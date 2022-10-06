The 4 Best Things for Parents to Buy at the Dollar Tree

Kids are expensive to raise, as any parent knows. But while you want the best for your offspring, you don't want to end up in credit card debt from buying them toys and clothes. That's why it's important to look for bargains wherever they can be found.

For me, one of the best places to find discounts is at the Dollar Tree. This store, which offers every item for either $1 or $1.25, has a surprisingly big selection of wonderful products you can buy to keep your children entertained for hours on end. Here are four of the best things I've found there for my children.

1. Coloring and activity books

Coloring books can get filled up quickly and they can also be pretty expensive depending where you buy them. Activity books and learning books can come at an even bigger cost, often priced at $8 or $9 per book or more.

Fortunately, the Dollar Tree has a huge selection of both educational activity books and fun coloring books. Some of these books are hundreds of pages long, while others are reusable and come with washable markers so there's no concern about your kids coloring on the floor if left unsupervised.

Since you can get such a great price along with such a big selection, there's almost no reason to buy a coloring book anywhere else.

2. Party supplies

When you have kids, there's a party to be had for every occasion. Whether it's a birthday event or a Valentine's Day bash, you'll need things like plates, napkins, streamers, and favors. Fortunately, you can get all of these and more -- including balloons -- for just $1 or $1.25. This will save you a fortune compared to buying things at your local party store or even online.

3. Baby socks

If you've never had a baby, it is impossible to imagine how quickly baby socks can be lost. Whether they slip off those tiny feet or are pulled off by an errant toddler, there's nothing worse than looking down at your child in their stroller and seeing they have just one sock (or even none at all).

Fortunately, it's easy to restock by shopping at the Dollar Tree. They typically have a great selection of really cute socks for kids and toddlers. I've purchased them and they wash and wear well, are comfortable, and are priced right so you won't be too upset if they disappear in the ball pit or on a walk.

4. Stickers

Stickers are a huge obsession for many young kids, and they can be surprisingly expensive -- especially since they are pretty much one-time use. But at the Dollar Tree, you don't have to worry about paying big bucks for them.

At most Dollar Trees, there's a large sticker section where you can find everything from alphabet stickers to sparkly stickers to books full of stickers with special pictures to adhere them to. The prices are great and the sticker quality is just as good when compared to those that are far pricier.

So, if you're looking to save on kids' stuff, before you buy any of these four items anywhere else, check out the Dollar Tree first. You'll likely be very glad that you did.

