The 4 Best YouTube Channels for Money Advice

The wonderful thing about the internet is that we have all kinds of information directly at our fingertips, and this includes advice for money management and personal finance. Video content is particularly popular, and many people turn to FinTok (TikTok's personal finance advice videos) for advice about investing, saving, and beyond. But I'm an old millennial and can sometimes be set in my ways. Since I already have a YouTube Premium membership, I'm always on the lookout for ad-free financial content over there.

Just like with TikTok, however, it's important to take all money advice being offered on YouTube with a grain of salt, and beware of seemingly effortless or suspiciously lucrative opportunities being peddled. Thankfully, there are many solid, reputable channels that offer useful and applicable advice for anyone looking to pay off debt, learn to invest, or even improve their career standing.

And what's really nice about these YouTube channels is the fact that they don't lean in on shaming viewers for making mistakes with money and daring to spend some of it in the pursuit of happiness. Here are a few of the best I've found.

1. The Financial Diet

I'm definitely a fan of Chelsea Fagan and her YouTube channel, The Financial Diet. Fagan is very relatable, and openly discusses her past mistakes with her finances and acknowledges the ways our economy is often stacked against the average American. At The Financial Diet, you'll find a wide variety of videos and even some podcast content with big-name guests about money in popular culture, career advice, and learning how to prioritize your spending. There's something for everyone.

2. Your Rich BFF

Vivian Tu is a former Wall Street trader who's worked for big names like JP Morgan and Buzzfeed. Your Rich BFF offers shorter videos on topics like mortgage loan types, credit cards, and careers, with many of them clocking in under 10 minutes. This is especially nice if you want to learn but don't have the time (or patience) to glean advice from longer content. Tu also has many YouTube shorts with even smaller chunks of useful information.

3. A Life After Layoff

For a change of pace, you can find excellent career, resume, and interviewing advice if you check out A Life After Layoff. Bryan Creely is a former corporate recruiter who started his channel after being laid off in 2020, like so many Americans were. While you won't find advice about how to save or invest on this channel, you'll find tons of information about how to apply and interview for jobs effectively, as well as career advice (including discussions about employer benefits). And since most of us can't fund our checking accounts without having a job, this is a valuable channel indeed.

4. Debt Free Millennials

Justine Nelson offers thoughtful, realistic, and practical money tips and analysis on her YouTube channel, Debt Free Millennials. As the name of the channel indicates, Nelson focuses on getting (and staying) out of debt, but she also offers videos about budgeting, paying for childcare costs, and learning to spend intentionally.

Plus, the channel has some monthly budget breakdown videos hosted by Nelson and her husband, where they have a beer and talk about how much they spent by reviewing spreadsheet entries. These are especially relatable, as I know I've had moments where I looked at my bank statement and said, "I spent HOW MUCH at the grocery store last month?"

There are many resources for money advice on the internet, and YouTube is a great place to find both short- and long-form content on a variety of topics that relate to your finances. In between catching up on news clips and late night comedy shows, take some time to check out these useful channels.

