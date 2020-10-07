The 3Q20 was a record-breaking quarter for IPO activity, with 81 IPOs raising $28.5 billion. Soaring peer multiples and IPO enthusiasm caused activity to increase significantly from the 3Q19, when 39 IPOs raised $10.8 billion. Healthcare was the most active sector, as larger health services providers joined the steady stream of biotechs, followed by tech which saw a surge of activity in September. The Big Four accounting firms appeared on 69 of the quarter’s 81 IPOs (85%), which raised 95% of proceeds. With every offering requiring audited financials, there were 81 auditing engagements (163 including SPACs) with 12 accounting firms.



View our Report on The Most Active Audit Firms of the 3Q20 IPO Market





To read the entire report, sign up for a free trial of IPO Pro, the platform that gives you all of the IPO information you need, all in one place.





Start a Free Trial of IPO Pro





The article The 3Q20 IPO Rankings for the Big Four Accounting Firms originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.