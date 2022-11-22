The 4 Best Things to Buy at Costco, According to Reddit

When you go to Costco, it's easy to get lost wandering up and down the many aisles and trying out all the samples. The array of sights and sounds makes it tempting to toss tons of stuff into your cart and just break out the credit cards. But, rather than buying everything at the popular warehouse store, you may want to focus on purchases that are truly great buys.

Not sure which items are the best things to toss in your cart? Check out these Reddit Costco favorites.

Discover: This credit card has a rare $300 welcome bonus

More: These 0% intro APR credit cards made our best-of list

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR for 15 months

1. Baking items

If you're a fan of baking at home, Costco has you covered. Reddit users rave about the deals available on staples like flour, yeast, and icing sugar. "You can get 25 pounds of flour for the price of 5 pounds at the grocery store," one Redditor said. "You can get 16 ounces of yeast for the price of 2 ounces at the grocery store."

2. Steak

Steak may not be something you think about buying at a big-box store, but you may want to reconsider and head to the butcher's counter ASAP. Not only is the steak cheaper at Costco, but Redditors have reported it's delicious as well. "It's truly some of the best quality meat I've had in my life," said one commenter.

3. Trash bags

While this purchase isn't as exciting as stocking up on delicious food items, the reality is that trash bags are an essential purchase -- and not one you want to overspend on. The good news is, picking them up from Costco can save you some cash while also ensuring you don't end up with ripped bags (everyone's worst nightmare).

In fact, one Reddit user described Kirkland's 13-gallon trash bags as "way sturdier than anything else I've bought name brand." Another pointed out that the bags were "super quality" and "usually way cheaper."

4. Costco rotisserie chicken

Finally, no list would be complete without mentioning the famous Costco rotisserie chicken. Entire comment threads are devoted to it, and with good reason. The cost is just $4.99 for a full roast chicken, and some of the chickens are so large they don't even fit into the box.

Reddit users praise these chickens not just for their low price but also for their flavor. Many describe making multiple meals with the chickens including soup, tacos, and chicken salad. And one user offered some helpful advice for new chicken buyers. "My only tip here is to take the sponge from the bottom of the container as soon as you get it home. That roast chicken broth is the good stuff and you don't want to lose it to that greedy sponge."

What else should you buy at Costco?

Purchasing these products is a great start at Costco, but there are also plenty of other deals to be had. Many warehouse club members love Costco for the cheap gas and there are also some great house-brand products worth trying (including many awesome Kirkland items).

The important thing is to be smart about how you shop by comparing prices on everyday essentials you'd buy anyway so you can find items you'll actually use and that are worth the price.

Alert: highest cash back card we've seen now has 0% intro APR until 2024

If you're using the wrong credit or debit card, it could be costing you serious money. Our expert loves this top pick, which features a 0% intro APR until 2024, an insane cash back rate of up to 5%, and all somehow for no annual fee.

In fact, this card is so good that our expert even uses it personally. Click here to read our full review for free and apply in just 2 minutes.

Read our free review

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.Christy Bieber has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Costco Wholesale. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.