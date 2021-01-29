The 33 Most Shorted Companies in the U.S. This Week

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The unexpected upheaval of GameStop (NYSE:GME) stock has shined a new light on the dangers (and potential profits) of short selling. Though these companies are often under-loved by institutional and regular investors alike, a small number of fans can cause a “short squeeze,” a phenomenon where rising stock prices force short-sellers out of their positions.

This year, the top 33 most shorted companies have averaged a 142% combined return, easily beating the 2.5% of the broader market. With retail investors seeking their next short squeeze target, here are the most shorted companies in the U.S. right now.

Ticker Company Name Short Interest % YTD Return Market Cap ($ Millions) NYSE:GME GameStop 88.6% 1,744.5% 24,238 NASDAQ:LGND Ligand Pharmaceuticals 62.2% 63.8% 2,620 NASDAQ:BBBY Bed Bath & Beyond 61.8% 197.8% 6,411 NYSE:FUBO Fubotv 58.0% 67.0% 3,159 NYSE:SKT Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 50.6% 79.3% 1,669 NYSE:MAC Macerich Co 48.9% 109.7% 3,595 NASDAQ:CLVS Clovis Oncology 40.9% 65.4% 701 NASDAQ:ESPR Esperion Therapeutics 39.7% 34.7% 976 NASDAQ:AMCX AMC Networks 37.9% 34.9% 1,991 NASDAQ:IRBT iRobot 37.5% 100.7% 4,533 NASDAQ:DISCA Discovery 36.2% 45.8% 18,168 NYSE:BGS B&G Foods 36.0% 48.0% 2,638 NASDAQ:PLCE Children’s Place 35.3% 45.1% 1,060 NYSE:SRG Seritage Growth Properties 34.3% 37.1% 778 NASDAQ:PETS Petmed Express 31.2% 61.6% 1,050 NASDAQ:VXRT Vaxart 30.4% 62.9% 1,018 NASDAQ:INO Inovio Pharmaceuticals 30.0% 41.2% 2,551 NASDAQ:PRTS Carparts.Com 29.0% 42.0% 843 NASDAQ:EQOS Diginex 28.9% -3.8% 115 NYSE:M Macy’s 28.6% 57.6% 5,505 NYSE:IFF International Flavors & Fragrances 28.0% 1.9% 11,864 NASDAQ:WKHS Workhorse Group 27.9% 75.9% 4,194 NYSE:AMC AMC Entertainment Holdings 27.8% 838.7% 6,748 NASDAQ:SPWR SunPower 27.3% 104.1% 8,906 NYSE:GSX GSX Techedu 27.1% 176.0% 34,025 NASDAQ:SRNE Sorrento Therapeutics 26.8% 123.2% 4,005 NASDAQ:TLRY Tilray 25.7% 124.6% 2,477 NASDAQ:RIOT Riot Blockchain 25.7% 5.5% 913 NASDAQ:CAKE Cheesecake Factory 25.6% 34.7% 2,275 NASDAQ:TRHC Tabula Rasa HealthCare 25.6% 46.4% 1,494 NASDAQ:AAL American Airlines Group 25.2% 5.0% 10,019 NYSE:UNFI United Natural Foods 25.0% 86.7% 1,674 NYSE:CNK Cinemark Holdings Inc 24.7.0% 26.5% 2,601

Data courtesy of Thompson Reuters

