But when stock indices are falling, the most common question is “Why?”

When you think about it, though, how far stocks are likely to fall and at what speed is what should be important to investors, not why they're falling in the first place. Why is irrelevant, except in terms of what it says about how long.

That is especially true, because what I have found when I try to answer that question over the years is that there is rarely, if ever, one answer. One thing may spark a move, but sustained moves tend to come when a lot of things point in the same direction.

This current move down is no exception, so the question “What is causing the drop?” demands a list rather than a simple answer. Here’s my list of the top four influences on this drop.

1: Valuation : Let’s start with the most fundamental influence on stock prices. Stocks are shares of ownership in corporations, so their price is, or should be, a factor of how much money those corporations make or are expected to make in the near future.

Based on that alone, a correction from the highs we saw at the start of this month was inevitable. Earnings last quarter were down over forty percent from the same time last year, and yet the major indices were all significantly higher than a year ago. The Price to Earnings Ratios (P/Es) of the major indices were a lot higher than their long-term averages, which would make sense if we were in the midst of a giant economic boom.

Obviously, that is not the case.

2: The Economy : Unemployment has improved from the highs in the spring and some of the massive loss in GDP are being recovered, but "better than terrible" doesn't mean "good." At some point, the damage done by responding to a pandemic will be behind us. However, the bullish scenario that caused the bounce six months ago had projected that by this time, we would be past the worst of the economic damage from the pandemic. We clearly are not. As time goes on, it looks increasingly likely that the problems will be with us for a while.

Where economies reopened too quickly, the coronavirus is resurgent, which means there is a risk of further shutdowns. Even if things do stay open, the problems with fully re-opening schools mean that many workers will struggle to return to their jobs full-time. That, of course, assumes that their jobs are waiting for them, since many of the “temporary” layoffs from the shutdown are beginning to look more like permanent cuts. Add in massive and still ballooning federal debt, global uncertainty, already loose fiscal policy with little room for further stimulus, low consumer confidence, simmering trade disputes and all the other economic woes -- it is a wonder that we are as high as we are.

3: Politics : In case you missed it, there is an American presidential election coming up in just over a month. That is always disruptive to the market, but there are a couple of things that make 2020 even more so than usual.

First, the Democratic challenger is leading the Republican incumbent in all the polls. Even though history shows that the market does better under Democratic presidents than Republican, the market always likes the ideas and rhetoric of Republicans more and does better when a GOP victory is expected. So, a nearly double-digit lead nationally and a lead in most of the swing states for Biden was always going to induce some selling.

Second, as we are frequently being told, this is no normal election. It is very unlikely that we will know an actual result on election night. Fear of coronavirus will lead to a massive number of absentee ballots that take time to count, for one thing. But there is also the fact that any result will probably be disputed. Donald Trump has suggested on several occasions that he won’t accept the results if he loses, bringing legitimate fears of a constitutional crisis. If he wins, Democrats will look at the polls leading up to the vote and conclude that either he, the GOP in general, or Russia stole the election from them.

It’s going to be messy whatever happens, but, like the crappy economy, we have known that to be the case for some time. Something must have changed to prompt the selloff, so what was it?

4: The Calendar : This is a much less sexy influence than the first three, but actually may be the most important.

Most big funds, the entities that have the most influence on the markets, have either a target or a mandated split in their investments between stocks and bonds. Typically, at the end of each quarter, they sell their outperforming assets and buy the under-performing ones to bring those percentages back in line. That is a process known as rebalancing.

The third quarter of 2020 will end in a few days, and the S&P 500 was up over sixteen percent from the close at the end of June to its high at the beginning of this month. That means a lot of those multi-billion- or even multi-trillion-dollar funds will be selling a lot of stocks to rebalance going into Q4. The stock market is massive and liquid, but that kind of selling pressure cannot help but have an impact.

Final word

There is almost never a simple answer to the question “Why is the market dropping?” right now. When the drop began a few weeks ago, valuations were stretched, and the economy was better than a few months ago, but by any objective measure, still awful. The election was set to be bitter and divisive to say the least, and a Democratic winner looks like the more likely outcome, which historically worries traders. Add in the more mundane but powerful influence of funds rebalancing and you have a recipe for big declines that suggests the drop may be nowhere near over yet.

