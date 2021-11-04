The 3.5% return this week takes Avalara's (NYSE:AVLR) shareholders three-year gains to 486%

For us, stock picking is in large part the hunt for the truly magnificent stocks. Not every pick can be a winner, but when you pick the right stock, you can win big. One bright shining star stock has been Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), which is 481% higher than three years ago. It's also up 11% in about a month. But this could be related to good market conditions -- stocks in its market are up 8.7% in the last month.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Because Avalara made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

Avalara's revenue trended up 30% each year over three years. That's much better than most loss-making companies. And it's not just the revenue that is taking off. The share price is up 80% per year in that time. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like Avalara can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:AVLR Earnings and Revenue Growth November 4th 2021

Avalara is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. So we recommend checking out this free report showing consensus forecasts

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Avalara's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Avalara's TSR, at 486% is higher than its share price return of 481%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Over the last year Avalara shareholders have received a TSR of 17%. While you don't go broke making a profit, this return was actually lower than the average market return of about 36%. At least the longer term returns (running at about 80% a year, are better. Even the best companies don't see strong share price performance every year. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Avalara has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

