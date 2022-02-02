The 3.0% return this week takes Murphy Oil's (NYSE:MUR) shareholders one-year gains to 176%

When you buy shares in a company, there is always a risk that the price drops to zero. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) share price had more than doubled in just one year - up 169%. It's also up 26% in about a month. This could be related to the recent financial results that were recently released - you could check the most recent data by reading our company report. The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 18% higher than it was three years ago.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Murphy Oil grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 94%. We note, however, that extraordinary items have impacted earnings. The share price gain of 169% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. This indicates that the market is now more optimistic about the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NYSE:MUR Earnings Per Share Growth February 2nd 2022

We know that Murphy Oil has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Murphy Oil's TSR for the last 1 year was 176%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Murphy Oil has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 176% in the last twelve months. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 7% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Murphy Oil better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that Murphy Oil is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

