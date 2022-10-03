The 30 Best Costco Deals for Halloween

Halloween is back in full swing this year. According to the National Retail Federation, 69% of people plan to participate in the holiday in some way. That's up from 65% last year and higher even than the 68% who participated in 2019.

Of course, that participation is rarely free. Consumers plan to spend around $100 on candy, decor, costumes, and more this Halloween season.

Costco members can keep their personal finances from getting too spooky by doing their shopping at their local club. Let's take a look at some of the deals you can expect to find when you get there.

Kids' costumes for $33.99

Anyone looking for a good scare this season can check out the prices on costumes. Costco keeps it competitive, though, offering a range of kids' costumes all with the same $33.99 price tag. You've got the standard range of options, from fairies to pirates to astronauts.

Here are some of our favorites:

Teetot Astronaut Child Costume Teetot Aviator Child Costume Teetot Mermaid Child Costume Teetot Dragon Child Costume Teetot Winter Knight Child Costume Teetot Fighter Pilot Child Costume Teetot Fairy Child Costume Teetot Winged Unicorn Child Costume Teetot Ninja Child Costume

Pet costumes for $24.99

Got a laid-back pup who doesn't mind joining in the festivities? You can grab them a costume, too. Options are somewhat limited, but they have a variety of sizes and the price is competitive at $24.99 regardless of size or costume type.

You can choose from these options:

10. Teetot Unicorn Dog Costume

11. Teetot Special Forces Dog Costume

12. Teetot Fire Fighter Dog Costume

Halloween decor from $22.99

If you like to take your Halloween decor to the next level, these are the deals for you. You can find holiday-themed paper plates by the casket-load, light-up steel pumpkins that don't need carving, and even a giant Headless Horseman sure to add some spooky to your yard.

Check out Costco's deals for Halloween decor:

13. Artstyle Paper Plate & Napkin Bundle, Day of the Dead, 200-count -- $22.99

14. Bakery Bling Halloween Cookie Decorating Kit 2-pack -- $29.99

15. Mini Pumpkin Luminary Set by Desert Steel -- $42.99

16. Pumpkin Luminary Set By Desert Steel -- $89.99

17. 6' Halloween Black Glitter Tree With LED Lights -- $99.99

18. Animated Newly Dead Skeletons -- $149.99

19. 10' Towering Animated Reaper -- $319.99

20. 7' Animated Headless Horseman -- $399.99

Candy from $9.69

From single-bite treats to cool-house-on-the-block full-size chocolate bars, you can find it all at Costco. The value will vary based on what you get, so consider how many trick-or-treaters you're likely to see -- and how much you're willing to spend on them -- when making your selections.

Here are some of the best candy prices:

21. Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, Miniatures, 0.31 oz, 105-count -- $9.69

22. Kinder Bueno Mini, 17.1 oz -- $11.49

23. Tootsie Pops, Fun Flavor Assorted, 0.6 oz, 100-count -- $11.79

24. Charms Blow Pop, Assorted Bubble Gum Filled Pops, 0.65 oz, 100-count -- $12.99

25. Sour Punch Twists, Variety, 180-count -- $13.29

26. Hershey's Kisses, Milk Chocolate, 56 oz -- $15.99

27. York Dark Chocolate Peppermint Patties, 84 oz, 175-count -- $16.39

28. Kirkland Signature Funhouse Treats, Variety Pack, 92 oz -- $18.69

29. Kirkland Signature All Chocolate Bag, 90 oz, 150-count -- $22.99

30. Butterfinger, Crunch and More Full Size Candy Bars, Variety Pack, 30-count -- $24.99

Online delivery available

Don't have the time to swing into Costco for your Halloween essentials? Get them delivered, instead! You can get two-day delivery on most of your needs, with a few items taking a little longer. Some items are already selling out, however, so order soon to ensure you get exactly what you want well before the big day.

And don't forget that Costco is a Visa-only shopping destination. So if you're looking to maximize your rewards on Halloween essentials, choose your card wisely.

