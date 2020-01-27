The 4 reasons Casper is going public now

Casper Sleep (CSPR) launched its roadshow on Monday, planning to raise $150 million at a fully diluted market cap of $734 million next week.



Casper's long-anticipated IPO will test investor appetite for consumer brands running red ink due to high marketing spend.



Despite the challenges faced by high-loss IPOs in 2019, the well-known bed-in-a-box maker is moving forward with its IPO regardless, for these four reasons:





It needs money.

Casper ended the third quarter with $55 million in cash, and only $6 million of working capital. However, it burned through more than $100 million over the past year. The company has also taken on $41 million of debt. Its retail and international expansion will require even greater spending, in addition to funding existing operating losses.

Casper's 3rd quarter was better than its 2nd.

Casper submitted its first confidential filing in June 2019, but waited seven months to file publicly, possibly because growth re-accelerated in the third quarter to 24% from 17% in the second quarter, and gross margin surpassed 50% for the first time. Operating loss widened in the 3Q19, and remains one of the company's biggest risks, though its operating margin did improve by about 10 points to -17%.

Purple Innovation is up about 30% over the past month.

Casper's valuation will be pitched next to close peer Purple Innovation (Nasdaq: PRPL). A higher stock price and sales multiple for Purple means a higher IPO valuation for Casper. Purple is up about 75% since Casper first filed confidentially, and 30% in the past month.

US markets are near all-time highs.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 35% in 2019, and hit an all-time high last week. The Renaissance IPO Index was also up 35% in 2019, and its year-to-date return is far outpacing the S&P 500 (5.5% vs. +0.8%). While the recent sell-off in high-loss stocks means that Casper isn't striking while the iron’s hot, it could certainly get a lot cooler.

